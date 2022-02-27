Kevin Durant back by end of next week?

The Nets played their 19th straight game without Kevin Durant on Saturday night, but they may not have to wait much longer for their star to return. Durant went through a second high-intensity workout Saturday morning in Milwaukee and if he comes out of that healthy, could only need one more before he is cleared to return from his sprained left MCL — though coach Steve Nash said Durant is unlikely to return during a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against the Raptors. “Every day closer,” Nash said before the Nets’ 126-123 win over the Bucks. “We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. But it could be quick, it could be the whole week barring setbacks.”
Source: Greg Joyce @ New York Post
Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.
If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:
3/6 Bos
3/8 Cha
3/13 nyk
3/15 orl
3/16 Dal – 2:01 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Kevin Durant Expected To Return This Week For Brooklyn Nets via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:55 AM
Nash said it’s likely KD will be out both games against the Raptors. Circle Miami Thursday. – 11:35 PM
Nash says it is “likely” that KD will be out both Monday and Tuesday against the Raptors. – 11:34 PM
Steve Nash said it’s likely Kevin Durant doesn’t play in either game against Toronto. – 11:33 PM
Steve Nash said it’s likely that Kevin Durant wont play either game vs. the #Raptors. #Nets – 11:33 PM
Kyrie Irving tonight:
38 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
14-26 FG
W in Milwaukee without Durant or Simmons. pic.twitter.com/s1FnKmKm7p – 11:26 PM
Kevin Durant yelling down the tunnel as he heads toward the locker room: “That’s a Brooklyn Nets win right there.” – 11:26 PM
Huge win for the Nets
They’re now 3.5 games out of 6th (avoiding Play-In) with 19 games remaining – and Kevin Durant looking likely to return soon – 11:25 PM
Final: Nets beat the Bucks 126-123. Kyrie Irving was brilliant with 38. Goran Dragić showed how he can help this team and BK has just it’s second win against a top-four seed this year. Coverage coming. Do we see Mr. Durant back on Monday? – 11:22 PM
Nets run off massive quarter but the Bucks respond. Shaping out to be a tremendous fourth quarter. If only KD was on the floor. – 10:24 PM
The Nets have run up a 13-point lead here in the third quarter over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are not playing tonight. – 10:11 PM
The Nets have hung tough all night — now they’re hitting a few shots and have the lead. Kyrie and Seth have combined for 35 points. As bad as all the losing is, it remains scary to think how much more space they’re going to get when KD and Simmons are back on the floor. – 10:03 PM
Greetings from Milwaukee. It’s cold. Nets-Bucks tip shortly. Goran Dragić makes his debut tonight off the bench. Second unit has him with Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge, a hint of the rotation come full strength. Is this the Nets’ last game before KD come back? Updates comin’. – 8:27 PM
Steve Nash says “there was no incident” after Kevin Durant’s second high-intensity workout this morning. Durant must clear one more without incident to clear Brooklyn’s return-to-play benchmarks. #Nets – 7:05 PM
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return to lineup next week
cbssports.com/nba/news/kevin… – 3:52 PM
Kobe Bryant once sneakily attempted to get Russell Westbrook to beef with Kevin Durant.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/kobe-bryant-tr… – 2:08 PM
Goran Dragic ia available tonight for the Nets
So is Kyrie
No KD, Ben Simmons or Joe Harris – 1:55 PM
Kevin Durant went through a second high intensity workout today. If he comes through this and then a third OK, he could be cleared to play. #Nets #NBA – 12:34 PM
Goran Dragic makes Nets debut at Bucks tonight. Nash says KD could be back in next week. – 12:11 PM
Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week. – 12:05 PM
Nash says that KD is out tonight — but he is confident he’ll be back within the next week. Nash says he’s getting better every day. – 11:58 AM
Tonight’s Nets-Bucks game:
No Durant.
No Simmons.
No Harris.
Kind of reminds of an Eastern Conference playoff series last season. – 10:57 AM
Post Sports+: Kevin Durant’s due date? Kyrie Irving’s eligible games? Inside the biggest #Nets variables nypost.com/2022/02/26/ins… via @nypost – 10:53 AM
“I think with Kevin, he’s been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash said. “The No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy, feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free when he’s back. Obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor. He leads the league in scoring, one of the greatest scorers of all time. “But we also know he helps us defensively and gives us more size and length. He’s a big miss for us and whenever he gets back he’ll definitely impact our team on both ends of the floor.” -via New York Post / February 27, 2022
Nets head coach Steve Nash said Kevin Durant is getting closer to returning from his knee sprain. “Every day closer,” Nash said, via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. It could be quick; it could be the whole week barring any setbacks.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 26, 2022