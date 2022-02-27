Nerlens Noel dealing with plantar fasciitis

Ian Begley: Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News – 3:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Source confirms that Nerlens Noel, who hasn’t played the past two games, has been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis since before the All-Star break. – 3:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau made important remarks after last night’s loss to Miami when asked about playing Jericho Sims over Taj Gibson-Nerlens Noel as backup center. The shift to development has started #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/26/jer… – 12:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Both RJ Barrett (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (foot) are available to play tonight vs. Miami – 6:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nerlens Noel and RJ Barrett are both available for the Knicks tonight vs. the Heat. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel will be available tonight for Knicks vs. Heat. They had been questionable. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
No change for the Knicks in the NBA’s latest injury report: Derrick Rose (right ankle) is doubtful, Nerlens Noel (foot) and RJ Barrett (ankle) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. MIA. – 10:48 AM
Ian Begley: RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 25, 2022
Ira Winderman: Knicks injury report for Friday vs. Heat: RJ Barrett, Questionable, Left Ankle; sprained Nerlens Noel, Questionable, Left Foot; sore Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Right Ankle; surgery Luka Samanic, Out, G League Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team (Heat report not out yet.) -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 24, 2022
Tommy Beer: The Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans. Kemba Walker is not listed on the injury report and is good to go. Pels PG Devonte’ Graham (ankle) is being listed as questionable. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / January 20, 2022