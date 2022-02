Kevin Durant back by end of next week?

The Nets played their 19th straight game without Kevin Durant on Saturday night, but they may not have to wait much longer for their star to return. Durant went through a second high-intensity workout Saturday morning in Milwaukee and if he comes out of that healthy, could only need one more before he is cleared to return from his sprained left MCL — though coach Steve Nash said Durant is unlikely to return during a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against the Raptors. “Every day closer,” Nash said before the Nets’ 126-123 win over the Bucks. “We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. But it could be quick, it could be the whole week barring setbacks.” Source: Greg Joyce @ New York Post