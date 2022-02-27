Nuggets vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (35-25) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (35-35) at Moda Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Denver Nuggets 65, Portland Trail Blazers 48 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Nuggets 65, Trail Blazers 48
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220227/… – 10:14 PM
First Half Box Score: Nuggets 65, Trail Blazers 48
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220227/… – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 65-49.
-Bench ranged from +9 to +11, they were fantastic, led by Boogie and J-Myke
-Joker with 2 total shot attempts but has 9 rebounds and 8 assists, clearly impacting the game in his own way
-Jeff Green 12 points pic.twitter.com/A9WmCdThyb – 10:13 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 65-49.
-Bench ranged from +9 to +11, they were fantastic, led by Boogie and J-Myke
-Joker with 2 total shot attempts but has 9 rebounds and 8 assists, clearly impacting the game in his own way
-Jeff Green 12 points pic.twitter.com/A9WmCdThyb – 10:13 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 65, Blazers 48: halftime. 13 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. 7 points, 3 rebounds for @Greg Brown. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal for @Josh Hart. – 10:12 PM
Nuggets 65, Blazers 48: halftime. 13 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists for @Drew Eubanks. 7 points, 3 rebounds for @Greg Brown. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal for @Josh Hart. – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in PDX.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/j0uMmXBc6g – 10:12 PM
Halftime in PDX.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/j0uMmXBc6g – 10:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is slanging. Already with 8 assists, 9 rebounds and 4 points in 16 minutes. Would’ve had the play of the night if Monte would’ve buried that corner 3-pointer that Joker whipped crosscourt. – 10:12 PM
Nikola Jokic is slanging. Already with 8 assists, 9 rebounds and 4 points in 16 minutes. Would’ve had the play of the night if Monte would’ve buried that corner 3-pointer that Joker whipped crosscourt. – 10:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic with 4 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists at the half on 1/2 shooting. He has turned off “scoring mode” last few games but the Nuggets keep winning. – 10:11 PM
Jokic with 4 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists at the half on 1/2 shooting. He has turned off “scoring mode” last few games but the Nuggets keep winning. – 10:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Barton’s having a rough night at the moment, what with the not-making-shots and the definitely-making-turnovers. Gonna need to find his mojo in the 2nd half, but Denver having a big lead even with him sputtering is nice. – 10:08 PM
Barton’s having a rough night at the moment, what with the not-making-shots and the definitely-making-turnovers. Gonna need to find his mojo in the 2nd half, but Denver having a big lead even with him sputtering is nice. – 10:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This is back-to-back home collapses for the Warriors. They were outscored 39-30 in the fourth against Denver before the break. Now Dallas has outscored them 30-13 in the fourth. – 10:02 PM
This is back-to-back home collapses for the Warriors. They were outscored 39-30 in the fourth against Denver before the break. Now Dallas has outscored them 30-13 in the fourth. – 10:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Portland’s zone’s got nothing for the #Nuggets right now. Picking them clean. – 9:58 PM
Portland’s zone’s got nothing for the #Nuggets right now. Picking them clean. – 9:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones being questionable to return doesn’t surprise me. He stayed in the game and kept it limber last night, but with a day for it to tighten up after he twisted it, I can believe that it’s not responding the way he wants. Gotta get on that Steph Curry ankle protocol. – 9:56 PM
Bones being questionable to return doesn’t surprise me. He stayed in the game and kept it limber last night, but with a day for it to tighten up after he twisted it, I can believe that it’s not responding the way he wants. Gotta get on that Steph Curry ankle protocol. – 9:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland is questionable to return with left ankle soreness, I’m told. – 9:51 PM
Bones Hyland is questionable to return with left ankle soreness, I’m told. – 9:51 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets’ bench has found an identity and a huge part of that identity is DeMarcus Cousins. It’s not just his size and paint presence, it’s his skill. Each game he has become more and more of the fulcrum of that 2nd unit. – 9:51 PM
The Nuggets’ bench has found an identity and a huge part of that identity is DeMarcus Cousins. It’s not just his size and paint presence, it’s his skill. Each game he has become more and more of the fulcrum of that 2nd unit. – 9:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland (left ankle soreness) is questionable to return, I’m told. – 9:51 PM
Bones Hyland (left ankle soreness) is questionable to return, I’m told. – 9:51 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Trendon Watford was a 4th grader when DeMarcus Cousins was the best high school basketball player in their shared home state of Alabama. Cool to see those two match up against each other in the first quarter. – 9:51 PM
Trendon Watford was a 4th grader when DeMarcus Cousins was the best high school basketball player in their shared home state of Alabama. Cool to see those two match up against each other in the first quarter. – 9:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Another momentum-shifting stretch from DeMarcus Cousins just now: 9 points on 4-5 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block in 8 minutes. Nuggets’ bench just dominated the Blazers’ second unit. – 9:50 PM
Another momentum-shifting stretch from DeMarcus Cousins just now: 9 points on 4-5 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block in 8 minutes. Nuggets’ bench just dominated the Blazers’ second unit. – 9:50 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Nuggets 32, Trail Blazers 27
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220227/… – 9:49 PM
First Quarter Box Score: Nuggets 32, Trail Blazers 27
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220227/… – 9:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
DeMarcus Cousins has 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists a block and a steal in only 7 minutes.
He’s also a +10 and the Nuggets lead by 16 points.
He’s such a difference-maker for this team. – 9:48 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has 9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists a block and a steal in only 7 minutes.
He’s also a +10 and the Nuggets lead by 16 points.
He’s such a difference-maker for this team. – 9:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This pass by @TheeBWill 🔥🔥
@Greg Brown | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/rX71gRSVmC – 9:47 PM
This pass by @TheeBWill 🔥🔥
@Greg Brown | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/rX71gRSVmC – 9:47 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Boogie playing bully ball against opposing benches is a beautiful thing. – 9:45 PM
Boogie playing bully ball against opposing benches is a beautiful thing. – 9:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s 9 blocks for your Hornets, which means FREE NUGGETS for all fans in attendance tonight! 👏 Just claim your prize in the @ChickfilA app before leaving Spectrum Center!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/wMcI4dDxf8 – 9:45 PM
That’s 9 blocks for your Hornets, which means FREE NUGGETS for all fans in attendance tonight! 👏 Just claim your prize in the @ChickfilA app before leaving Spectrum Center!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/wMcI4dDxf8 – 9:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Boogie is everywhere. And I am loving the Boogie-Jmyke front court. I love pairing a playmaking C with a dunker spot PF. – 9:45 PM
Boogie is everywhere. And I am loving the Boogie-Jmyke front court. I love pairing a playmaking C with a dunker spot PF. – 9:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nuggets 32, Blazers 27: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 2 assists for Brandon Williams. 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 50 percent, DEN 52 percent. – 9:38 PM
Nuggets 32, Blazers 27: end of first quarter. 9 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 2 assists for Brandon Williams. 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist/steal for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 50 percent, DEN 52 percent. – 9:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant’s leading all scorers with 9 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jdHsvkGt3m – 9:38 PM
Ant’s leading all scorers with 9 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jdHsvkGt3m – 9:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Facu Campazzo checks in for Bones Hyland.
First time playing real minutes in four games. – 9:34 PM
Facu Campazzo checks in for Bones Hyland.
First time playing real minutes in four games. – 9:34 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets answer with a 14-5 run to take a 20-15 lead. Nikola Jokic has assists on four of Denver’s eight field goals and a bucket of his own. – 9:28 PM
Nuggets answer with a 14-5 run to take a 20-15 lead. Nikola Jokic has assists on four of Denver’s eight field goals and a bucket of his own. – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic is throwing some wild passes tonight. That transition dime to Jeff Green looked like some CP3 stuff, and his look-off to AG in the post looked like some, well, vintage Joker stuff. – 9:27 PM
Jokic is throwing some wild passes tonight. That transition dime to Jeff Green looked like some CP3 stuff, and his look-off to AG in the post looked like some, well, vintage Joker stuff. – 9:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I know everyone hates my Jokić aggressiveness takes, but when he attempts at least 20 shots, the Nuggets are 12-4.
When he attempts at least 7 free throws, the Nuggets are 17-5.
As has been the case for much of the year, good things happen when he looks for his own offense too. – 9:21 PM
I know everyone hates my Jokić aggressiveness takes, but when he attempts at least 20 shots, the Nuggets are 12-4.
When he attempts at least 7 free throws, the Nuggets are 17-5.
As has been the case for much of the year, good things happen when he looks for his own offense too. – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets playing with some heavy legs after knocking off the Kings last night in Denver. Very little movement, lots of errant off. possessions. If they’re going to do this again, they’re gonna need another big game from the bench. Hard to see any one player carrying them tonight. – 9:20 PM
#Nuggets playing with some heavy legs after knocking off the Kings last night in Denver. Very little movement, lots of errant off. possessions. If they’re going to do this again, they’re gonna need another big game from the bench. Hard to see any one player carrying them tonight. – 9:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First career start for @Keon Johnson! pic.twitter.com/1dmJvGMMTn – 9:15 PM
First career start for @Keon Johnson! pic.twitter.com/1dmJvGMMTn – 9:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets are in Portland to face a Trail Blazers squad without Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic. Denver’s looking to stretch its win streak to six. – 9:12 PM
The Nuggets are in Portland to face a Trail Blazers squad without Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic. Denver’s looking to stretch its win streak to six. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
With one 3-pointer tonight, Will Barton will tie J.R. Smith at 768 for the most 3-pointers in #Nuggets franchise history. Needs two to break it. – 9:09 PM
With one 3-pointer tonight, Will Barton will tie J.R. Smith at 768 for the most 3-pointers in #Nuggets franchise history. Needs two to break it. – 9:09 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
In the spirit of #HBCUNight, our guys chose which school they wanted to represent 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fayzvVpsN9 – 8:59 PM
In the spirit of #HBCUNight, our guys chose which school they wanted to represent 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fayzvVpsN9 – 8:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/CSC0rl9CiO – 8:48 PM
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/CSC0rl9CiO – 8:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard to move into reconditioning phase of return to action nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/27/dam… – 8:36 PM
Damian Lillard to move into reconditioning phase of return to action nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/27/dam… – 8:36 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live! With some BIG topics to discuss.
✅ MPJ 🔜?
✅ Spotlight
✅ Longest win streak of the season on the line
youtube.com/watch?v=LBlOVI… – 8:30 PM
Pregame show is live! With some BIG topics to discuss.
✅ MPJ 🔜?
✅ Spotlight
✅ Longest win streak of the season on the line
youtube.com/watch?v=LBlOVI… – 8:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four steals for the Warriors so far tonight. Steve Kerr praised the team for their defensive effort against the Blazers and that’s carried over. Mavericks are shooting just 2-7 early.
Warriors up 15-5 on Dallas with 7:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Four steals for the Warriors so far tonight. Steve Kerr praised the team for their defensive effort against the Blazers and that’s carried over. Mavericks are shooting just 2-7 early.
Warriors up 15-5 on Dallas with 7:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Denver Nuggets
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/JMgOAxvZg4 – 7:49 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Denver Nuggets
⌚️ 6:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/JMgOAxvZg4 – 7:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Billups said that Keon Johnson will start at shooting guard, Josh Hart will move to small forward and CJ Elleby will slide to power forward. Drew Eubanks will start at center with Anfernee Simons at point guard. Denver by 15. – 7:45 PM
Billups said that Keon Johnson will start at shooting guard, Josh Hart will move to small forward and CJ Elleby will slide to power forward. Drew Eubanks will start at center with Anfernee Simons at point guard. Denver by 15. – 7:45 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets: *no updates on MPJ*
MPJ: hey, gonna be seein some people in Grand Rapids next week
Woj: MPJ is gonna be seeing some people in Grand Rapids next week
Agent: MPJ is good to go for next week
Nuggets: why didn’t everyone pay attention to the absolutely nothing we’re saying? – 7:45 PM
Nuggets: *no updates on MPJ*
MPJ: hey, gonna be seein some people in Grand Rapids next week
Woj: MPJ is gonna be seeing some people in Grand Rapids next week
Agent: MPJ is good to go for next week
Nuggets: why didn’t everyone pay attention to the absolutely nothing we’re saying? – 7:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Michael Malone about the MPJ report.
“I would say don’t listen to those reports. … They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly. They didn’t come from anybody within the Denver Nuggets. I would say, be careful what you listen to and what you read.” – 7:37 PM
Asked Michael Malone about the MPJ report.
“I would say don’t listen to those reports. … They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly. They didn’t come from anybody within the Denver Nuggets. I would say, be careful what you listen to and what you read.” – 7:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone just informed the media pregame not to listen to any of the reports that have been going around about Michael Porter Jr. He said none of them are coming from within the Nuggets organization. – 7:36 PM
Coach Malone just informed the media pregame not to listen to any of the reports that have been going around about Michael Porter Jr. He said none of them are coming from within the Nuggets organization. – 7:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on report MPJ will be cleared this week: “I would say don’t listen to those reports. They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly, they didn’t come from anyone within the Nuggets. Be careful what you listen to.” – 7:34 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on report MPJ will be cleared this week: “I would say don’t listen to those reports. They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly, they didn’t come from anyone within the Nuggets. Be careful what you listen to.” – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Houston took control of this game with a 12-0 run, lead 25-17 with 1:36 left in first quarter.
This is the first time Brandon Boston Jr. is playing first quarter minutes since the LA-Portland trade. – 7:28 PM
Houston took control of this game with a 12-0 run, lead 25-17 with 1:36 left in first quarter.
This is the first time Brandon Boston Jr. is playing first quarter minutes since the LA-Portland trade. – 7:28 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the top four or five guys in the best shape in the league. It’s funny because he doesn’t look the part, but guys go at him every play. You’ve got to be in unbelievable shape. And he never misses games.” – 7:25 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the top four or five guys in the best shape in the league. It’s funny because he doesn’t look the part, but guys go at him every play. You’ve got to be in unbelievable shape. And he never misses games.” – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s in the top-4 or 5 guys in terms of being in the best shape in the league.”
“It’s remarkable to me.” – 7:25 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s in the top-4 or 5 guys in terms of being in the best shape in the league.”
“It’s remarkable to me.” – 7:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s artwork is by @kealoha93 🎨 pic.twitter.com/iaMWos9yb7 – 7:15 PM
Tonight’s artwork is by @kealoha93 🎨 pic.twitter.com/iaMWos9yb7 – 7:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The thing to remember with MPJ: His re-integration back into the lineup shouldn’t be as difficult as Jamal Murray’s. Porter is a floor-spacer and a rebounder. Murray touches the ball on most possessions. I think it’s going to be a lot more seamless with him. – 7:10 PM
The thing to remember with MPJ: His re-integration back into the lineup shouldn’t be as difficult as Jamal Murray’s. Porter is a floor-spacer and a rebounder. Murray touches the ball on most possessions. I think it’s going to be a lot more seamless with him. – 7:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There is significant optimism Michael Porter Jr. could return sometime in March, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told @denverpost.
“There’s a very good chance he could be back if he continues to progress,” Bartelstein said.
denverpost.com/2022/02/27/mic… – 7:00 PM
There is significant optimism Michael Porter Jr. could return sometime in March, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told @denverpost.
“There’s a very good chance he could be back if he continues to progress,” Bartelstein said.
denverpost.com/2022/02/27/mic… – 7:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Huge for the Nuggets if they get both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back and they are productive.
They could be that rare lower-seeded team that no one actually wants to see in the postseason. – 6:35 PM
Huge for the Nuggets if they get both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back and they are productive.
They could be that rare lower-seeded team that no one actually wants to see in the postseason. – 6:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Story: es.pn/3voBX4g – 6:33 PM
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Story: es.pn/3voBX4g – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Damian Lillard injury update: Trail Blazers star to begin reconditioning phase, out at least 2-3 more weeks
https://t.co/T50woIs2sN pic.twitter.com/jfrn3438Wa – 5:18 PM
Damian Lillard injury update: Trail Blazers star to begin reconditioning phase, out at least 2-3 more weeks
https://t.co/T50woIs2sN pic.twitter.com/jfrn3438Wa – 5:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Greg Brown III (non-COVID illness) upgraded to available, but Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada and Jusuf Nurkic are all out for today’s game against Denver. – 5:15 PM
Greg Brown III (non-COVID illness) upgraded to available, but Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Didi Louzada and Jusuf Nurkic are all out for today’s game against Denver. – 5:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Catch us one more time at @ModaCenter before we head out on the road!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UPjJF6r0ok – 5:00 PM
Catch us one more time at @ModaCenter before we head out on the road!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UPjJF6r0ok – 5:00 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Damian Lillard is the latest star to praise Ja Morant’s fearlessness. The Grizzlies point guard put it on display in an “important” momentum game against the Bulls last night. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:23 PM
Damian Lillard is the latest star to praise Ja Morant’s fearlessness. The Grizzlies point guard put it on display in an “important” momentum game against the Bulls last night. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA admits officials missed critical call on Jokic in final minute of Kings-Nuggets game
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:22 PM
NBA admits officials missed critical call on Jokic in final minute of Kings-Nuggets game
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:22 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after progressing to the next phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery … which includes some basketball activities.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:07 PM
The Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks after progressing to the next phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery … which includes some basketball activities.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard will be reevaluated in 2 to 3 weeks and will be begin the “reconditioning phase of his rehab” next week. Trail Blazers add that Lillard has not had any setbacks after progressing through the initial stages of rehab after abdominal surgery – 4:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard will be reevaluated in 2 to 3 weeks and will be begin the “reconditioning phase of his rehab” next week. Trail Blazers add that Lillard has not had any setbacks after progressing through the initial stages of rehab after abdominal surgery – 4:05 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Trail Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will progress to the next phase of his abdominal rehab — which includes some basketball activities. He will be reevaluated again in 2-3 weeks, per team. – 4:05 PM
The Trail Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will progress to the next phase of his abdominal rehab — which includes some basketball activities. He will be reevaluated again in 2-3 weeks, per team. – 4:05 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard has progressed in his rehab from ab surgery and will be re-evaluated again in 2-3 weeks. (He all but confirmed on Draymond Green’s podcast last week that he isn’t playing again this season, FWIW) – 4:04 PM
Blazers say Damian Lillard has progressed in his rehab from ab surgery and will be re-evaluated again in 2-3 weeks. (He all but confirmed on Draymond Green’s podcast last week that he isn’t playing again this season, FWIW) – 4:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Damian Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol next week, which includes the continuation of his strengthening program along with basketball skill activity. He will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, Trail Blazers say. – 4:03 PM
Damian Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol next week, which includes the continuation of his strengthening program along with basketball skill activity. He will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, Trail Blazers say. – 4:03 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce:
Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery without any setbacks. Adding– Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab next week.
He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. #RipCity – 4:02 PM
Blazers announce:
Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of his rehab from abdominal surgery without any setbacks. Adding– Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab next week.
He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks. #RipCity – 4:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Kuminga picked up right where he left before the All-Star break with another double-figure scoring effort. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/jon… – 4:00 PM
Against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Kuminga picked up right where he left before the All-Star break with another double-figure scoring effort. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/jon… – 4:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Hypothetically, if the Jazz lose today against the Suns, they will drop to 23 losses on the season. The Nuggets are at 25 losses.
Jazz have the tiebreaker, but it’s not out of the question for the Nuggets to pass them and get a top 4 seed. Just unlikely. – 3:58 PM
Hypothetically, if the Jazz lose today against the Suns, they will drop to 23 losses on the season. The Nuggets are at 25 losses.
Jazz have the tiebreaker, but it’s not out of the question for the Nuggets to pass them and get a top 4 seed. Just unlikely. – 3:58 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News – 3:54 PM
Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News – 3:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Free throw attempts in the last 2 games:
73 — Heat
71 — Knicks
66 — Grizzlies, Bucks
62 — Spurs
62 — Pelicans
61 — Nets, Blazers
59 — Embiid and Harden pic.twitter.com/fBRCLz5jpc – 3:47 PM
Free throw attempts in the last 2 games:
73 — Heat
71 — Knicks
66 — Grizzlies, Bucks
62 — Spurs
62 — Pelicans
61 — Nets, Blazers
59 — Embiid and Harden pic.twitter.com/fBRCLz5jpc – 3:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report from Saturday’s Kings-Nuggets game shows Nikola Jokic should have been called for an illegal screen against De’Aaron Fox with 31.1 seconds left. Jokic would have fouled out. Instead, he freed up Monte Morris for a 3-pointer that put the Nuggets up 113-110. – 3:19 PM
Last 2 Minute Report from Saturday’s Kings-Nuggets game shows Nikola Jokic should have been called for an illegal screen against De’Aaron Fox with 31.1 seconds left. Jokic would have fouled out. Instead, he freed up Monte Morris for a 3-pointer that put the Nuggets up 113-110. – 3:19 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
NBA’s last two minute report says Jokic should’ve been called for an offensive foul on De’Aaron Fox with 31.1 sec left.
“Jokic establishes himself in a screening position in the path of Fox, but extends his lower body into Fox and the contact dislodges him.” pic.twitter.com/230pYoRZF0 – 3:18 PM
NBA’s last two minute report says Jokic should’ve been called for an offensive foul on De’Aaron Fox with 31.1 sec left.
“Jokic establishes himself in a screening position in the path of Fox, but extends his lower body into Fox and the contact dislodges him.” pic.twitter.com/230pYoRZF0 – 3:18 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1998, the @Indiana Pacers destroyed the Blazers 124-59, the third-largest margin of victory in NBA history.
The Blazers are one of only six teams in the NBA’s shot-clock era to score 16 or fewer points in all four quarters of a game. pic.twitter.com/h3HmsC1knA – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1998, the @Indiana Pacers destroyed the Blazers 124-59, the third-largest margin of victory in NBA history.
The Blazers are one of only six teams in the NBA’s shot-clock era to score 16 or fewer points in all four quarters of a game. pic.twitter.com/h3HmsC1knA – 3:01 PM