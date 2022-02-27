Michael Porter Jr. eyeing March return

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Sunday.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
There is significant optimism Michael Porter Jr. could return sometime in March, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told @denverpost.
“There’s a very good chance he could be back if he continues to progress,” Bartelstein said.
denverpost.com/2022/02/27/mic… – 7:00 PM
There is significant optimism Michael Porter Jr. could return sometime in March, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told @denverpost.
“There’s a very good chance he could be back if he continues to progress,” Bartelstein said.
denverpost.com/2022/02/27/mic… – 7:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Huge for the Nuggets if they get both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back and they are productive.
They could be that rare lower-seeded team that no one actually wants to see in the postseason. – 6:35 PM
Huge for the Nuggets if they get both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back and they are productive.
They could be that rare lower-seeded team that no one actually wants to see in the postseason. – 6:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Story: es.pn/3voBX4g – 6:33 PM
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Story: es.pn/3voBX4g – 6:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on Denver’s fifth straight win:
-Monte has turned it up a notch
-AG was scoring from everywhere
-Meh Joker still impacts the game
-Strong Boogie REALLy impacts the game
Plus……MPJ? denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295… – 3:46 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on Denver’s fifth straight win:
-Monte has turned it up a notch
-AG was scoring from everywhere
-Meh Joker still impacts the game
-Strong Boogie REALLy impacts the game
Plus……MPJ? denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295… – 3:46 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Still thinking about that MPJ Instagram comment like an insane person. – 3:13 AM
Still thinking about that MPJ Instagram comment like an insane person. – 3:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 38-30 after one against the Kings. Buried six 3-pointers, dished 12 assists.
And then you realize they played 10 guys in the first quarter, without Zeke/MPJ/Jamal. When healthy, this team can go 13 deep. – 9:39 PM
#Nuggets up 38-30 after one against the Kings. Buried six 3-pointers, dished 12 assists.
And then you realize they played 10 guys in the first quarter, without Zeke/MPJ/Jamal. When healthy, this team can go 13 deep. – 9:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray isn’t on the court for pregame warmups. Michael Porter Jr. is going through normal warmup. Looks pretty good. – 8:38 PM
Jamal Murray isn’t on the court for pregame warmups. Michael Porter Jr. is going through normal warmup. Looks pretty good. – 8:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Seeing all the places Murray and MPJ would make a difference has been a complete curse all season. It continues in this first game post-ASB. – 11:44 PM
Seeing all the places Murray and MPJ would make a difference has been a complete curse all season. It continues in this first game post-ASB. – 11:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is anecdotal and nothing more. I think it’s a good sign that both Jamal Murray and MPJ are traveling on one-game road trips, like tonight in SAC. – 10:34 PM
This is anecdotal and nothing more. I think it’s a good sign that both Jamal Murray and MPJ are traveling on one-game road trips, like tonight in SAC. – 10:34 PM
More on this storyline
Porter underwent lumbar spine surgery three months ago, a procedure that’s allowed him to return to the floor moving and shooting pain-free in recent weeks. Once Porter is cleared for contact, it’s expected it’ll just be the matter of a final ramp up until his return in March. -via ESPN / February 27, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: From the sound of it, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have not started contact yet. Make of that what you will. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / February 23, 2022
Chris Dempsey: Some good news coming from #Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, on @AltitudeSR, on the status of both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., saying he thinks they will physically cleared to return “hopefully in the not too distant future.” -via Twitter @chrisadempsey / February 11, 2022