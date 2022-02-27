Pistons vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (14-46) play against the Charlotte Hornets (31-31) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Detroit Pistons 8, Charlotte Hornets 4 (Q1 09:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his first foul at 9:48 1Q. This is becoming a thing. – 7:14 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham gets his first foul at 9:48 1Q. This is becoming a thing. – 7:14 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Interesting that #Pistons Cade Cunningham changed spots with Cory Joseph on that inbounds play, and they end up with an easy basket. – 7:13 PM
Interesting that #Pistons Cade Cunningham changed spots with Cory Joseph on that inbounds play, and they end up with an easy basket. – 7:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I mean, just call a play for #Pistons Isaiah Stewart to start every game. It has a 1000% success rate. – 7:11 PM
I mean, just call a play for #Pistons Isaiah Stewart to start every game. It has a 1000% success rate. – 7:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have lost to the Hornets by 29 and 22 points this season. Third time the charm? – 7:10 PM
The Pistons have lost to the Hornets by 29 and 22 points this season. Third time the charm? – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ABOUT THAT TIME! 👊
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/hneKoR1x70 – 6:59 PM
ABOUT THAT TIME! 👊
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/hneKoR1x70 – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
STARTING 5⃣ IN THE HIVE!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/hmBpvga3Ew – 6:52 PM
STARTING 5⃣ IN THE HIVE!
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/hmBpvga3Ew – 6:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five ballin’ in Buzz City 🐝
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nT251YLNb6 – 6:48 PM
First five ballin’ in Buzz City 🐝
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/nT251YLNb6 – 6:48 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
all the cheesin’ tonight 😁
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nscP4ejILU – 6:38 PM
all the cheesin’ tonight 😁
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nscP4ejILU – 6:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham still learning to manage foul trouble: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:24 PM
The Monday Drive: #Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham still learning to manage foul trouble: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 6:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Special swag on Sunday ✨
@Isaiah Stewart
@Cade Cunningham
@Cory Joseph
@Killian Hayes
@Jerami Grant
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:21 PM
Special swag on Sunday ✨
@Isaiah Stewart
@Cade Cunningham
@Cory Joseph
@Killian Hayes
@Jerami Grant
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The real reason behind No. 41. @SaddiqBey paying homage to his mother’s alma mater @unccharlotte ⛏ pic.twitter.com/Nx66JR2eyn – 6:10 PM
The real reason behind No. 41. @SaddiqBey paying homage to his mother’s alma mater @unccharlotte ⛏ pic.twitter.com/Nx66JR2eyn – 6:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Livers in pregame. Again, no guarantees that he plays tonght, but he looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/n6wWCg9g45 – 6:09 PM
#Pistons Isaiah Livers in pregame. Again, no guarantees that he plays tonght, but he looks like he’s getting closer. pic.twitter.com/n6wWCg9g45 – 6:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DET
Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been upgraded from doubtful to available.
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gUvg4aF2EM – 6:07 PM
INJURY REPORT vs DET
Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been upgraded from doubtful to available.
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gUvg4aF2EM – 6:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/7rkdcuYPWZ – 6:01 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/7rkdcuYPWZ – 6:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GIVEAWAY ALERT! 🚨
Pick which player you think will score the first PTS in tonight’s game, then reply with HOW you think they’ll score for a chance to win:
🐝 2 Tickets to CHA vs ATL on 3/16
🐝 1 Autographed Item
🐝 A VIP Experience
Rules: on.nba.com/3voydQg | @sociosusa – 5:59 PM
GIVEAWAY ALERT! 🚨
Pick which player you think will score the first PTS in tonight’s game, then reply with HOW you think they’ll score for a chance to win:
🐝 2 Tickets to CHA vs ATL on 3/16
🐝 1 Autographed Item
🐝 A VIP Experience
Rules: on.nba.com/3voydQg | @sociosusa – 5:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UDPATE: @Charlotte Hornets Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been upgraded from doubtful to available.
#AllFly – 5:53 PM
INJURY UDPATE: @Charlotte Hornets Cody Martin (low back tightness) has been upgraded from doubtful to available.
#AllFly – 5:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Kai Jones and he will be available to play tonight vs. Detroit.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/FJgypsnfOh – 5:50 PM
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Kai Jones and he will be available to play tonight vs. Detroit.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/FJgypsnfOh – 5:50 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder’s veteran presence: “He could not play in a week, and when you put him in there, he’s ready to go.” – 5:38 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rodney McGruder’s veteran presence: “He could not play in a week, and when you put him in there, he’s ready to go.” – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “He’s a sharp kid; he picks up things pretty quick.”
He said Bagley’s been dealing with ankle injuries since his time with Sacramento, and he’s played through them here. – 5:37 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “He’s a sharp kid; he picks up things pretty quick.”
He said Bagley’s been dealing with ankle injuries since his time with Sacramento, and he’s played through them here. – 5:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t want to take away Hamidou Diallo’s emotion and energy, because those are keys to his unorthodox game. – 5:36 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said he doesn’t want to take away Hamidou Diallo’s emotion and energy, because those are keys to his unorthodox game. – 5:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes in the second group: “He’s just got to be consistent; that’s got to be his next step, to bring that consistency.” – 5:35 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes in the second group: “He’s just got to be consistent; that’s got to be his next step, to bring that consistency.” – 5:35 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey will play more power forward with Marvin Bagley III out tonight. Hamidou Diallo could play some 4 as well – 5:34 PM
Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey will play more power forward with Marvin Bagley III out tonight. Hamidou Diallo could play some 4 as well – 5:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III, said Hamidou Diallo could play some 4, and Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant could shift their minutes too. – 5:33 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley III, said Hamidou Diallo could play some 4, and Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant could shift their minutes too. – 5:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Bagley being out: Said Saddiq will play more 4, Hami might slide over some. – 5:33 PM
Dwane Casey on Bagley being out: Said Saddiq will play more 4, Hami might slide over some. – 5:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM
#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our entertainers share the advice they’d give to their younger selves as part of our #BlackHistoryMonth roundtable series! pic.twitter.com/LA18QCfRD1 – 5:07 PM
Our entertainers share the advice they’d give to their younger selves as part of our #BlackHistoryMonth roundtable series! pic.twitter.com/LA18QCfRD1 – 5:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bringing the buzz to Charlotte
⏰ 7:00 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/6CdR7affHM – 4:00 PM
Bringing the buzz to Charlotte
⏰ 7:00 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/6CdR7affHM – 4:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sunday funday with the buzz boyz 🕺
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SZcvmjy6SS – 3:37 PM
Sunday funday with the buzz boyz 🕺
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/SZcvmjy6SS – 3:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Not only did Hamidou Diallo get ejected from yesterday’s game for pushing the official, he has been fined $20,000 for it too – 2:46 PM
Not only did Hamidou Diallo get ejected from yesterday’s game for pushing the official, he has been fined $20,000 for it too – 2:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Check out tonight’s pregame show on @BallySportsDET for a roundtable (okay, rectangle-table) talk with the #Pistons four Black beat writers, on everything from covering the team to our camaraderie on the beat and more. pic.twitter.com/XuRqUs50uf – 2:38 PM
Check out tonight’s pregame show on @BallySportsDET for a roundtable (okay, rectangle-table) talk with the #Pistons four Black beat writers, on everything from covering the team to our camaraderie on the beat and more. pic.twitter.com/XuRqUs50uf – 2:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM
Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with a referee during yesterdays’s game against the Celtics – 2:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in Saturday’s game. He also was given a technical foul and ejected. – 2:16 PM
#Pistons Hamidou Diallo has been fined $20,000 for making contact with an official in Saturday’s game. He also was given a technical foul and ejected. – 2:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III is out tonight with a left ankle sprain. Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasm) has been upgraded to questionable – 2:00 PM
Marvin Bagley III is out tonight with a left ankle sprain. Frank Jackson (bilateral lumbar spine spasm) has been upgraded to questionable – 2:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Sunday Funday in Charlotte. Drop those fan pics to show the #Pistons some love!
@UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/mwtoUlalVm – 2:00 PM
Sunday Funday in Charlotte. Drop those fan pics to show the #Pistons some love!
@UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/mwtoUlalVm – 2:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.
Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.
Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers already in bonus after 4.5 minutes.
Doc Rivers’ Clippers once led league in free throw attempt rate in the season before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.
Now Doc has … James Harden and Joel Embiid together – 1:22 PM
76ers already in bonus after 4.5 minutes.
Doc Rivers’ Clippers once led league in free throw attempt rate in the season before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived, led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell.
Now Doc has … James Harden and Joel Embiid together – 1:22 PM