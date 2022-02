Blazers GM: 'Josh Hart is a keeper'

If you want an idea of how interim general manager Joe Cronin wants the Trail Blazers to look like next season, tune in to the next game and focus on No. 11. That’s Josh Hart, the newly acquired wing who has been so good, so versatile and so competitive since arriving in Portland that Cronin wishes he could clone him. “He’s a keeper,” Cronin told The Athletic. “Josh embodies what we are trying to build here. The talent level, the skillset, the competitiveness, the IQ, the defensive-minded, guard-anyone approach. His ability to make others better, to make shots, push the ball.”Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic