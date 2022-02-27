Ja Morant sets regular season Grizzlies record with 46 points

The Memphis Grizzlies’ All-Star guard put on quite a display for the Chicago crowd and might have gotten a little extra lift after seeing highlights of Michael Jordan on the video board. Morant scored a regular-season franchise-record 46 points, and the Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night. “I did watch it,” Morant said. “And then, I did start scoring a lot. It probably played a part in it.” Morant broke Mike Miller’s previous record (45 points) set in 2007.
Source: ESPN News Services @ ESPN
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gives a toast to the haters after a record-setting performance against the Bulls. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:36 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scores a career-high 46, sets the Grizzlies franchise record for points, and then grabs the cup next to him at the postgame press conference:
“And for y’all, here goes a shot of Casamigos since that was the problem last game.”
*slugs it* – 11:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We’ve asked pretty much every question you can about these huge Ja Morant games.
So Steven Adams jokes: “Yeah, unfortunately bro, I’ve seen too many of them. It’s kind of boring now, eh?
“… The 360 layup was tough, though. That was insane.” – 11:11 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams on the 360 move by Ja Morant: “The 360 tonight was tough…special…that was insane”
Adams was also happy that he got the assist on that one. – 11:03 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The NBA might need to add a column on the box score for “no-he-didn’t” plays for Ja Morant. Dude has about 3 or 4 NHDs every game.
pic.twitter.com/GIB67pWFuw – 10:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What did Ja Morant see in the third quarter on the way to his 46-point night?
“Yeah, I seen the Michael Jordan video they played during the timeout. That got me going.” @thefishnation @GrizzOnBally – 10:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant told the broadcast it was the Michael Jordan video that they played in the arena that got him going.
Morant had 46pts. Thank you MJ! – 10:35 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
What a game. Grizzlies defeat Bulls 116-110.
Ja Morant: 46pts, 4reb, 3ast
Steven Adams: 12pts, 21reb, 5ast, 2blk
Kyle Anderson: 6pts, 11reb, 3ast, 3blk
Jaren Jackson Jr: 8pts, 4reb, 4blk
Tyus Jones: 11pts, 4ast – 10:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Grizzlies 116 Bulls 110
Ja Morant came to play with DeMar DeRozan on the other side. Morant scored a regular season career high 46 points. Grizzlies snap two-game losing streak and end the Bulls’ six-game winning streak. Big win. Lots of big performances. – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games in a Grizzlies season:
5 — Ja Morant this season
1 — Everyone else
Ja had a career-high 46 points tonight. pic.twitter.com/NaDGxPkEkt – 10:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch airballs a 3-pointer for an anticlimactic end to an otherwise thrilling 116-110 finish.
DeRozan ejected at the end of a 31-point performance.
Ja Morant scores a career-high 45 points. – 10:32 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Ja Morant goes out and gets a career-high 46 points and DeMar DeRozan’s brilliant 35+ run ends with him ejected after scoring 31. MVP vote tiebreaker to Ja.. in Chicago too – 10:32 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight @Ja Morant scored 46 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls, the most in @Memphis Grizzlies franchise history in a regular season game. pic.twitter.com/M77aanQ9vc – 10:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant vs. DeMar DeRozan. Two of the NBA’s best clutch scorers … let’s go. – 10:18 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan vs. Ja Morant down stretch of a close game is proving to be very fun – 10:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
40-piece for Ja Morant trying to will his team to a win tonight. Incredible game. – 10:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ja Morant just scored Grizzlies’ first points in over 5 minutes. They’d been stuck on 101 since 9:06 mark of fourth quarter — while Bulls scored 14 unanswered
103-99 Grizzlies, 3:56 to play – 10:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We should have seen this coming. Ja Morant going up against the guy with 35+ in eight straight games and firmly in the MVP mix. Yeah, he was ready for this one. – 9:55 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I’m at a loss of words so I’m just going to stop tweeting. Ja Morant is just unbelievable. – 9:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
They just build them different at Murray State. Ja Morant out here making a solid MVP case with 36 points through 3Qs. #Bulls – 9:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ja Morant puts exclamation point on 20-point 3rd quarter with spectacular alley-oop dunk. – 9:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
There is a certain profile in a center that I believe gives you the best chance at slowing down Ja Morant. Nikola Vucevic is an offensive beast but slow feet for a big is like the worst case scenario with Morant coming downhill. – 9:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ja Morant, right in front of media row, after drawing that last foul: “You can’t play fucking physical with me.” – 9:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
There is no stopping or slowing down Ja Morant tonight. He already has 30pts and we are just in the 3rd qtr. – 9:40 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is taking the Bulls to school. Class is in session. Sheesh. – 9:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White tries to set up Javonte Green for an alley-oop on the fast break, but it’s too high and out of control.
Ja Morant succesfully pulls off the same play on the other end to Williams. – 9:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls narrowly win the second quarter, but enter the locker room down 59-52.
Javonte Green (12 pts) and Zach LaVine (12 pts) the only Bulls in double digits. DeRozan shooting 20%.
Ja Morant (13 pts) and Steven Adams (11 pts, 15 rbds) making things tough for the Bulls. – 9:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
After 3s by LaVine and White, #Bulls head into half trailing Memphis 59-52. LaVine & Green have 12 each. DeRozan 2-10 FG for 7 pts.
Ja Morant has 16 pts, Steven Adams 11 & 15, looking like Boerwinkle out there. – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Grizzlies 59, Bulls 52
Javonte Green and Zach LaVine have 12 points apiece
Ja Morant leads with 13 for Memphis, who scored 38 points in paint – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nah man it’s no way Ja Morant even saw the rim on that 360 layup 🌪😳 – 9:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Who what where when how on earth did JA MORANT just do that?!?! – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Grizzlies take a 31-22 lead out of the first half.
DeRozan has only scored 2 points.
LaVine: 5 points, 2 assists
Vooch: 8 points, 5 rebounds
Ja Morant: 9 points
Steven Adams: 9 points, 11 rebounds – 8:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Griz coach Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling really good after treatment yesterday. His hip cramped up during Thu’s game at Minnesota, stretched it out and returned. #Bulls – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ja Morant just walked from Grizzlies locker room through the players tunnel and onto the court with a Memphis staffer trailing him with a large speaker blaring loud music.
Hey, @Rob Schaefer, gonna need that for next game’s walk to press row. – 8:02 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
undefeated in conference ‼️‼️ congrats gang 🐎🐎 job still not done .
#RacerNation – 7:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling good after getting treatments yesterday. He described it as just tightness. – 6:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heading into tonight’s game at UC, Memphis has lost two in a row after winning 22 of 28.
–Grizzlies make a habit of starting fast, 12 straight games scoring 30+ in 1stQ.
-Ja Morant limped off at one point vs. Min, but is not listed on injury report. #Bulls – 2:58 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ja Morant and rise of Celtics earning a wider audience. TNT has picked up the March 3 Grizzlies at Boston game.
Miami at Brooklyn will no longer be the national broadcast in that 7:30 window. – 2:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant: The Memphis MVP, by @bcabraham https://t.co/VedkvroaGI pic.twitter.com/4U9cNvy181 – 9:26 AM
