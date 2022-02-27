James Wiseman to join Warriors on four-game road trip

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road trip to get some practice and scrimmages with the team. This rules him out of any work with the G League Warriors. Kerr says he remains day-to-day. – 5:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on the upcoming road trip, and he will practice with the team during that time. – 5:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return. – 5:52 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his long-awaited return to the court from injury, James Wiseman will join the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his long-awaited return to the court from injury, James Wiseman will join the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/war… – 10:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors recall James Wiseman from their G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors. – 2:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that they recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz – 2:46 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. Will be interesting to see if he goes back while the Dubs go on their road trip after Sunday or if he joins the team. pic.twitter.com/ohUzzcGG2H – 2:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 2:44 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before he makes his long-awaited return to the court from injury, James Wiseman will join the Warriors G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/war… – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 10:00 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.
#DubNation
Check out the latest episode of the Warriors’ Multiverse podcast. This week I talk about the latest with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and more.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying put-back dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 1:00 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to G-League Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 1:42 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Center James Wiseman has been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. – 1:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman update: He goes to practice today with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors – 1:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors announce that second-year center James Wiseman will begin practicing today with their G-League team in Santa Cruz. This marks Wiseman’s third assignment with the Warriors’ G-League team during his season-long rehab – 1:32 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Golden State Warriors say they have assigned center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate. – 1:31 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Warriors officially announce James Wiseman has been assigned to Santa Cruz @kron4news pic.twitter.com/EnHLFlZxp4 – 1:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
As he ramps up to make his long-awaited return to the floor, James Wiseman hammered a high-flying putback dunk in a recent Warriors’ practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/wat… – 1:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will not play in the Santa Cruz Warriors game tomorrow, I’m told. Sounds like the plan is for him to scrimmage with some SC Warriors today at the SF facility. More on Wiseman’s progression at bottom of this article. theathletic.com/3149293/2022/0… – 12:03 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on James Wiseman:
“He’s a beast when you look at him on the floor, especially with the rest of our team… He can do some amazing things. It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable and getting those reps. So thats a good step in terms of his come back.” – 2:01 AM
Stephen Curry on James Wiseman:
Marc J. Spears: The Golden State Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from the team’s G League affiliate. The second-year center practiced with the Santa Cruz Warriors yesterday. He had previously been assigned to Santa Cruz on November 28 and December 11. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / February 26, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Warriors have assigned James Wiseman to the G League Santa Cruz Warriors. Even if it’s not for their upcoming games and just for additional practice/scrimmages, it’s a good sign for his ramp up — Dubs are emphasizing reps for him before returning, and this is how he’ll get them. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 25, 2022