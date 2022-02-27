Luka Doncic earns 13th technical, one away from suspension

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs rally from 21 down — 19 in the fourth quarter — to pull out the road win over the Warriors. That’s quite a way to kick off Luka Doncic’s 23rd birthday party. – 10:08 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka eventually turned it on too, but the Mavs don’t win this game without Dinwiddie … hopefully, they close it out – 10:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A 26-1 spree put the Mavericks up 100-94 before Golden State finally got a bucket. Luka scored and Mavs are up 102-96 with 1:02 to go. Warriors have the ball. Mavericks have the momentum. – 9:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ 19-1 binge was accomplished mostly with Luka on the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie showing the form that made him a 20-plus scorer two seasons back. Mavericks down 94-93 with 3:54 to go. They’ve missed a couple chances to take their first lead of the game. – 9:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr opts not to play Steph the entire fourth. He takes a seat as Doncic checks in – 9:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dallas have made it nervous time with Doncic still sitting and Dinwiddie playing the star role – 9:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This has been a fantastic game for Kevon Looney, who looks rejuvenated after the break. 10 points, 10 rebs, 5 AST, 3 STL +22. His PnR defense on the Luka/Powell combo has been exceptional. – 9:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In addition to Wiggins’ 13 first-half points, he held the Mavericks to 2-of-11 shooting and forced three turnovers when he was the primary defender. He and Gary Payton II held Luka Doncic to just 1-of-8 FG and four turnovers. H/T @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs fall into early 18 point hole, cut it to six late in the 2nd, before outscored 8-2 in final 3 min going 1-5. and trail 60-48. GS physical w/Doncic who has 5 TOs, and also picked up tech 13. He and Dinwiddie 12 pts. Curry & Wiggins 13 for GS. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I believe that’s Doncic’s 13th tech, tying him with Carmelo Anthony for the NBA lead. That would mean Doncic is 3 techs away from an auto-one-game suspension. – 8:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most technical fouls this season with 13. He’s three shy of a one-game suspension, which he vows will not happen. – 8:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just drew his 13th technical foul of the season and walked over to talk to Jason Kidd.
I doubt they chatted about how many techs Luka has to play with until a one-game suspension, but for those interested, it is 2 … over the next 21-plus games. – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Luka gets called for a tech. Stephen misses the free throw. You don’t see that every day. – 8:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka setting up a billion open 3s for his teammates here in the 2nd quarter and they just aren’t converting. – 8:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs technically won the Luka-less minutes 14-13 to start the second quarter, but that ain’t gonna cut it tonight. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Alert defensive possession from Jonathan Kuminga the first few moments after he entered the game. Switches onto Luka Doncic early in clock, but leaves Doncic (wandering to corner) to wipe away a Maxi Kleber layup just as it is materializing behind him pic.twitter.com/V5EybsYWg1 – 8:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors rip off a 27-12 start on the Mavericks. Gary Payton II (despite limping on that shin) active on defense, bothering Doncic. Wiggins hitting shots after quiet return from break. Ball zinging around. Four Curry assists. Has 18 his last four quarters. – 8:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
On his last day as a 22 year old, Luka is on pace to have like 22 turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Same starters for Mavs: Luka, Brunson, Bullock, DFS and Powell.
For W’s: Curry, Looney, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Payton, Looney, Moody, Curry
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As Luka Doncic warms up before Mavs-Warriors, Nico Harrison and Luka’s dad, Sasa, chat courtside. pic.twitter.com/CcHbaNOGYV – 6:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.
Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his last 5 games,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
29.2 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 made 3PTs
He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span
The other six:
LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM
