Pelicans vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (24-36) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (32-32) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 5, Los Angeles Lakers 7 (Q1 09:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones opens defensively against LeBron. CJ McCollum matched up with Westbrook, a player he’s very familiar with from playing in same division and meeting in West playoffs – 10:13 PM
Herbert Jones opens defensively against LeBron. CJ McCollum matched up with Westbrook, a player he’s very familiar with from playing in same division and meeting in West playoffs – 10:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I can’t believe LeBron couldn’t believe he fouled Jaxson Hayes. – 10:13 PM
I can’t believe LeBron couldn’t believe he fouled Jaxson Hayes. – 10:13 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs beat the Warriors, 107-101, after being down by 21 points in the third quarter. Mavs finished the game on a 33-8 run. Mavs play in LA vs. the Lakers on Tuesday. – 10:11 PM
Mavs beat the Warriors, 107-101, after being down by 21 points in the third quarter. Mavs finished the game on a 33-8 run. Mavs play in LA vs. the Lakers on Tuesday. – 10:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry: 33 PTS, 6 3PT, 5 REB
Miles: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
Melo: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 7 REB
Kelly: 15 PTS, 3 REB
Cody: 13 PTS, 3 STL
PJ: 10 PTS, 6 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/0OXY66nNst – 10:08 PM
Terry: 33 PTS, 6 3PT, 5 REB
Miles: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
Melo: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 7 REB
Kelly: 15 PTS, 3 REB
Cody: 13 PTS, 3 STL
PJ: 10 PTS, 6 REB
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/0OXY66nNst – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Before tipoff, Ty Lue told Zubac he should have “20 and 15” tonight against Houston. Zubac said he “didn’t have the right attitude” in the first game after the break, vs. the Lakers, and didn’t play in the last 18 minutes Friday. – 10:03 PM
Before tipoff, Ty Lue told Zubac he should have “20 and 15” tonight against Houston. Zubac said he “didn’t have the right attitude” in the first game after the break, vs. the Lakers, and didn’t play in the last 18 minutes Friday. – 10:03 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Frank Vogel on McCollum, Ingram, Valanciunas being major threats for #Pelicans: “All three of them are horses. They can all beat you by themselves. (McCollum) is a great fit for them. The shift of him playing point guard is something that so far has really reaped benefits.” – 9:58 PM
Frank Vogel on McCollum, Ingram, Valanciunas being major threats for #Pelicans: “All three of them are horses. They can all beat you by themselves. (McCollum) is a great fit for them. The shift of him playing point guard is something that so far has really reaped benefits.” – 9:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:44 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:44 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starting Unit
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/4VyV7W2PwV – 9:41 PM
Starting Unit
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/4VyV7W2PwV – 9:41 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers running it back with the same squad… pic.twitter.com/3kJGILZZeo – 9:31 PM
Lakers running it back with the same squad… pic.twitter.com/3kJGILZZeo – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers rolling with the same starters against the Pelicans tonight:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM
Lakers rolling with the same starters against the Pelicans tonight:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5 on the floor 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/CXxZ6Zr2z3 – 9:30 PM
First 5 on the floor 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/CXxZ6Zr2z3 – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Laying on the couch after a long weekend of parades? 🎭
Sounds like the perfect opportunity to download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >> nba.com/pelicans/mobil – 9:29 PM
Laying on the couch after a long weekend of parades? 🎭
Sounds like the perfect opportunity to download the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >> nba.com/pelicans/mobil – 9:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Same starters for #Pelicans, who remain big (Hayes and Valanciunas at 4 and 5 spots). Should be some interesting matchups with Lakers going with Westbrook, Reaves, Ariza, James, Howard – 9:20 PM
Same starters for #Pelicans, who remain big (Hayes and Valanciunas at 4 and 5 spots). Should be some interesting matchups with Lakers going with Westbrook, Reaves, Ariza, James, Howard – 9:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey’s just testing out the rims
@treymurphy | #WBD pic.twitter.com/F50GU57EcZ – 9:19 PM
Trey’s just testing out the rims
@treymurphy | #WBD pic.twitter.com/F50GU57EcZ – 9:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:18 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Frustration challenge here by Jason Kidd. From our vantage point, Dwight Powell sent Canadian teammate Andrew Wiggins flying chasing after a loose ball. Very tough to overturn something like this. – 9:07 PM
Frustration challenge here by Jason Kidd. From our vantage point, Dwight Powell sent Canadian teammate Andrew Wiggins flying chasing after a loose ball. Very tough to overturn something like this. – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/HAhfRXkuhV – 8:45 PM
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/HAhfRXkuhV – 8:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I believe that’s Doncic’s 13th tech, tying him with Carmelo Anthony for the NBA lead. That would mean Doncic is 3 techs away from an auto-one-game suspension. – 8:41 PM
I believe that’s Doncic’s 13th tech, tying him with Carmelo Anthony for the NBA lead. That would mean Doncic is 3 techs away from an auto-one-game suspension. – 8:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most technical fouls this season with 13. He’s three shy of a one-game suspension, which he vows will not happen. – 8:41 PM
Luka Doncic is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most technical fouls this season with 13. He’s three shy of a one-game suspension, which he vows will not happen. – 8:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
I heard @Josh Richardson nice on Pro Clubs 👀 you need a good CM?
I’m a self-proclaimed mix between Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice lol – 8:26 PM
I heard @Josh Richardson nice on Pro Clubs 👀 you need a good CM?
I’m a self-proclaimed mix between Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice lol – 8:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. Lakers had listed LeBron earlier as questionable – 8:24 PM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. Lakers had listed LeBron earlier as questionable – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley (knee effusion) is out tonight for a third straight game.
Frank Vogel said he was pleased with Austin Reaves in a starting role, and both Malik Monk and THT off the bench:
“I liked how all three of those guys played.” – 8:24 PM
Avery Bradley (knee effusion) is out tonight for a third straight game.
Frank Vogel said he was pleased with Austin Reaves in a starting role, and both Malik Monk and THT off the bench:
“I liked how all three of those guys played.” – 8:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James will play tonight despite QUESTIONABLE designation. – 8:23 PM
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James will play tonight despite QUESTIONABLE designation. – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play vs. #Pelicans. He was listed as questionable on injury report – 8:23 PM
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play vs. #Pelicans. He was listed as questionable on injury report – 8:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says he liked what he saw from Austin Reaves in the starting lineup: “I was pleased with his performance.” – 8:23 PM
Frank Vogel says he liked what he saw from Austin Reaves in the starting lineup: “I was pleased with his performance.” – 8:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says CJ McCollum is playing “sensational basketball” since joining the Pelicans and playing with the ball more in his hands. – 8:19 PM
Frank Vogel says CJ McCollum is playing “sensational basketball” since joining the Pelicans and playing with the ball more in his hands. – 8:19 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers taking on Brandon Ingram and the Pelican’s tonight…Of all the young players the Lakers drafted, which do you wish was still with the franchise? – 7:38 PM
Lakers taking on Brandon Ingram and the Pelican’s tonight…Of all the young players the Lakers drafted, which do you wish was still with the franchise? – 7:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Lookin’ for another dub
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/eeLW3DPt9v – 7:34 PM
Lookin’ for another dub
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/eeLW3DPt9v – 7:34 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Magic and Big Game reunited. #NBA75
📺: @SpectrumSN
⏰: 10:30 pm PT pic.twitter.com/AvedXVwHbj – 6:35 PM
Magic and Big Game reunited. #NBA75
📺: @SpectrumSN
⏰: 10:30 pm PT pic.twitter.com/AvedXVwHbj – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans are celebrating Carnival season by giving away a very special prize package consisting of a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted basketball from local artist
@sandi_demeo and an official Pelicans Mardi Gras warm-up shirt!
Sign up for a chance to win: https://t.co/VbzDOk4Vql pic.twitter.com/G59jK2JXUR – 6:04 PM
The Pelicans are celebrating Carnival season by giving away a very special prize package consisting of a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted basketball from local artist
@sandi_demeo and an official Pelicans Mardi Gras warm-up shirt!
Sign up for a chance to win: https://t.co/VbzDOk4Vql pic.twitter.com/G59jK2JXUR – 6:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey shot 55.6% from field in our last outing vs. Lakers.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/qXkv9UUXdj – 5:30 PM
Coffey shot 55.6% from field in our last outing vs. Lakers.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/qXkv9UUXdj – 5:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
5 hours till tipoff – who’s tuning in tonight? 👀
🏀: Pelicans at Lakers (9 pm CT)
📺: ESPN
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/GkIFpNdUuu – 5:00 PM
5 hours till tipoff – who’s tuning in tonight? 👀
🏀: Pelicans at Lakers (9 pm CT)
📺: ESPN
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/GkIFpNdUuu – 5:00 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-n… – 4:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jazz already up to 10 second-chance points. That was an issue against New Orleans as well. – 4:28 PM
Jazz already up to 10 second-chance points. That was an issue against New Orleans as well. – 4:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.
Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)
They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM
Clippers (31-31) were last over .500 on January 3, before losing to the Timberwolves.
Since then, Clippers have lost their last five chances to get over .500 (at Phoenix, at New Orleans, at Miami, at Indiana, vs Bucks)
They get another chance tonight at Houston to end February. – 4:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson somehow took the ball from Danuel House Jr. from behind and scores off glass.
Fouled.
#Suns lost 50/50 battle vs. Pelicans.
Just one that one. Hits FT. #Suns #Jazz tied again. – 4:16 PM
Johnson somehow took the ball from Danuel House Jr. from behind and scores off glass.
Fouled.
#Suns lost 50/50 battle vs. Pelicans.
Just one that one. Hits FT. #Suns #Jazz tied again. – 4:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
It’s another #Pelicans game day! Here’s @ErinESummers with the rundown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5qCwckDaAb – 4:04 PM
It’s another #Pelicans game day! Here’s @ErinESummers with the rundown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5qCwckDaAb – 4:04 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sunday Hoops & Honoring Stu 🏀🎙️
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:00 PM
Sunday Hoops & Honoring Stu 🏀🎙️
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:00 PM