Tyreke Evans' workout with Bucks taking place tomorrow

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Tyreke Evans’ workout with the #Bucks is set for tomorrow, source says. @Shams Charania first to report the original news of the workout. The 32-year-old Evans is a former Rookie of the Year. – 3:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Tyreke Evans will work out for Milwaukee Bucks sportando.basketball/en/tyreke-evan… – 1:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After two years off, Tyreke Evans reportedly to get workout with Bucks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/26/aft… – 12:06 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks will work out former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans following his reinstatement to the NBA, sources told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Evans is in the midst of working his way back to the league after a nearly three-year absence for violating the NBA’s anti-drug program. -via The Score / February 26, 2022
Shams Charania: After three-year suspension from NBA, former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will meet with the reigning champions: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 26, 2022
Marc Stein: Tyreke Evans has been working out in Miami with John Wall and Michael Beasley to prepare for his NBA re-instatement after more than two years out of the league on a drug suspension. He becomes a high-profile free agent addition to the buyout market. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 14, 2022