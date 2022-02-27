Ja Morant sets regular season Grizzlies record with 46 points

Ja Morant sets regular season Grizzlies record with 46 points

Main Rumors

Ja Morant sets regular season Grizzlies record with 46 points

February 27, 2022- by

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies’ All-Star guard put on quite a display for the Chicago crowd and might have gotten a little extra lift after seeing highlights of Michael Jordan on the video board. Morant scored a regular-season franchise-record 46 points, and the Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night. “I did watch it,” Morant said. “And then, I did start scoring a lot. It probably played a part in it.” Morant broke Mike Miller’s previous record (45 points) set in 2007.
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gives a toast to the haters after a record-setting performance against the Bulls. dailymemphian.com/section/sports…12:36 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scores a career-high 46, sets the Grizzlies franchise record for points, and then grabs the cup next to him at the postgame press conference:
“And for y’all, here goes a shot of Casamigos since that was the problem last game.”
*slugs it* – 11:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We’ve asked pretty much every question you can about these huge Ja Morant games.
So Steven Adams jokes: “Yeah, unfortunately bro, I’ve seen too many of them. It’s kind of boring now, eh?
“… The 360 layup was tough, though. That was insane.” – 11:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams on the 360 move by Ja Morant: “The 360 tonight was tough…special…that was insane”
Adams was also happy that he got the assist on that one. – 11:03 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA might need to add a column on the box score for “no-he-didn’t” plays for Ja Morant. Dude has about 3 or 4 NHDs every game.
pic.twitter.com/GIB67pWFuw10:46 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What did Ja Morant see in the third quarter on the way to his 46-point night?
“Yeah, I seen the Michael Jordan video they played during the timeout. That got me going.” @thefishnation @GrizzOnBally10:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant told the broadcast it was the Michael Jordan video that they played in the arena that got him going.
Morant had 46pts. Thank you MJ! – 10:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
What a game. Grizzlies defeat Bulls 116-110.
Ja Morant: 46pts, 4reb, 3ast
Steven Adams: 12pts, 21reb, 5ast, 2blk
Kyle Anderson: 6pts, 11reb, 3ast, 3blk
Jaren Jackson Jr: 8pts, 4reb, 4blk
Tyus Jones: 11pts, 4ast – 10:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Grizzlies 116 Bulls 110
Ja Morant came to play with DeMar DeRozan on the other side. Morant scored a regular season career high 46 points. Grizzlies snap two-game losing streak and end the Bulls’ six-game winning streak. Big win. Lots of big performances. – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games in a Grizzlies season:
5 — Ja Morant this season
1 — Everyone else
Ja had a career-high 46 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/NaDGxPkEkt10:33 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch airballs a 3-pointer for an anticlimactic end to an otherwise thrilling 116-110 finish.
DeRozan ejected at the end of a 31-point performance.
Ja Morant scores a career-high 45 points. – 10:32 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Ja Morant goes out and gets a career-high 46 points and DeMar DeRozan’s brilliant 35+ run ends with him ejected after scoring 31. MVP vote tiebreaker to Ja.. in Chicago too – 10:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight @Ja Morant scored 46 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, the most in @Memphis Grizzlies franchise history in a regular season game. pic.twitter.com/M77aanQ9vc10:31 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Career-high 45 points for Ja Morant – 10:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
That was fantastic defense from Zach LaVine on Ja Morant – 10:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant vs. DeMar DeRozan. Two of the NBA’s best clutch scorers … let’s go. – 10:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan vs. Ja Morant down stretch of a close game is proving to be very fun – 10:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
40-piece for Ja Morant trying to will his team to a win tonight. Incredible game. – 10:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ja Morant just scored Grizzlies’ first points in over 5 minutes. They’d been stuck on 101 since 9:06 mark of fourth quarter — while Bulls scored 14 unanswered
103-99 Grizzlies, 3:56 to play – 10:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We should have seen this coming. Ja Morant going up against the guy with 35+ in eight straight games and firmly in the MVP mix. Yeah, he was ready for this one. – 9:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I’m at a loss of words so I’m just going to stop tweeting. Ja Morant is just unbelievable. – 9:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
They just build them different at Murray State. Ja Morant out here making a solid MVP case with 36 points through 3Qs. #Bulls9:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Raise the roof of the United Center Ja Morant 😳 – 9:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
ahem. OH MY JA MORANT – 9:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ja Morant puts exclamation point on 20-point 3rd quarter with spectacular alley-oop dunk. – 9:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
There is a certain profile in a center that I believe gives you the best chance at slowing down Ja Morant. Nikola Vucevic is an offensive beast but slow feet for a big is like the worst case scenario with Morant coming downhill. – 9:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ja Morant 1st half: 16 pts
Ja Morant 1st 7:26 of 3rd qtr: 16 pts – 9:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ja Morant, right in front of media row, after drawing that last foul: “You can’t play fucking physical with me.” – 9:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
There is no stopping or slowing down Ja Morant tonight. He already has 30pts and we are just in the 3rd qtr. – 9:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is taking the Bulls to school. Class is in session. Sheesh. – 9:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White tries to set up Javonte Green for an alley-oop on the fast break, but it’s too high and out of control.
Ja Morant succesfully pulls off the same play on the other end to Williams. – 9:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls narrowly win the second quarter, but enter the locker room down 59-52.
Javonte Green (12 pts) and Zach LaVine (12 pts) the only Bulls in double digits. DeRozan shooting 20%.
Ja Morant (13 pts) and Steven Adams (11 pts, 15 rbds) making things tough for the Bulls. – 9:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
After 3s by LaVine and White, #Bulls head into half trailing Memphis 59-52. LaVine & Green have 12 each. DeRozan 2-10 FG for 7 pts.
Ja Morant has 16 pts, Steven Adams 11 & 15, looking like Boerwinkle out there. – 9:10 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Since the calendar flipped to 2022, Ja Morant is shooting just 24% on 3s.
But he’s averaging 29 points per game over that span anyway. Just a spectacular offensive talent. – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Bulls 52
Javonte Green and Zach LaVine have 12 points apiece
Ja Morant leads with 13 for Memphis, who scored 38 points in paint – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nah man it’s no way Ja Morant even saw the rim on that 360 layup 🌪😳 – 9:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Who what where when how on earth did JA MORANT just do that?!?! – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ja Morant out here doing Ja Morant things – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
OH MY JA MORANT – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Grizzlies take a 31-22 lead out of the first half.
DeRozan has only scored 2 points.
LaVine: 5 points, 2 assists
Vooch: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Ja Morant: 9 points
Steven Adams: 9 points, 11 rebounds – 8:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Griz coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling really good after treatment yesterday. His hip cramped up during Thu’s game at Minnesota, stretched it out and returned. #Bulls8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ja Morant just walked from Grizzlies locker room through the players tunnel and onto the court with a Memphis staffer trailing him with a large speaker blaring loud music.
Hey, @Rob Schaefer, gonna need that for next game’s walk to press row. – 8:02 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
undefeated in conference ‼️‼️ congrats gang 🐎🐎 job still not done .
#RacerNation7:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling good after getting treatments yesterday. He described it as just tightness. – 6:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heading into tonight’s game at UC, Memphis has lost two in a row after winning 22 of 28.
–Grizzlies make a habit of starting fast, 12 straight games scoring 30+ in 1stQ.
-Ja Morant limped off at one point vs. Min, but is not listed on injury report. #Bulls2:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ja Morant and rise of Celtics earning a wider audience. TNT has picked up the March 3 Grizzlies at Boston game.
Miami at Brooklyn will no longer be the national broadcast in that 7:30 window. – 2:22 PM

More on this storyline

Kyle Lowry moved ahead of JR Smith with 1,931 three-pointers. He’s now 19 away from JJ Redick. -via HoopsHype / February 27, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home