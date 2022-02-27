Jazz vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (37-22) play against the Phoenix Suns (11-11) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Utah Jazz 30, Phoenix Suns 32 (Q1 00:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
You might want to move out of the way
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/5exb2r4Vpb – 4:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz trail the Suns 32-26 with 2:03 remaining in the first quarter – 4:04 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz are staying attached thanks essentially to Donovan Mitchell’s 3-point shooting. Booker has yet to be bothered on offense, though. – 4:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan MitCHILL 🥶
He’s 3/3 from three
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/hIpNrbjLdx – 4:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 5-of-6. 10 points, 3 rebounds, two assists. #Suns up 32-26. 2:03 left in 1st. – 4:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Booker and Mitchell are bananas, man….the respective fan bases need to stop arguing over them. They are both fantastic basketball players – 4:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Friday night was one of those games where Booker’s elite shotmaking wasn’t quite where it normally is but boy is it in the building today – 4:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is putting on a shot-making clinic to start this one. 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting early – 4:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danuel House Jr. having just a little bit of that extra versatility to his offensive game is a big addition.
Being able to create a shot for himself is huge. – 4:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with eight on 4-of-5 FGs. Hasn’t taken a 3. #Suns up 30-26 as Whiteside scores again. . – 4:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Whiteside steal, one-handed transition slam over McGee.
McGee offensive rebound, two-handed cram over Whiteside.
Backup bigs going at it. #Suns up 28-22. – 4:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Hassan Whiteside got JaVale McGee off the dribble with the poster, so McGee gets him back with the put-back slam on the other end and talks to Utah’s bench about it. They were both laughing about it running back down the court – 4:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns were up 24-10, but the Jazz are on a 10-2 run after two 3-pointers and that 4-point play from Donovan Mitchell – 3:59 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell has been in playoff mode since he came back from his concussion.
He’s shooting 45% on 10 three-point attempts per game over his last seven games. – 3:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If Jazz don’t blitz Booker, he’ll get to a spot to shoot a jumper.
Mitchell answered Booker’s tough two with three, fouled by Booker.
Hits FT. #Suns up 26-20. – 3:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Hypothetically, if the Jazz lose today against the Suns, they will drop to 23 losses on the season. The Nuggets are at 25 losses.
Jazz have the tiebreaker, but it’s not out of the question for the Nuggets to pass them and get a top 4 seed. Just unlikely. – 3:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Suns’ spacing and passing offensively, and physicality defensively are giving the Jazz all sorts of problems. – 3:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker midrange. More under control, but #Jazz aren’t blitzing him like New Orleans did. #Suns up 24-13 as Mitchell hits 3. – 3:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I get that Chris Paul is hurt and that *may* be an issue but this Suns team is unrelenting and good – 3:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 22-10…Phoenix is 9-10 from the field. Suns are playing their behinds off on both ends – 3:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
9 made FGAs in a row for the Suns… Just so sloppy from the iffy Jazz defense. – 3:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson guarding Conley. #Suns up 22-10 as Johnson finds Ayton with slip pass off dribble penetration.
Johnson playing like he wants that rookie extension before the start of next season. – 3:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
When Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges are driving and dishing like this, the Suns are impossible to stop – 3:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jazz are going to have a hard time if the Suns shoot 90 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the three-point line. – 3:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News – 3:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mitchell seemed to strain the top of his foot when putting the breaks on to throw a pass.
Then he held it for a minute, and went up to block a shot.
Still running with a limp. #Suns up 18-7 as Johnson hits 2nd 3. Has 8. – 3:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
This is the first time in DA’s career with back-to-back games with a three-point make. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8mGwzhW44n – 3:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ defense is ACTIVE today. Wasn’t there last game, but turning defense into easy offense is key for this group without Chris Paul – 3:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 5, #Jazz 0.
Ayton: 2-of-3 (1-of-1 from 3).
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
James Harden today:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 16 AST
✅ 5 STL
Since the NBA started tracking steals in 1973-74, Harden is one of only four players to record at least 25p/10r/15a/5s in a game, and he and Chris Paul are the only players to do so multiple times (twice each). pic.twitter.com/AwSBYzemIe – 3:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
For the second straight game, the Jazz seem caught off guard that the game started. – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton 3.
#Suns up 8-0. Timeout #Jazz.
Chris Paul off bench in Ayton’s face after as he walked to bench.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Suns out to a 8-0 start, timeout, Quin. Snyder wants a foul on the Mitchell drive. – 3:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
8-0 Phoenix start, as the Jazz are disconnected in their rotations and switches. – 3:48 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Suns open up with an 8-0 run, and Snyder quickly calls timeout. Utah’s given up open 3s to Johnson and Ayton. – 3:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder might have called that timeout just so he could go yell at Zach Zarba about what he thinks is pushing happening under the Jazz basket – 3:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8-0 run for Phoenix to start this one. Threes from Johnson and Ayton and Quin Snyder calls time and he’s hot… – 3:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Much better, more fired up start from the Suns, particularly Deandre Ayton. Got blocked on his midrange shot by Gobert, but got him on the other end, found a quick hook out of a seal in transition and then knocks down a 3. Suns up 8-0 early – 3:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two straight games with a 3 for Deandre Ayton.
Suns start with an 8-0 run. Timeout Utah. – 3:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
￼ Sixers guard James Harden had a 29-point triple-double with 5 steals. Harden (2022, 2018) joins Chris Paul (2009, 2006) as the only players with multiple games of 25-15-10-5. @ESPNStatsInfo – 3:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gobert block on Ayton jumper.
Ayton block on Gobert trying to go end to end after block.
#Suns up 3-0 as Johnson hits from deep.
First matchup between Ayton and Gobert this year. – 3:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
5️⃣ five up! 5️⃣
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/zz7x4Jqx14 – 3:39 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
My guy @1041straight at 75 years old is the youngster of the broadcasters tonight. Al McCoy in his 50th year as Suns broadcaster is 89 and Hubie Brown on ABC today is 88 years old. Ron how about another 14 years? pic.twitter.com/t9z6SDQzyt – 3:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans had a season-high 41 free throw attempts against Phoenix on Friday.
Joel Embiid and James Harden have attempted 37 free throws with 3 minutes left in their game today against the Knicks. – 3:35 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Phoenix Suns are the 2nd best team defensively in the NBA when switching the pick and roll. Only Boston is better. Teams have switched against the Jazz on pick and roll more than any team in the NBA. Keep an eye on that today – 3:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz/Suns commentators on ABC: Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Monica McNutt. Steve Javie will be also be available for refereeing commentary on h̶i̶s̶ ̶a̶w̶f̶u̶l̶ ̶c̶a̶l̶l̶s̶ ̶d̶u̶r̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶2̶0̶0̶7̶ ̶W̶C̶F̶ tonight’s game. – 3:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is [Devin Booker] going to be more of a facilitator?
Brian Scalabrine tells Frank Isola who needs to step up for the Suns while Chris Paul is out with a right thumb injury.
Suns host the Jazz now on NBA Radio! Listen: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/2a8JJjpK32 – 3:28 PM
Is [Devin Booker] going to be more of a facilitator?
Brian Scalabrine tells Frank Isola who needs to step up for the Suns while Chris Paul is out with a right thumb injury.
Suns host the Jazz now on NBA Radio! Listen: https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/2a8JJjpK32 – 3:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big lineup for Phoenix today. Devin Booker at the point, Cam Johnson and Bridges and Crowder all on the wings with Ayton in the middle
Means Mike Conley is going to have to guard way up. I would probably put him on Crowder. – 3:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Crowder making sure CP3’s shoulder is still good. Confirmed pic.twitter.com/WrOIFKVQ9L – 3:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
philadelphia’s free-throw rate on friday was 36.6%, per @Ben Falk. today it’s 48.5%. the highest ft rate any team has finished a season with (since the merger) is 33.4%, by the 97-98 utah jazz – 3:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Radio only broadcast today with the @Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns.
Make sure you join the #rotgang Radio volume up. TV volume down. Radio over your TV.
Synch it up. – 3:17 PM
Radio only broadcast today with the @Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns.
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell is the #1 pick and roll guard in the NBA. Remarkably, he is doing it with three different screens.
Mitchell/Gobert is #1 in NBA
Mitchell/O’Neale is #3 in NBA
Mitchell/Whiteside is #4 in NBA
Hear all of Donovan’s action today on a radio only broadcast pic.twitter.com/MbhooJzXf7 – 3:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Anytime you take Chris Paul off the team, it changes things. #Jazz coach Quin Snyder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/S2wRmY9BUq – 3:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game in L.A. (via @Jim Eichenhofer):
▪️ McCollum, Ingram feasted, then dropped 60 points at PHX
▪️ Aggressive Pels season-high made free throws (33) vs. Suns
▪️ Valanciunas (18-17 at PHX) meets Howard (14-16 vs. LAC)
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/8vCXpHg3GU – 3:00 PM
Keys to tonight’s game in L.A. (via @Jim Eichenhofer):
▪️ McCollum, Ingram feasted, then dropped 60 points at PHX
▪️ Aggressive Pels season-high made free throws (33) vs. Suns
▪️ Valanciunas (18-17 at PHX) meets Howard (14-16 vs. LAC)
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/8vCXpHg3GU – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton from halfcourt. #Suns #Jazz pic.twitter.com/IHRggwBW6a – 2:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (far end) and Donovan Mitchell getting ready. #Suns #Jazz #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/heYU1uvgMv – 2:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Donovan Mitchell getting ready. #Suns vs. #Jazz pic.twitter.com/cAMDfI4jx4 – 2:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden entered today’s game with an average of 10.2 assists per game, .5 back of Chris Paul for the league lead. He’s already up to 12 again today, after the same number Friday, and should make a real run at CP’s mark for what would be his second assist crown of his career. – 2:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting ready. #Suns vs. #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/efMvYl7PKK – 2:44 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer, who had 26 in his last game vs Ohio State, has 14 points in 8-plus minutes on 5 of 7 shooting (4 of 6 3) as No. 15 Illinois leads Michigan 23-18. – 2:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky getting more strength/conditioning work in. First time I’ve seen him out here pregame since the injury. pic.twitter.com/vogCryDwvc – 2:24 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gay is back for the @Utah Jazz.
Jared Butler remains out, but this is the healthiest the Jazz have been since Christmas. – 2:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said #Suns didn’t have any on-court preparation for today’s game vs. Utah after having a back-to-back after #NBAAllStar break.
Calling a back-to-back out the break “humorous,” Williams said they’ll look at a bunch of #Jazz clips to prepare for the game. pic.twitter.com/oEs82WzcmA – 1:55 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Suns coach Monty Williams on Donovan Mitchell shooting off the dribble: “We talk about guys like Dame and Steph, but he’s just as good and timely with those shots.” – 1:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on Aaron Holiday (ankle), who came into Sunday’s Jazz game questionable. #Suns – 1:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Monty Williams says the Suns haven’t been able to do any pregame on-court preparation for the Jazz this afternoon. Had a B2B T/F, then took yesterday off. – 1:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said “we’ll see” in regards to whether Aaron Holiday will play today – 1:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update ahead of Sunday’s 9 p.m. CT game at Lakers on @ESPNNBA (New-look rotation performed extremely well in Friday win at Phoenix; New Orleans faces LAL three times in next five weeks; scouting report/lineup notes/keys): https://t.co/aYWANK821q pic.twitter.com/1jPsJxf3Bx – 1:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ and B.I. combined for 60 points in Friday’s win at the Suns 💪
back at it tonight!
🏀: Pelicans at Lakers
📺: ESPN (9 pm CT)
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Ezt9Xp27a3 – 12:31 PM
CJ and B.I. combined for 60 points in Friday’s win at the Suns 💪
back at it tonight!
🏀: Pelicans at Lakers
📺: ESPN (9 pm CT)
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/Ezt9Xp27a3 – 12:31 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Midday game? Yes, pls.
⏰ 1:30 PM MT
📺 @NBAonABC
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/QKt3oH3JsF – 11:58 AM
Midday game? Yes, pls.
⏰ 1:30 PM MT
📺 @NBAonABC
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/QKt3oH3JsF – 11:58 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs road trip continues in SF and hoping for a 180 from their last trip when they suffered their worst loss of the season. GS tied with PHX for best home record at 26-6. All 6 losses by 5 pts or fewer. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @theeagledallas – 11:31 AM
Mavs road trip continues in SF and hoping for a 180 from their last trip when they suffered their worst loss of the season. GS tied with PHX for best home record at 26-6. All 6 losses by 5 pts or fewer. @PeasRadio pre at 6. Tip w/Brad & me at 6:45 @theeagledallas – 11:31 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Via NBA.com, #Pelicans ranked 28th in #NBA in bench-plus minus through Jan. 31 (-2.5). In February, New Orleans ranks fifth in same stat (+3.0). Jose Alvarado, Tony Snell were +15 and +14 in Friday’s win at Phoenix. Alvarado has been a plus in 8 of last 11 games – 11:05 AM
Via NBA.com, #Pelicans ranked 28th in #NBA in bench-plus minus through Jan. 31 (-2.5). In February, New Orleans ranks fifth in same stat (+3.0). Jose Alvarado, Tony Snell were +15 and +14 in Friday’s win at Phoenix. Alvarado has been a plus in 8 of last 11 games – 11:05 AM