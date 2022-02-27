Klay Thompson out vs. Mavericks due to general illness

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson is out tonight for the Warriors vs Mavericks. Listed as general illness. Missed practice yesterday and was previously listed as questionable.
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson due to general illness. The star missed practice yesterday for the same reason. – 2:13 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is listed as OUT tonight against the Mavericks due to “general illness”. – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry recorded his first career 50 point game in a loss to the Knicks:
✅ 54 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 11-13 3PM
Only two players in NBA history have recorded a higher 3P% in a game with at least 10 3PM (Ty Lawson and Klay Thompson). pic.twitter.com/cp33xSJHZ9 – 2:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The injury report, always linked in my bio, shows Klay Thompson is out this afternoon versus the Mavs with “general illness.” (The usual Dubs who are out remain out) pic.twitter.com/keobZedcUB – 2:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per GS PR: Klay Thompson is out tonight vs Mavs (non CoVid Illness) 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 1:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson is listed as out tonight against the Mavericks with general illness. – 1:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is out tonight for the Warriors vs Mavericks. Listed as general illness. Missed practice yesterday and was previously listed as questionable. – 1:38 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr describes a positive shift for Kuminga, explaining “his knowledge of the NBA and awareness needed to match his confidence.” Kerr said it was great when JK realized he should attack and get to the foul line, he doesn’t have to be a shooter like Steph or Klay. – 4:29 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson had some high praise for Jonathan Kuminga.
“John (Kuminga) is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen at his age. What is he 20? Seems like he has close to 40 inch vertical…I mean that drop step dunk he had was special.” – 1:30 AM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Thompson says, “Jon (Kuminga) is one of the best athletes I’ve seen at his age.” – 1:09 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Klay Thompson: “I love playing in Portland, man. I have some great memories coming to the Rose Garden as a kid.” – 1:08 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors had eight players finish in double-figure scoring.
Steph & Klay: 18
Kuminga: 17
Poole: 15
Wiggins, Looney, GPII, Porter: 10
First time this has happened in Golden State since 2009. – 12:59 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Seven Warriors already in double figures through three quarters: Curry 18, Klay 18, Kuminga 15, Poole 10, Wiggins 10, Porter 10, Looney 10. They’re cruising in Portland, up 27. – 12:07 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay has played a real patient game tonight. All his shots have been in the flow of the possession – 12:06 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors up 70-57 on the Blazers at halftime. Curry has 18 points with 10 assists and Klay added 13 points. After a strong first quarter, Portland ends the half shooting just 43 percent from the field. Felt like Golden State couldn’t miss in the second quarter. – 11:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Dominant second quarter for the Warriors in Portland. Flipped a 10-point deficit into a 13-point halftime lead. Steph Curry has 18 points, 10 assists. GSW: 24 free throw attempts. Porter/Kuminga both with 10 off the bench. Three Klay Thompson 3s. – 11:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay is carrying the Warriors so far tonight. 13 points on 4/5 shooting and 3/4 from 3-point range. Otto Porter Jr. has 10 points. Dubs up 40-35 with 9:41 left in the half. – 10:53 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Side convo for me and @GrantLiffmann as we watch the game….has Klay Thompson ever been ejected from a game? Google says no. – 10:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors down 18-14 with 6:59 left in the opening quarter. Simmons and Hart have both have 8 points for Portland early. GPII and Klay both have 5 points for Golden State. Dubs have hit 6 of 12 shots to start but the Blazers have made 8 of 10. – 10:26 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
CJ Elleby and Klay Thompson are the first two Washington State Cougars to start against each other in an NBA game since Thompson faced Aron Baynes in January 2018. – 10:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Trail Blazers:
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 10:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II will play tonight. He’s starting: Curry, Klay, Payton, Wiggins, Looney. – 9:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Some real Couggin’ It energy with both @CJ Elleby and @KlayThompson warming up at the same time – 9:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s minute restriction is still 30 exiting the break, per Kerr. He will be staggered from Steph Curry’s rotation pattern, giving the Warriors at least one on the floor at all times. – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks with “general illness”. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 26, 2022
But there are different stages to the most careful of recovery approaches. Thompson’s joint had healed. The pandemic had shut down the Warriors’ facility. Thompson was in Los Angeles. Everybody who saw him in those open runs will tell you how great he looked. So he just kept playing, unsupervised and unconcerned about biomechanics that could trigger chain reactions. “I wasn’t at playing weight,” Thompson said. “I was really strong. I was doing a lot of lifting, strengthening my knee. But I just missed the game so much at that time and I was cleared to play 5-on-5. But I’m not sure if it was the right move.” Thompson estimates, during that November 2020 open run, he weighed around 226 or 227 pounds. -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022
“That’s too big to be a shooting guard in my frame,” Thompson said. Thompson’s regular-season NBA playing weight, he said, fluctuates between 216 and 220. It’s painful for him to consider, but he’s also realistic enough to understand that his impatience and the chain reaction of those extra 6-10 pounds very likely triggered the Achilles tear, which robbed him of another 1.5 seasons of his late prime and still threaten the direction of his career. “It might’ve been costly,” Thompson said. “I don’t know. I try not to think about it too much. But it just, uh, it’s something I learned from. I’m not in my early 20s anymore, where I can just play all offseason. That’s what I was trying to do. Going forward, I’m not going to do that. I’m going to save it for the season.” -via The Athletic / February 23, 2022