Klay Thompson out vs. Mavericks due to general illness

But there are different stages to the most careful of recovery approaches. Thompson’s joint had healed. The pandemic had shut down the Warriors’ facility. Thompson was in Los Angeles. Everybody who saw him in those open runs will tell you how great he looked. So he just kept playing, unsupervised and unconcerned about biomechanics that could trigger chain reactions. “I wasn’t at playing weight,” Thompson said. “I was really strong. I was doing a lot of lifting, strengthening my knee. But I just missed the game so much at that time and I was cleared to play 5-on-5. But I’m not sure if it was the right move.” Thompson estimates, during that November 2020 open run, he weighed around 226 or 227 pounds. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022