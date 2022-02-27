Mavericks vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (35-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (17-17) at Chase Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 48, Golden State Warriors 60 (Q2 00:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie out here reminding everyone that a healthy Spencer Dinwiddie is a problem – 8:42 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie out here reminding everyone that a healthy Spencer Dinwiddie is a problem – 8:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I believe that’s Doncic’s 13th tech, tying him with Carmelo Anthony for the NBA lead. That would mean Doncic is 3 techs away from an auto-one-game suspension. – 8:41 PM
I believe that’s Doncic’s 13th tech, tying him with Carmelo Anthony for the NBA lead. That would mean Doncic is 3 techs away from an auto-one-game suspension. – 8:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most technical fouls this season with 13. He’s three shy of a one-game suspension, which he vows will not happen. – 8:41 PM
Luka Doncic is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most technical fouls this season with 13. He’s three shy of a one-game suspension, which he vows will not happen. – 8:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just drew his 13th technical foul of the season and walked over to talk to Jason Kidd.
I doubt they chatted about how many techs Luka has to play with until a one-game suspension, but for those interested, it is 2 … over the next 21-plus games. – 8:41 PM
Luka Doncic just drew his 13th technical foul of the season and walked over to talk to Jason Kidd.
I doubt they chatted about how many techs Luka has to play with until a one-game suspension, but for those interested, it is 2 … over the next 21-plus games. – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Luka gets called for a tech. Stephen misses the free throw. You don’t see that every day. – 8:39 PM
Luka gets called for a tech. Stephen misses the free throw. You don’t see that every day. – 8:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka setting up a billion open 3s for his teammates here in the 2nd quarter and they just aren’t converting. – 8:38 PM
Luka setting up a billion open 3s for his teammates here in the 2nd quarter and they just aren’t converting. – 8:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
that’s soooo tough, Stephen
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MT4hw7BQ2D – 8:33 PM
that’s soooo tough, Stephen
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MT4hw7BQ2D – 8:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
JTA needlessly helps off Dorian Finney-Smith. Kick out. DFS corner 3. Kerr with the immediate timeout.
Helping off a decent corner shooter? Usually a mistake – 8:30 PM
JTA needlessly helps off Dorian Finney-Smith. Kick out. DFS corner 3. Kerr with the immediate timeout.
Helping off a decent corner shooter? Usually a mistake – 8:30 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Bertans loses his keys all the time.
All the time.
Finds them in the most random places.
Can’t hold them.
Most often, they’re found in empty vases, at the bottom of cups, in lidless trashcans, in the sink, in drains …
Just launches them everywhere. – 8:27 PM
Bertans loses his keys all the time.
All the time.
Finds them in the most random places.
Can’t hold them.
Most often, they’re found in empty vases, at the bottom of cups, in lidless trashcans, in the sink, in drains …
Just launches them everywhere. – 8:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs technically won the Luka-less minutes 14-13 to start the second quarter, but that ain’t gonna cut it tonight. – 8:27 PM
The Mavs technically won the Luka-less minutes 14-13 to start the second quarter, but that ain’t gonna cut it tonight. – 8:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Here are the Warriors’ dunk totals coming into the game vs the Mavs. Kuminga is racing up the list. There’s one name not listed and it would be WILD if he ever dunked in a game… pic.twitter.com/jjFyaI7acJ – 8:22 PM
Here are the Warriors’ dunk totals coming into the game vs the Mavs. Kuminga is racing up the list. There’s one name not listed and it would be WILD if he ever dunked in a game… pic.twitter.com/jjFyaI7acJ – 8:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr is challenging this offensive foul call on Kuminga. Doesn’t burning your challenge in the first half pretty much guarantees you will need it later? – 8:20 PM
Kerr is challenging this offensive foul call on Kuminga. Doesn’t burning your challenge in the first half pretty much guarantees you will need it later? – 8:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 37, Mavericks 24
-After Wiggins misses 2/3 FTs, he gets cranky, scores 11 pts on 4/5 FGs
-Curry/GP2 7 pts ea
-score 9 pts off 6 DAL turnovers – 8:15 PM
After 1: Warriors 37, Mavericks 24
-After Wiggins misses 2/3 FTs, he gets cranky, scores 11 pts on 4/5 FGs
-Curry/GP2 7 pts ea
-score 9 pts off 6 DAL turnovers – 8:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead Dallas 37-24 at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 11 points. They’ve held the Mavericks to 36.8 percent shooting and have five steals. Golden State is also 6-10 from 3-point range. – 8:15 PM
Warriors lead Dallas 37-24 at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Wiggins leads all scorers with 11 points. They’ve held the Mavericks to 36.8 percent shooting and have five steals. Golden State is also 6-10 from 3-point range. – 8:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Alert defensive possession from Jonathan Kuminga the first few moments after he entered the game. Switches onto Luka Doncic early in clock, but leaves Doncic (wandering to corner) to wipe away a Maxi Kleber layup just as it is materializing behind him pic.twitter.com/V5EybsYWg1 – 8:15 PM
Alert defensive possession from Jonathan Kuminga the first few moments after he entered the game. Switches onto Luka Doncic early in clock, but leaves Doncic (wandering to corner) to wipe away a Maxi Kleber layup just as it is materializing behind him pic.twitter.com/V5EybsYWg1 – 8:15 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Say what you want about Mavs’ offense, but allowing 37 first-quarter points and 60% shooting is the bigger culprit. It’s like Dallas left its defense behind at the All-Star break. – 8:12 PM
Say what you want about Mavs’ offense, but allowing 37 first-quarter points and 60% shooting is the bigger culprit. It’s like Dallas left its defense behind at the All-Star break. – 8:12 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Struggling to pick who I think has the best in-game kicks collection on the Dubs. I think it’s between Jordan Poole and GPII.
They both stay with 🔥 on their feet. – 8:08 PM
Struggling to pick who I think has the best in-game kicks collection on the Dubs. I think it’s between Jordan Poole and GPII.
They both stay with 🔥 on their feet. – 8:08 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors fans, if you don’t follow @CJ Holmes yet, mash that button and welcome him to the beat. – 8:05 PM
Warriors fans, if you don’t follow @CJ Holmes yet, mash that button and welcome him to the beat. – 8:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Six turnovers have helped shove the Mavericks into a 27-12 hole with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Six turnovers have helped shove the Mavericks into a 27-12 hole with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Second straight game vs the Warriors that Dallas has looked completely inept trying to stop Golden State in the halfcourt. – 8:02 PM
Second straight game vs the Warriors that Dallas has looked completely inept trying to stop Golden State in the halfcourt. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors rip off a 27-12 start on the Mavericks. Gary Payton II (despite limping on that shin) active on defense, bothering Doncic. Wiggins hitting shots after quiet return from break. Ball zinging around. Four Curry assists. Has 18 his last four quarters. – 8:02 PM
Warriors rip off a 27-12 start on the Mavericks. Gary Payton II (despite limping on that shin) active on defense, bothering Doncic. Wiggins hitting shots after quiet return from break. Ball zinging around. Four Curry assists. Has 18 his last four quarters. – 8:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Found the open man 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/N4btifrAeX – 8:01 PM
Found the open man 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/N4btifrAeX – 8:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
GPII and Moody are playing with a lot of confidence tonight. You love to see it. – 8:01 PM
GPII and Moody are playing with a lot of confidence tonight. You love to see it. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the latest first-year power rankings from @RookieWire, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga cracked the top-10. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/war… – 8:00 PM
In the latest first-year power rankings from @RookieWire, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga cracked the top-10. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/war… – 8:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four steals for the Warriors so far tonight. Steve Kerr praised the team for their defensive effort against the Blazers and that’s carried over. Mavericks are shooting just 2-7 early.
Warriors up 15-5 on Dallas with 7:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Four steals for the Warriors so far tonight. Steve Kerr praised the team for their defensive effort against the Blazers and that’s carried over. Mavericks are shooting just 2-7 early.
Warriors up 15-5 on Dallas with 7:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors race to 15-5 lead over Mavericks with 7:28 left in Q1. Defense is hyperactive and all 5 Warriors (w/Moody starting for Klay) have scored – 7:56 PM
Warriors race to 15-5 lead over Mavericks with 7:28 left in Q1. Defense is hyperactive and all 5 Warriors (w/Moody starting for Klay) have scored – 7:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
On his last day as a 22 year old, Luka is on pace to have like 22 turnovers. – 7:51 PM
On his last day as a 22 year old, Luka is on pace to have like 22 turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
defense to offense in style 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/1NNWT5qjN4 – 7:51 PM
defense to offense in style 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/1NNWT5qjN4 – 7:51 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Great hustle, beautiful pass by GPII to Stephen for the easy transition layup. – 7:49 PM
Great hustle, beautiful pass by GPII to Stephen for the easy transition layup. – 7:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Word to the wise: Don’t give up on the Mavs (or Warriors, for that matter) if this game gets out of hand early. Both teams have 11 comebacks this season from 10-point (or larger) deficits this season. That’s tied for most in the league. – 7:44 PM
Word to the wise: Don’t give up on the Mavs (or Warriors, for that matter) if this game gets out of hand early. Both teams have 11 comebacks this season from 10-point (or larger) deficits this season. That’s tied for most in the league. – 7:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🤗 pregame dimes from #DubNation pic.twitter.com/XmrXjFddfs – 7:33 PM
🤗 pregame dimes from #DubNation pic.twitter.com/XmrXjFddfs – 7:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Brought it back to The Bay!
Vince Carter presents Stephen with the first ever Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP Award in front of #DubNation pic.twitter.com/pt0MJfnCUK – 7:28 PM
Brought it back to The Bay!
Vince Carter presents Stephen with the first ever Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP Award in front of #DubNation pic.twitter.com/pt0MJfnCUK – 7:28 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It keeps you wanting to comeback to work everyday.”
Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins tells Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson about the motivation that comes from playing for a championship #DubNation
Golden State hosts Dallas Now on NBA Radio! Listen:https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/1GbMsfQmVO – 7:28 PM
“It keeps you wanting to comeback to work everyday.”
Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins tells Justin Termine & Eddie Johnson about the motivation that comes from playing for a championship #DubNation
Golden State hosts Dallas Now on NBA Radio! Listen:https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/1GbMsfQmVO – 7:28 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Rookie Moses Moody will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight for the Warriors. – 7:25 PM
Rookie Moses Moody will start in place of Klay Thompson tonight for the Warriors. – 7:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Moses Moody is starting in place of Klay Thompson. He’s joined by Steph, GPII, Wiggins and Looney – 7:22 PM
Moses Moody is starting in place of Klay Thompson. He’s joined by Steph, GPII, Wiggins and Looney – 7:22 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/E1i7AHh7jX – 7:18 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/E1i7AHh7jX – 7:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Minutes away. Let’s rock, #DubNation
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 7:15 PM
Minutes away. Let’s rock, #DubNation
Stream the game LIVE on @NBCSAuthentic 📺 – 7:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Goin’ retro on ’em
SC30 is breaking out the “Pi Day” Curry 4 Flotro 👀 pic.twitter.com/xE93P3mQjm – 7:13 PM
Goin’ retro on ’em
SC30 is breaking out the “Pi Day” Curry 4 Flotro 👀 pic.twitter.com/xE93P3mQjm – 7:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Same starters for Mavs: Luka, Brunson, Bullock, DFS and Powell.
For W’s: Curry, Looney, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Same starters for Mavs: Luka, Brunson, Bullock, DFS and Powell.
For W’s: Curry, Looney, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Mavericks
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Kevin Looney – 7:03 PM
Warriors starters tonight vs Mavericks
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Kevin Looney – 7:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Payton, Looney, Moody, Curry
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:02 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Payton, Looney, Moody, Curry
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:02 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/VBPJDE271F – 7:01 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/VBPJDE271F – 7:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Some pregame work for Andre Iguodala, who is out tonight. pic.twitter.com/xFcNhS8Q6q – 7:00 PM
Some pregame work for Andre Iguodala, who is out tonight. pic.twitter.com/xFcNhS8Q6q – 7:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andre Iguodala is on the court right now going through a full speed pregame shooting routine. He continues to be inactive but has been getting regular workouts in recently. – 6:56 PM
Andre Iguodala is on the court right now going through a full speed pregame shooting routine. He continues to be inactive but has been getting regular workouts in recently. – 6:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
count the makes 😎
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ciFAm4Jg0C – 6:43 PM
count the makes 😎
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ciFAm4Jg0C – 6:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As Luka Doncic warms up before Mavs-Warriors, Nico Harrison and Luka’s dad, Sasa, chat courtside. pic.twitter.com/CcHbaNOGYV – 6:20 PM
As Luka Doncic warms up before Mavs-Warriors, Nico Harrison and Luka’s dad, Sasa, chat courtside. pic.twitter.com/CcHbaNOGYV – 6:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
sunday funday in the bay
@oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/XvCCcTzAaF – 6:19 PM
sunday funday in the bay
@oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/XvCCcTzAaF – 6:19 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are 8-1 in their last 9 games with wins over Golden State, Dallas, and Phoenix. – 6:08 PM
The @Utah Jazz are 8-1 in their last 9 games with wins over Golden State, Dallas, and Phoenix. – 6:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are all out for today’s game at Golden State. – 6:05 PM
Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery), Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are all out for today’s game at Golden State. – 6:05 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road trip to get some practice and scrimmages with the team. This rules him out of any work with the G League Warriors. Kerr says he remains day-to-day. – 5:54 PM
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road trip to get some practice and scrimmages with the team. This rules him out of any work with the G League Warriors. Kerr says he remains day-to-day. – 5:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on the upcoming road trip, and he will practice with the team during that time. – 5:54 PM
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on the upcoming road trip, and he will practice with the team during that time. – 5:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson (illness) is out, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unwilling to divulge who will replace him in the starting lineup. ‘It’s the stretch run (smile).’
Adds that GP2 will make his third straight start. – 5:53 PM
Klay Thompson (illness) is out, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unwilling to divulge who will replace him in the starting lineup. ‘It’s the stretch run (smile).’
Adds that GP2 will make his third straight start. – 5:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return. – 5:52 PM
James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return. – 5:52 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful that Klay Thompson will make the upcoming road trip. – 5:50 PM
Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful that Klay Thompson will make the upcoming road trip. – 5:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Klay Thompson (illness) won’t play today vs. Mavs, but Steve Kerr didn’t want to reveal who will start for Warriors instead.
Tricky mind games! The suspense! – 5:50 PM
Klay Thompson (illness) won’t play today vs. Mavs, but Steve Kerr didn’t want to reveal who will start for Warriors instead.
Tricky mind games! The suspense! – 5:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Ranking: The best post-All-Star break teams ever.
The 73-9 Warriors come at No. 15!
hoopshype.com/lists/the-best… – 5:50 PM
Ranking: The best post-All-Star break teams ever.
The 73-9 Warriors come at No. 15!
hoopshype.com/lists/the-best… – 5:50 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Klay Thompson is listed as day-to-day and will not play today against the @Dallas Mavericks . – 5:50 PM
Klay Thompson is listed as day-to-day and will not play today against the @Dallas Mavericks . – 5:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson hasn’t been feeling well the past few days, but hopes he can join the team on the upcoming road trip. Thompson was seen leaving Chase Center a few minutes ago. – 5:50 PM
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson hasn’t been feeling well the past few days, but hopes he can join the team on the upcoming road trip. Thompson was seen leaving Chase Center a few minutes ago. – 5:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s been feeling sick the last couple days, per Kerr. Won’t play tonight, but Warriors hopeful he will be on upcoming four-game road trip. – 5:49 PM
Klay Thompson’s been feeling sick the last couple days, per Kerr. Won’t play tonight, but Warriors hopeful he will be on upcoming four-game road trip. – 5:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 6 with 5 minutes left.
Haven’t lost 2 in a row since Warriors on Christmas and Memphis on Ja Morant winner Dec. 27.
Monty Williams didn’t coach vs. Grizzlies as he was out after positive COVID test.
Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder were in health/safety protocols, too – 5:43 PM
#Suns down 6 with 5 minutes left.
Haven’t lost 2 in a row since Warriors on Christmas and Memphis on Ja Morant winner Dec. 27.
Monty Williams didn’t coach vs. Grizzlies as he was out after positive COVID test.
Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder were in health/safety protocols, too – 5:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jonathan Kuminga wants to be great but didn’t always care to listen. It showed.
The rookie has become a much better listener. It shows.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:41 PM
Jonathan Kuminga wants to be great but didn’t always care to listen. It showed.
The rookie has become a much better listener. It shows.
nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM
#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Warriors tonight, Klay Thompson is out with a non-Covid related illness. First of two matchups this week as Golden State visits @AACenter on Thursday. Mavs Live at 6 on BSSW…with game broadcast at 6:30 – 5:03 PM
For Mavs at Warriors tonight, Klay Thompson is out with a non-Covid related illness. First of two matchups this week as Golden State visits @AACenter on Thursday. Mavs Live at 6 on BSSW…with game broadcast at 6:30 – 5:03 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Game day from the Bay!!! The Warriors host the Mavs as both teams lock in for the sprint into playoffs. Back on the sidelines w/ @Vince Carter & @BCusterTV 4:30 PT on ESPN!
🏀🍿🏀🍿 🔥 – 4:49 PM
Game day from the Bay!!! The Warriors host the Mavs as both teams lock in for the sprint into playoffs. Back on the sidelines w/ @Vince Carter & @BCusterTV 4:30 PT on ESPN!
🏀🍿🏀🍿 🔥 – 4:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard has progressed in his rehab from ab surgery and will be re-evaluated again in 2-3 weeks. (He all but confirmed on Draymond Green’s podcast last week that he isn’t playing again this season, FWIW) – 4:04 PM
Blazers say Damian Lillard has progressed in his rehab from ab surgery and will be re-evaluated again in 2-3 weeks. (He all but confirmed on Draymond Green’s podcast last week that he isn’t playing again this season, FWIW) – 4:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Kuminga picked up right where he left before the All-Star break with another double-figure scoring effort. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/jon… – 4:00 PM
Against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Kuminga picked up right where he left before the All-Star break with another double-figure scoring effort. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/jon… – 4:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
From now on, whenever someone criticizes Penny Hardaway’s half court offensive sets, just clap back by throwing on some Wichita State film. – 3:01 PM
From now on, whenever someone criticizes Penny Hardaway’s half court offensive sets, just clap back by throwing on some Wichita State film. – 3:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson due to general illness. The star missed practice yesterday for the same reason. – 2:13 PM
The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson due to general illness. The star missed practice yesterday for the same reason. – 2:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM
apropos of absolutely nothing the nuggets have a top-5 defense with nikola jokic on the floor. only the warriors, suns, celtics, and cavs are better. carry on! – 2:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is listed as OUT tonight against the Mavericks due to “general illness”. – 2:03 PM
Klay Thompson is listed as OUT tonight against the Mavericks due to “general illness”. – 2:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It feels good to be back on #WarriorsGround
@Chase cardholders across The Bay can celebrate with 30% off select headwear at @warriorsshop!
Tap in for details » https://t.co/Yq4WHwegvk pic.twitter.com/SwAntJGOaN – 2:03 PM
It feels good to be back on #WarriorsGround
@Chase cardholders across The Bay can celebrate with 30% off select headwear at @warriorsshop!
Tap in for details » https://t.co/Yq4WHwegvk pic.twitter.com/SwAntJGOaN – 2:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry recorded his first career 50 point game in a loss to the Knicks:
✅ 54 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 11-13 3PM
Only two players in NBA history have recorded a higher 3P% in a game with at least 10 3PM (Ty Lawson and Klay Thompson). pic.twitter.com/cp33xSJHZ9 – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2013, the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry recorded his first career 50 point game in a loss to the Knicks:
✅ 54 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 7 AST
✅ 11-13 3PM
Only two players in NBA history have recorded a higher 3P% in a game with at least 10 3PM (Ty Lawson and Klay Thompson). pic.twitter.com/cp33xSJHZ9 – 2:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The injury report, always linked in my bio, shows Klay Thompson is out this afternoon versus the Mavs with “general illness.” (The usual Dubs who are out remain out) pic.twitter.com/keobZedcUB – 2:00 PM
The injury report, always linked in my bio, shows Klay Thompson is out this afternoon versus the Mavs with “general illness.” (The usual Dubs who are out remain out) pic.twitter.com/keobZedcUB – 2:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per GS PR: Klay Thompson is out tonight vs Mavs (non CoVid Illness) 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 1:58 PM
Per GS PR: Klay Thompson is out tonight vs Mavs (non CoVid Illness) 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 1:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.
Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.
Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson is listed as out tonight against the Mavericks with general illness. – 1:43 PM
Klay Thompson is listed as out tonight against the Mavericks with general illness. – 1:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is out tonight for the Warriors vs Mavericks. Listed as general illness. Missed practice yesterday and was previously listed as questionable. – 1:38 PM
Klay Thompson is out tonight for the Warriors vs Mavericks. Listed as general illness. Missed practice yesterday and was previously listed as questionable. – 1:38 PM