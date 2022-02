Fred VanVleet: 'We play young and dumb a lot'

Josh Lewenberg: VanVleet: ‘We play young and dumb a lot. Sometimes we get away with it and sometimes we don’t.’ FVV: ‘I believe in this team. I think we’ll be back to playing at the level that we need to be playing at, hopefully sooner than later. I take full responsibility for the poor performances and I’m looking forward to getting this team back to where we need to be.’Source: Twitter @JLew1050