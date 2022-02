Damian Lillard to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

How is Damian Lillard’s recovery coming along? Joe Cronin: It’s coming along great. The surgery was a success. That had been bothering him for years and years. It’s a big relief for him to finally address it. The hope that comes with it is knowing it’s a lot better and that this is really going to enhance his game and hopefully prolong his career. Is there any clarity on when he might return? Joe Cronin: No. We’re going to be patient and make sure he’s fully healed physically and mentally. I think the break for him is really good. These years really ran together the last three. The weight that he carries, that’s a lot. The way he carried through that injury. Physically, we want to make sure he’s good. Mentally, we want to make sure he’s refreshed and ready to go whenever he comes back. -via NBA.com / February 3, 2022