Unused ticket to 1984 Michael Jordan game sells for record $468,000

Mike Cole insists that, until a few months ago, he gladly would have accepted $500 in exchange for his unused ticket to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA debut. Thankfully for him, nobody ever made him that lowball offer.
Source: Jeff Eisenberg @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jeff Eisenberg @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan on the All-Star stage, buyout market updates, coaching news and more … ALL here via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 1:10 PM
The latest on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan on the All-Star stage, buyout market updates, coaching news and more … ALL here via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 1:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in each of his last 10 games. He’s just the second player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 10 such games in a row, joining Michael Jordan (3x).
Jordan set the franchise record of 11 straight 30-point games in 1987. pic.twitter.com/darYpurTC2 – 10:41 AM
DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in each of his last 10 games. He’s just the second player in @Chicago Bulls history to record at least 10 such games in a row, joining Michael Jordan (3x).
Jordan set the franchise record of 11 straight 30-point games in 1987. pic.twitter.com/darYpurTC2 – 10:41 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
What did Ja Morant see in the third quarter on the way to his 46-point night?
“Yeah, I seen the Michael Jordan video they played during the timeout. That got me going.” @thefishnation @GrizzOnBally – 10:42 PM
What did Ja Morant see in the third quarter on the way to his 46-point night?
“Yeah, I seen the Michael Jordan video they played during the timeout. That got me going.” @thefishnation @GrizzOnBally – 10:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant told the broadcast it was the Michael Jordan video that they played in the arena that got him going.
Morant had 46pts. Thank you MJ! – 10:35 PM
Ja Morant told the broadcast it was the Michael Jordan video that they played in the arena that got him going.
Morant had 46pts. Thank you MJ! – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest streak of 30-point games in Bulls history:
11 — Michael Jordan
10 — DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/UANVgUPvmk – 10:31 PM
Longest streak of 30-point games in Bulls history:
11 — Michael Jordan
10 — DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/UANVgUPvmk – 10:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young has surpassed Michael Jordan for the ninth-most 40+ point, 10+ assist games in NBA history (10) per Hawks PR. – 9:44 PM
Trae Young has surpassed Michael Jordan for the ninth-most 40+ point, 10+ assist games in NBA history (10) per Hawks PR. – 9:44 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 7.2 made 2-pointers outside the restricted area this season.
That is the most in a season since Michael Jordan in 2001-02 (7.3).
DeRozan is shooting 51% on these shots and Jordan shot 40%. – 1:05 PM
DeMar DeRozan is averaging 7.2 made 2-pointers outside the restricted area this season.
That is the most in a season since Michael Jordan in 2001-02 (7.3).
DeRozan is shooting 51% on these shots and Jordan shot 40%. – 1:05 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
DeMar DeRozan is just the seventh player in NBA history to score at least 35+ points in eight straight games.
Here are the other six players in this club:
Wilt Chamberlain
Elgin Baylor
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
James Harden – 9:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan in February:
35.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.5 APG
58.4 FG%
He’s set to join Michael Jordan as the only players to average 35+ points on 55% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/HwoVj3zR24 – 10:40 PM
DeMar DeRozan in February:
35.9 PPG
6.1 RPG
5.5 APG
58.4 FG%
He’s set to join Michael Jordan as the only players to average 35+ points on 55% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/HwoVj3zR24 – 10:40 PM
More on this storyline
A ticket that Cole stashed for years in his basement alongside some other keepsakes turned out to have more than sentimental value. It was one of two tickets that nearly doubled the record for the most expensive vintage sports ticket when their auctions closed early Sunday morning. Cole’s ticket sold for $468,000, including a 20 percent buyer’s premium. A ticket stub from Jackie Robinson’s 1947 Major League debut fetched $480,000. The highest-graded ticket stub from Jordan’s NBA debut set the record in December when it sold for $264,000. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 27, 2022
While Cole offered the second ticket to a few hallmates, none agreed to journey with him from Evanston to Chicago’s West Side. The Bulls weren’t much of a draw back then on the heels of three straight losing seasons. Nor was there much buzz preceding the debut of a rookie guard from North Carolina drafted after Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie. And so, on Oct. 26, 1984, Cole traveled by himself by train to Chicago Stadium and picked up two tickets at the will-call window. One he used to get into the game and later discarded. The other sat in his shirt pocket that evening before finding a permanent home in a manila folder where he kept old tickets from memorable games he attended. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 27, 2022