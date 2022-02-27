LeBron James Jr. wouldn't be a one-and-done player if not for his dad?

There is one aspect of the recent LeBron James/Lakers saga in zero dispute: He continues to openly dream of playing alongside son Bronny in the NBA… He won’t be eligible for the NBA until the 2024 draft and, based on my own checking with various teams, Bronny wouldn’t be a draft candidate that quickly — based on where he is as a player today — without the nudge he’s getting from Dad, who will turn 40 during the 2024-25 season. As one Eastern Conference personnel voice tried to gently put it: “I don’t think he’d be a one-and-done player if he wasn’t LeBron’s son.”
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan on the All-Star stage, buyout market updates, coaching news and more … ALL here via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 1:10 PM
The latest on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan on the All-Star stage, buyout market updates, coaching news and more … ALL here via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 1:10 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, discusses the two-hour meeting he had with Lakers brass last week and insists there’s no division here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3150986/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
ICYMI, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, discusses the two-hour meeting he had with Lakers brass last week and insists there’s no division here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3150986/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-059 James
24-033 Kevin Durant
24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-059 James
24-033 Kevin Durant
24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o – 12:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his last 5 games,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
29.2 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 made 3PTs
He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span
The other six:
LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM
Over his last 5 games,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
29.2 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 made 3PTs
He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span
The other six:
LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The NBA world has witnessed a lot of passive-aggressive LeBron James this past week.
If CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram pick up from where they left off against the Suns, there’s a good chance that the Pelicans add to The King’s frustration. https://t.co/56xyj2KGFS pic.twitter.com/6LjHqHTX6v – 8:03 AM
The NBA world has witnessed a lot of passive-aggressive LeBron James this past week.
If CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram pick up from where they left off against the Suns, there’s a good chance that the Pelicans add to The King’s frustration. https://t.co/56xyj2KGFS pic.twitter.com/6LjHqHTX6v – 8:03 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young had his 22nd 40+ point game in his career. Only Jordan and LeBron had more at 23 or younger, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
There were many who thought scoring might be a challenge for him. I asked Trae why he feels like scoring has been something he’s excelled at since Day 1. pic.twitter.com/n6FcVRfwJI – 10:33 PM
Trae Young had his 22nd 40+ point game in his career. Only Jordan and LeBron had more at 23 or younger, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
There were many who thought scoring might be a challenge for him. I asked Trae why he feels like scoring has been something he’s excelled at since Day 1. pic.twitter.com/n6FcVRfwJI – 10:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young tonight:
41 PTS
11 AST
17-24 FG
He joins LeBron James, James Harden and Steph Curry (2x) as the only players with a 40p/10a game on 70% shooting since 2010. pic.twitter.com/dZtKvxBo8L – 9:46 PM
Trae Young tonight:
41 PTS
11 AST
17-24 FG
He joins LeBron James, James Harden and Steph Curry (2x) as the only players with a 40p/10a game on 70% shooting since 2010. pic.twitter.com/dZtKvxBo8L – 9:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans injury list remains unchanged from previous games; Lakers have listed LeBron James (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. Saturday’s official injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/zSoeCmOIBs pic.twitter.com/jgauvikyx8 – 8:08 PM
#Pelicans injury list remains unchanged from previous games; Lakers have listed LeBron James (knee) as questionable for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. Saturday’s official injury report via @MorrisBartLLC: https://t.co/zSoeCmOIBs pic.twitter.com/jgauvikyx8 – 8:08 PM
More on this storyline
In the aftermath of LeBron James’ public comments on a possible return to Cleveland and media reports describing his agency’s displeasure with the organization, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, insisting that there’s no movement underway to seek management changes and that he believes there’s a shared accountability for the franchise’s disappointing season, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022
Paul — whose agency represents stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis — made it clear that James’ primary objective is remaining a Laker and the goal now ought to be to finish the season as strong as possible and then regroup in the offseason on ways to improve the team, sources said. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022
After Pelinka resisted making any deals at the trade deadline, James’ own public comments — raising the possibility of a return to Cleveland and praising Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti — started to fuel speculation that he could leave in free agency in 2023. Paul has privately downplayed that possibility, and told the Lakers that James is committed to playing his part in helping the Lakers to become championship contenders again, sources said. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022