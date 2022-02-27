James Harden becomes first 76ers players with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, 5 steals in a game

StatMuse: James Harden 2nd game as a Sixer: 29 PTS 10 REB 16 AST 5 STL He is the first player in franchise history with a 25/10/15/5s game. pic.twitter.com/Y3F2RWxRSt
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sixers fans infiltrate MSG to watch James Harden dominate Knicks: ‘It felt like we were in Philly’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden: “I really only know a couple plays, I’m just winging it honestly.” pic.twitter.com/Rcb09WrV6x – 5:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Career best FTA for Joel Embiid (27); NBA season-high FTM, Embiid (23); NBA season high FTM, Sixers (39); James Harden tied season-high in assists (16). – 5:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The huge cheers for Joel Embiid and James Harden at MSG turned to groans with one foul after another, but Embiid didn’t care how it looked to viewers. All that matters is how his new partnership with Harden looks to him.
“Unstoppable,” he said.
apnews.com/article/philad… – 5:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Asked Joel Embiid about rolling vs. popping again now that James Harden is here (it sure seems like he has been rolling more). Fellow pick-and-roll guard Maxey seemed pretty interested in the answer, hah.
Still said he’s going to mix it up, “But it attracts so much attention.” pic.twitter.com/TqoVYrfi67 – 4:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden-Joel Embiid duo dominated in 76ers win over Knicks in MSG matinee sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 4:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden-Embiid two man game. Ball hits the second side to Maxey whose apparently gonna get plenty of chances to dust closeouts.
The other theme here is Harris’ man junking up driving lanes. pic.twitter.com/ejoEODSwJS – 4:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on the two-man game with James Harden: “Unstoppable. What are you really going to do?”
“You gotta make a decision: Do you stay on me or stay on him? And if you want to guard both of us with the other guys, now you got Matisse diving to the rim or wide-open shooters.” pic.twitter.com/8blSjGvkal – 4:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden, I *think* suggests Korkmaz spot up at the line top key, instead of in SoHo. pic.twitter.com/hJ7xDzYYKX – 4:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Barrett, really playing well right now, gets to his strong hand for gorgeous finish. Then Harden doesn’t know why Green skips him for the inbound. pic.twitter.com/GYPpP0imMh – 4:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid when asked about how he feels about the two-man game with James Harden: “Unstoppable.” – 4:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden says his body feels as good as it has “in a long time,” but admitted his conditioning is still a work in progress after being out for a few weeks. Said he’s excited about the pop he’s able to play with and how he’s getting to the basket. – 4:08 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Yeah it took basically two games for me to be totally in on the Harden-Embiid pairing. Holy shit. The Knicks attention to detail was a disaster, but the Harden-Embiid PnR took zero time to figure itself out. – 4:02 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
I was told James Harden was too slow.
I was told James Harden was too old.
I was told James Harden is selfish.
I was told James Harden is a ball hog.
I was told James Harden could never co-exist w/Joel Embiid. – 4:02 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks fall to 76ers as James Harden, Joel Embiid dominate nypost.com/2022/02/27/kni… via @nypostsports – 4:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
In his last game w/ Brooklyn, James Harden scored 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
In his first two games w/ Philly, Harden is averaging 28 points (on 58% shooting), 14 assists and 9 rebs.
Hard not to feel a bit disgusted by stars flat quitting on their team and getting rewarded. – 4:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden today:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 16 AST
✅ 5 STL
Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Harden is one of only four players to record at least 25p/10r/15a/5s in a game, and he and Chris Paul are the only players to do so multiple times (twice each). pic.twitter.com/AwSBYzemIe – 3:48 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid and James Harden’s first 2 games together:
52-59 FT – 3:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
￼ Sixers guard James Harden had a 29-point triple-double with 5 steals. Harden (2022, 2018) joins Chris Paul (2009, 2006) as the only players with multiple games of 25-15-10-5. @ESPNStatsInfo – 3:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Everyone is gonna rush to the free throw numbers after 76ers win at MSG, but bigger eye-opener for me is Embiid-Harden assist-TO ratio: 19:5 – 3:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Free throw attempts in the last 2 games:
73 — Heat
71 — Knicks
66 — Grizzlies, Bucks
62 — Spurs
62 — Pelicans
61 — Nets, Blazers
59 — Embiid and Harden pic.twitter.com/fBRCLz5jpc – 3:47 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The new-look @Philadelphia 76ers, in just their second game together, get the 125-109 win.
Embiid: 37 PTS / 9 REB / 4 BLK
Harden: 29 PTS / 10 REB / 16 AST
Maxey: 21 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST
Harris: 12 PTS / 5 REB / 2 AST
Thybulle: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL – 3:46 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
James Harden Philly debut on Wednesday vs the Knicks. Grease the poles now – 3:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden Sixer career:
27 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST | 58 FG% | 71 3P%
29 PTS | 10 REB | 16 AST | 57 FG% | 43 3P%
He is the first player in NBA history with 25p/10a in his first 2 games with a new team. pic.twitter.com/LS7xM8FzJv – 3:45 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 125-109.
Embiid, Harden and Maxey have combined for 176 points on 92 field goal attempts in the two games of the Embiid/Harden era. – 3:44 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
37-9-3 for Embiid
29-10-16 (and 5 steals) for Harden
21-7-3 from Maxey
And a lot of pick-and-roll mastery from Philadelphia as the good start with Harden continues phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 3:43 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden with his 68th career triple-double today.
29 points, 16 assists, 10 rebounds, 5 steals and he’s 2-0 as a Sixer. – 3:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 125, Knicks 109. Harden with 29-10-16. Embiid with 37 and 9. That was a slog for a lot of the game because of all the free thorws, but the Sixers surged ahead late and are now 2-0 with Harden and 37-23 overall. They’ll play the Knicks again at home Wednesday. – 3:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Don’t think I’ve ever seen this many Sixers fans in MSG. And they exploded when James Harden finished off the triple-double.
Sixers win 125-109. They are 37-23. – 3:41 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Final line for James Harden:
29 points,
16 assists,
10 rebounds,
5 steals,
3 made 3-pointers – 3:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden 2nd game as a Sixer:
29 PTS
10 REB
16 AST
5 STL
He is the first player in franchise history with a 25/10/15/5s game. pic.twitter.com/Y3F2RWxRSt – 3:40 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
I know it’s only two games, but you have to wonder why Philly didn’t make the Harden move earlier. – 3:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden gets his first triple double as a Sixers player. Game 2. – 3:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris bodies Immanuel Quickley out of his way and dunks the ball, capping a 16-4 run over the past 5:30 that has the 76ers up 122-109 with 1:29 to go. Barring some craziness in the final 89 seconds, Philly will improve to 2-0 with James Harden. – 3:38 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Maxey thriving w/ Harden rather than being marginalized might be the most satisfying part of this – 3:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
You know James Harden is serious if he’s balling out like this in a Sunday afternoon game. – 3:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans had a season-high 41 free throw attempts against Phoenix on Friday.
Joel Embiid and James Harden have attempted 37 free throws with 3 minutes left in their game today against the Knicks. – 3:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the defensive concerns for this Philly roster are still valid, but offensively, it doesn’t matter one bit that Embiid isn’t the traditional rolling big Harden has always had. The Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll already looks incredible. – 3:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers had just given all of Harris’ minutes to Isaiah Joe, they’d be up 10 minimum. Harris might well he better but that Harden-Matisse-Embiid-Maxey unit just needed a VERY basic spot up shooter to smash. – 3:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sixers take a 91-89 lead to the fourth. Embiid with 29. Harden with 20 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and five steals. – 3:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Arizona Republic’s #NBA power rankings: Are #76ers Top 5 with happy James Harden? (w/video) #NBA75 https://t.co/32EGsZguk9 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/kq3cMrcrcq – 3:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 here at MSG: 76ers 90, Knicks 89.
3’s attempted by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: 4-8
3’s attempted by the rest of the 76ers: 2-for-16 (and Georges Niang is 2-for-4).
Embiid has 29/6, Harden 20/7/13/5 for Philly.
Fournier has 24, Knicks shooting 10/24 from 3. – 3:06 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Sixers running Delay (5-Out), Chicago Action with Harden, Embiid + either Thybulle or Harris with a lot of success.
What is Delay? Big is the playmaker, which makes the opposing Big step away from the basket, opening both driving lanes and passes for 3s. pic.twitter.com/3AACLuD8UP – 3:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 91, Knicks 89 at the end of the third. Garden crowd came alive for really the first time all game as the Knicks mounted their comeback. Harden has 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Embiid with 29 and 6. Maxey with 18 points and 6 rebounds. – 3:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden about to check in following the timeout with the Sixers up 87-81 with 2:35 left in third quarter: – 2:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden has 17 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 turnovers in 24 minutes, 37 seconds of action. He’s shooting an efficient 5 of 8 from the field, including going 2-for-4 from behind the arc. He also made all five of his foul shots. The #Sixers lead 85-81 in third. – 2:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden entered today’s game with an average of 10.2 assists per game, .5 back of Chris Paul for the league lead. He’s already up to 12 again today, after the same number Friday, and should make a real run at CP’s mark for what would be his second assist crown of his career. – 2:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Says @Stephen A. Smith: “Clearly [Harden’s] more interested in being a leader than a scorer because I counted at least three shots that he passed up to give to somebody else. That ain’t the James Harden from Houston. That’s the James Harden we saw in Brooklyn last year.” pic.twitter.com/rsntg5F4Qy – 2:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden now has five steals to go with his 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds early in the third quarter. – 2:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It’s always astonishing that the reaction when James Harden arrives to a new team is always “Holy crap this guy’s good”.
Like, of course. Send me the address to the rock you currently live under lol – 2:25 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
In their first three halves together, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey scored 138 combined points on 70 FGAs. – 2:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers up 65-56 at the half. Embiid (20), Harden (15) and Maxey (14) have combined for 49 on 16-24 shooting. Harden also has 10 assists and 4 steals at the break. New York has 11 TOs, compared to just 6 for the Sixers. – 2:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Harden has 15 points and 10 assists in the first half. Embiid, who ended the half on the floor behind the Knicks bench after trying to block a Fournier 3, has 20 points. Fournier has 14, Barrett 12, Randle 11. Knicks are losing. – 2:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 65, Knicks 56. Sixers led by as many as 12. Harden already with a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists (and 5 rebounds and 4 steals). Embiid with 20 points including a 12-of-15 mark from the FT line. Maxey with 14 points and 6 rebounds. – 2:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 65-56, at halftime.
Embiid: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Harden: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 10 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 6 REB / 2 STL
Are you not entertained?? – 2:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: 76ers 65, Knicks 56. After scoring 133 Friday, Philly is on pace for 130 today. Joel Embiid has 20 points and 3 boards, James Harden has 15 points, five boards, 10 assists and four steals, and the two have combined to shoot 20 free throws so far in this game. – 2:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid has notched 10 points in the second quarter, while Harden has dished out six assists in the quarter. – 2:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists in the half. – 2:13 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has shrugged now at:
-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3
-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3
-Danny Green for deciding he’d rather outlet an inbound pass to Tobias than James asking for it.
All Minor kinks but Harris-Harden are oil and water so far – 1:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That Harden-Harris stretch was clunky. Harris still has not scored and just misfired on a tough turnaround. Maxey and Embiid about to check back in. – 1:52 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
FYI, James Harden has passed Ben Simmons in threes as a Sixer. He did so in five quarters. – 1:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sixers up 38-35 after 1 quarter – Harden with 13 points, Embiid has 10. Barrett, after 0-for-4 start, leads Knicks with 7 points. – 1:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 38-35, at the end of Q1.
Harden: 13 PTS / 4 AST / 2 STL
Embiid: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 6-8 FT
Maxey: 7 PTS / 6 REB (!)
Harden’s 13 points came on just 4 shots. – 1:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden. Step-back. Yowza.
Sixers lead 38-35 at the end of the first. Harden has 13 and 4. Philly is 5-of-9 from 3 and already has 12 fastbreak points. Keeping the Kicks right in this: They have a 4-0 offensive rebounding edge. – 1:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden up to 13 points after hitting a step-back three with 3.3 left in the first quarter. He made 3 of 4 baskets and all five of his foul shots to go with four assists and two steals as the #Sixers lead 38-35 after one quarter. – 1:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Two stepback 3-pointers by James Harden here late in the first quarter, with the second one making it 38-35 after one here in Philly. Harden has 13 points and 4 assists, Joel Embiid has 10 points and they’ve combined for 13 FTs. Foul-heavy game, as there have been 28 total FTs. – 1:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Harden already with 13 points and four assists at MSG, where the 76ers lead the Knicks 38-35 after one. Embiid has 10 points. – 1:44 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden out there with:
Millsap
Korkmaz
D. Green
Niang (already hit a 3)
Like this look offensively. Also curious to see it with P Reed or WCS for lob threat.
Defensive struggling big time here no surprise. – 1:43 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rj Barrett is missing a lot but he’s getting to the rim and making James Harden play defense. Feel like that’ll pay off eventually. – 1:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden now out there with Korkmaz, Green, Niang and Millsap. We could see Harris again before the first is over, based on how Doc said he wants to stagger the starters. – 1:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This lineup without Harden is where Tobias Harris should probably be picking his spots. Doc pedetermining to marry the Tobi-Beard minutes despite Harris’ reluctance to bomb 3s could be a thing. – 1:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
We are less than seven minutes into this game, and Joel Embiid already has eight free throws – and he and James Harden have combined for 11. The two of them on the same team are really going to wear on other teams from a foul standpoint. – 1:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers keeping with the same rotation pattern early: Niang and Korkmaz in for Harris and Harden. – 1:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers already in bonus after 4.5 minutes.
Doc Rivers’ Clippers once led league in free throw attempt rate in the season before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.
Now Doc has … James Harden and Joel Embiid together – 1:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden has assisted on three of the Sixers’ first four made basket. He scored a layup on the other one. – 1:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
That’s the easiest two dunks Embiid has ever had in his career on back to back plays, both from Harden – 1:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden to Joel Embiid on the fast break for a tomahawk dunk … you’ll be seeing that one on the highlight reels all night. – 1:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid and Harden have both earned trips to the FT line, 1:13 into the game. – 1:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Not surprisingly, James Harden drew the most fervent reaction during starting lineup intro. Mix of boos and cheers from a large Sixers contingent here on a Sunday afternoon. – 1:12 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sounds like there’s around 15,000 Sixers fans at MSG today. Loud ovations for Harden and Embiid. – 1:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris had six points on 2-9 shooting on Friday while Joel Embiid (34 pt, 10 rbs), James Harden (27 pts, 12 asts, 8 rbs) and Tyrese Maxey (28 pts) all dominated. Doc Rivers was asked if the #Sixers will consciously try to get Harris more involved. Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/t3BWfLIx1H – 12:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
#StatMuseSunday
We’re giving away $150 in https://t.co/gd8GLxQrlo voucher to the person who can guess how many combined free throws Joel Embiid and James Harden are going to take today. pic.twitter.com/fRWSRDlrqK – 12:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau says there’s “no question” Philadelphia’s new-look starting five is now among the NBA’s best after the addition of James Harden. – 11:20 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Brief notes/thoughts before James Harden’s second game as a Sixer:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 11:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Winning an NBA title isn’t all on James Harden; it’s on Harden and his 76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden is right. He has nothing to prove … individually.
Winning an #NBA title isn’t all on Harden; it’s on Harden and his #76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:52 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Winning an #NBA title isn’t all on James Harden; it’s on Harden and his 76ers teammates inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:13 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #Sixers vs. #Knicks game. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden and Julius Randle. #NBA #PhilaUnite #NewYorkForever – 4:55 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I haven’t given it whole lotta thought, but I can’t recall a terrific team (BK) giving up numerous assets for a stone hole, & managing 2 restock sufficiently so soon after for the same stone hole. Harden & Imbiid can harmonize 2 Heaven’s Gate but ain’t getting by Nets, if healthy – 11:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young tonight:
41 PTS
11 AST
17-24 FG
He joins LeBron James, James Harden and Steph Curry (2x) as the only players with a 40p/10a game on 70% shooting since 2010. pic.twitter.com/dZtKvxBo8L – 9:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Takeaways from James Harden’s splendid #Sixers’ debut, including Doc Rivers’ rotation, starting lineup and living at the (foul) line: https://t.co/c3DDhL3Rk3 #76ers pic.twitter.com/mn3WVkFnIK – 7:00 PM
