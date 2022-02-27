New York City to lift vaccine mandate on March 7 but Kyrie Irving still can't play home games

Shams Charania: New York City will lift Key2NYC vaccine mandate on March 7, assuming numbers stay on track, per Mayor Eric Adams. But: I’m told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving one step closer to Barclays Center return as NYC plans to lift vaccine mandate #nets nypost.com/2022/02/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Even though mayor Adams is set to repeal the Key to NYC vaccine mandate, there’s another mandate keeping Kyrie Irving off the floor.
Meanwhile opposing unvaxxed players are free to play.
It doesn’t make sense, which is why the Nets should pay the fine.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So, City Hall said the private business vaccine mandate is still in effect. Thus, Irving still can’t play unless he gets vaccinated but he can go and watch the #Nets as a fan. #NBA – 6:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
So my understanding is the city will lift its public mandate barring a change this week, but it’s private sector one remains unchanged. The private one is the mandate that impacts Kyrie Irving. – 5:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Reported here why lifting mandate doesn’t necessarily mean Kyrie Irving can play at home. There’s a different mandate for employees who come to their workplace in NYC nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-edi… – 5:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York City will lift Key2NYC vaccine mandate on March 7, assuming numbers stay on track, per Mayor Eric Adams.
But: I’m told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator. – 5:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving called his return to Fiserv Forum emotional as he shined for the #Nets in their win over the #Bucks.
Kyrie Irving called his return to Fiserv Forum emotional as he shined for the #Nets in their win over the #Bucks.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets PR
Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Toronto:
Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against Toronto: Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 4:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie season high 38 points leads Nets to big win
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-seaso… – 10:36 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Join @Steve Bulpett and me at 11 am ET to talk about his story on Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and the @Boston Celtics plus what’s been going on with the team that has now won 13 of its last 15.
facebook.com/HeavyOnCeltics – 9:42 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
One question about the Nets beyond KD, Simmons and Kyrie is their supporting cast. It just hasn’t come together like it did last season, but with Curry, Drummond, and good vibes, it’s being answered. As Durant said after the Bucks W: “That’s a Brooklyn Nets win right there.” – 8:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Irving and the Nets take down Giannis and the Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 3:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving exorcises last season’s demons with big game for #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:23 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I know his job is not easy….My respect level went to a whole new one for him and I’m just grateful that he did that he really took one for the team….”
-#nets Kyrie Irving was asked if he appreciates Adam Silver speaking “in his defense” recently on part-time status pic.twitter.com/ej8HqJMPjF – 12:53 AM
“I know his job is not easy….My respect level went to a whole new one for him and I’m just grateful that he did that he really took one for the team….”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Kyrie Irving score 38, lead shorthanded Nets past Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/27/wat… – 12:50 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
More from Kyrie Irving on possible changes to NYC vax mandate rules in weeks to come:
More from Kyrie Irving on possible changes to NYC vax mandate rules in weeks to come:
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“The circumstances this year have not been ideal but I’m glad that things are kind of settling down and there’s light at the end of the tunnel … hopefully I can get back on that home floor and playing in the Barclays….”
“The circumstances this year have not been ideal but I’m glad that things are kind of settling down and there’s light at the end of the tunnel … hopefully I can get back on that home floor and playing in the Barclays….”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Dragic: “When you watch Kyrie, it feels like he’s in a video game. It’s just crazy how he moves and how he’s making those tough shots.” – 12:21 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on mayor Eric Adams’ comments to loosen vaccine mandates: “The circumstances this year haven’t been ideal. But I’m glad things are kind of settling down, and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully, I can get back on that home floor playing at Barclays.” pic.twitter.com/S8Fy9pOnwv – 12:17 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he appreciated Adam Silver sticking up for him by calling the mandate unfair. “He really took one for the team.” Said he knows Silver’s job isn’t easy and he didn’t have do that. – 12:09 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I know as much as you guys” Irving said when asked about NYC mayor Eric Adams comments on dropping the mandate. – 12:08 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on the vaccine mandate potentially being loosened in NYC: “I’m very appreciative of those who are pushing behind the scenes.” – 12:08 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
I’m following as much as you guys are… I know as much as you do.”
– Kyrie Irving on possible changes to NYC vaccine mandates. – 12:07 AM
I’m following as much as you guys are… I know as much as you do.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on Eric Adams’ comments on the mandate dropping: “I know as much as you guys.” – 12:07 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving admits it was emotional for him to prepare for the visit to Milwaukee where he hurt his ankle last season in the playoffs. Says there wasn’t anything personal vs Milwaukee. – 12:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on his first trip to Milwaukee since his Game 4 injury: “It was emotional because its the first time I was back in this building since then.” #Nets – 12:06 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“It was emotional for me to prepare for this game.” Kyrie said referring to the fact this is where he hurt his ankle last year. “There definitely was a weight lifted.” – 12:06 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said it was emotional for him coming back to Fiserv Forum given it was his first game since Game 4 when he got hurt against the Bucks. – 12:06 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We just showed our depth and showed our resilience.”
– Kyrie Irving.
He also gave Bruce Brown some props for playing point. Said when the game got under 6 minutes it came down to conditioning. – 12:05 AM
“We just showed our depth and showed our resilience.”
– Kyrie Irving.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “We got together as a group after All-Star break, and put some goals on the board as a daily reminder.” #Nets #NBA – 12:04 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving said the team got together around All Star Break and set some goals. Says this win really felt good and they were all locked in. – 12:03 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash on Kyrie Irving after the latter had 12 of his 38 points in the 4th qtr: “Incredible shotmaking and carried a big portion of our offense. (He) just allows other guys more space to breathe as well. So, improves the whole team w/ his presence, shotmaking and creativity.” #Nets – 11:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is why the Nets — despite the ongoing circus in Brooklyn — still have a chance to win it all.
Kyrie Irving leads Brooklyn to a stunner against the defending champions as Kevin Durant’s return from injury looms. For @NYDNSports: trib.al/57AXDVa – 11:44 PM
This is why the Nets — despite the ongoing circus in Brooklyn — still have a chance to win it all.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie gave his dad a big hug on his way off the floor — then as he ran back to the tunnel got a standing ovation from assorted Nets personnel as he headed back in the locker room. – 11:29 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kyrie so different on that court, man. Like how you don’t play for two weeks and then come back and drop 38? 😂 – 11:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving tonight:
38 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
14-26 FG
W in Milwaukee without Durant or Simmons. pic.twitter.com/s1FnKmKm7p – 11:26 PM
Kyrie Irving tonight:
38 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
14-26 FG
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie finishes with a season high 38 points and gets the Nets a big win on the road. Bad loss for the Bucks. They had chance after chance to close out an undermanned team — and couldn’t do it. Can’t believe how quiet the Milwaukee crowd was down the stretch. – 11:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Bucks 126-123. Kyrie Irving was brilliant with 38. Goran Dragić showed how he can help this team and BK has just it’s second win against a top-four seed this year. Coverage coming. Do we see Mr. Durant back on Monday? – 11:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie missed a free throw. Bucks will have a chance to tie with 5.6 seconds left down three. – 11:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving hits another pair of free throws – #Nets up 123-120. – 11:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving has scored a season-high 35 points and the #Bucks have 8.9 seconds to tie the game. They trail 121-118. – 11:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving hits his free throws. Nets up 121-118 with 8.9 seconds left. Timeout Bucks. Curious to see what Bud draws up. This game has been a blast. – 11:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving now has five 30-point games of the 15 he’s played this season. – 10:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets down four with 4:03 left. Offense has struggled in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving has two of the Nets’ three baskets this quarter. He can’t do it all himself. – 10:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Bucks 96-93. Kyrie has 26, Curry has 17 and Brown and Drummond each have 12. Three Bucks’ starters are over 20. Nets have the edge in the paint and on second0chance points. As @MBayler said, the team that plays less sloppy likely wins. – 10:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving has 24 points and 5 assists as the #Nets have now gone up double digits on the #Bucks – 10:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have hung tough all night — now they’re hitting a few shots and have the lead. Kyrie and Seth have combined for 35 points. As bad as all the losing is, it remains scary to think how much more space they’re going to get when KD and Simmons are back on the floor. – 10:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Bucks lead the Nets 59-53. Kyrie Irving has been brilliant. He’s got 17 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Raise your hand if you had Andre Drummond with a team-high three assists. BK continues to struggle from 3. Just 3-for-14. Tough to keep up w/the Bucks if they don’t fall – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Nets 59-53 at the break. Kyrie Irving has 17. Bobby Portis & Giannis Antetokounmpo have 14 apiece and Khris Middleton has 11. – 9:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving has 13 points to lead the #Nets – Bobby Portis has 14, Giannis Antetokounmpo 12, Khris Middleton 11 for the #Bucks – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 32-25. Bucks led by as many as eight, but Brooklyn came back to tie it late in the quarter. Kyrie leads with seven, while Aldridge has five. Nets start just 1-for-7 from 3. – 9:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #Nets tied up at 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken one shot in the first 10 minutes of action.
Bobby Portis (8) and Serge Ibaka (6) lead Milwaukee in scoring. Kyrie Irving has 7 for Brooklyn. – 9:01 PM
#Bucks and #Nets tied up at 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken one shot in the first 10 minutes of action.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five points for Kyrie Irving the last two trips down and the #Bucks lead is 16-15. – 8:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Show me Kyrie Goran Seth Kessler and LaMarcus on the floor at the same time – 8:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bucks lead the Nets 16-8 with 6:59 left in the first. Nets having Bruce Brown and James Johnson initiate offense to play Kyrie off the ball. But in a non-shooter heavy lineup, that spacing only goes so far. – 8:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving will start tonight alongside Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond.
It’s the Nets’ 34th starting lineup of the season. Yes, that’s a league-high. – 8:03 PM
Kyrie Irving will start tonight alongside Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-high 34th starting lineup of the season. – 8:01 PM
Nets starters in Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The last time the #Bucks saw Kyrie Irving was Game 4 of the East semis. The star #Nets guard will play his 15th game of the season tonight. pic.twitter.com/mWxw781zjt – 6:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving warming up in Milwaukee. Tonight marks his first game in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/R9QZ0zYFUq – 6:08 PM
