Mike Malone on Michael Porter Jr. report: Be careful what you read

Michael Singer: Asked Michael Malone about the Michael Porter Jr. report. “I would say don’t listen to those reports. … They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly. They didn’t come from anybody within the Denver Nuggets. I would say, be careful what you listen to and what you read.”
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets: *no updates on MPJ*
Michael Singer @msinger
Sean Highkin @highkin
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Singer @msinger
StatMuse @statmuse
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
More on this storyline
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Sunday. -via ESPN / February 27, 2022
Porter underwent lumbar spine surgery three months ago, a procedure that’s allowed him to return to the floor moving and shooting pain-free in recent weeks. Once Porter is cleared for contact, it’s expected it’ll just be the matter of a final ramp up until his return in March. -via ESPN / February 27, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: From the sound of it, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have not started contact yet. Make of that what you will. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / February 23, 2022