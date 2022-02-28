Brian Windhorst: 'LeBron James wants the Lakers to have their foot on the gas'

Brian Windhorst: ‘I don’t think LeBron wants to leave the Lakers … If they don’t do anything this summer, and he doesn’t extend in August, now we may have a different discussion. But today, my feeling from the conversations I had, he doesn’t want out. He just wants the Lakers to have their foot on the gas.’
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Think Pels are really jelling right now: last night’s win was fun and the energy/ball movement were largely very good. As added context, though, this LAL team is having a really rough go. LeBron’s plus-minus last night was T-23rd worst of 1353 regular season games (see chart) -MP pic.twitter.com/cDe5CgQI8g – 8:04 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James: “It’s how we can be better today or tomorrow” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:16 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on if his knee is affecting his play: “I don’t think it’s affecting my play.” – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95
The Lakers drop to 27-33, starting their post-ASB stretch 0-2. They were outscored 82-58 over the final 26 minutes of the game. LeBron James finished with 32 points. The game ended in a chorus of boos.
Up next: vs. Dallas on Tuesday. – 12:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Pretend this was legal. Who says no:
The Lakers agree to bench LeBron and AD for the rest of the year. The Pelicans waive their 2023 swap rights and their right to defer the 2024 pick the Lakers owe them to 2025.
Pels would basically guarantee themselves a top-10 pick this year – 12:22 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bron and Russ being out there feels more like Vogel telling them to lay in the bed they made tonight – 12:18 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron, there’s a team that has never booed their home team, you are a big fan of their GM and they have 7 draft picks in Bronny’s draft class. 🤷 – 12:16 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ingram is just GIVING it to the Lakers. Goodness. No spirit or fight out there from the home team.
Gotta factor in the injuries but man … it is astonishing to see a LeBron James team this punchless.
He’s never had less help and never needed more. – 11:56 PM
Ingram is just GIVING it to the Lakers. Goodness. No spirit or fight out there from the home team.
Gotta factor in the injuries but man … it is astonishing to see a LeBron James team this punchless.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Pelicans 95, Lakers 65
The third quarter was a calamity of errors — turnovers, missed layups, boos. LA’s body language and effort said it all. In a disappointing season full of lows, this is a new low point. LA is up to 21 turnovers — LeBron & Russ each have 7. – 11:55 PM
Third quarter: Pelicans 95, Lakers 65
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Ingram finishes over LeBron to take a 30 point lead.
That’s a sentence some people will like. – 11:53 PM
Ingram finishes over LeBron to take a 30 point lead.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Naji Marshall swatted LeBron off the backboard. Hang the banner. – 11:53 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Ultimate respect for his talent, but more he plays more we see LeBron should never be a GM – 11:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum pull-up 3-pointer makes it a 72-53 lead for the Pelicans … and then LeBron James whips a cross court bounce pass to someone sitting courtside. – 11:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron is getting zero lift on his jumper tonight. You can tell that knee isn’t right. – 11:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Pelicans 51, Lakers 40
Awful end to the half for LA, who was outscored 10-3 over the final 2:31 to turn a 4-point deficit into an 11-point deficit. LeBron James has 13 points. No other Laker is in double figures. LA has 16 turnovers to just 8 assists. – 11:08 PM
Halftime: Pelicans 51, Lakers 40
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 51, Lakers 40
Ingram 11 pts
McCollum 7 pts (3-9 FG)
Valanciunas 6 pts & 6 rebs
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron was ball-watching on that Snell three like he was a spectator in the crowd. AK – 11:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Four turnovers apiece for LeBron and Westbrook now, as LAL’s total climbs to 13.
LAL got within 1 before the most recent 2 TO’s sparked a 6-0 NOP run to put them up 40-33. – 10:56 PM
Four turnovers apiece for LeBron and Westbrook now, as LAL’s total climbs to 13.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
For instance, did you guys catch Carmelo Anthony lazily double CJ McCollum without any regard for Jonas Valanciunas (Melo’s man) who walked into the lane totally unabated and scored the lay-in over LeBron? – 10:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
This Lakers defense is hysterically bad with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the front court. Wow. – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Pelicans 24, Lakers 20
The Lakers had nine turnovers in the first quarter — seven of which came from their starters (three from Dwight Howard). This new starting unit’s offense continues to be subpar. Russell Westbrook has 8 points. LeBron James has 6. – 10:39 PM
First quarter: Pelicans 24, Lakers 20
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers trail 24-20 after 1.
Last game, they were 0 for 10 from 3 in the 1st Q against the Clippers, and started 0 for 5 tonight until THT hit one in the final minute.
Big issue was turnovers, with Dwight Howard committing 3,
and LeBron, Westbrook and Monk 2 each. – 10:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum’s final game as a 23-year old is Tuesday. Tonight he passed Anthony Davis into what will be his final spot, 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for players 23 and under.
Trailing only LeBron, KD, Melo, T-Mac, Kobe, Booker, Shaq, KAT, Dwight, Wiggins and Giannis – 10:27 PM
Jayson Tatum’s final game as a 23-year old is Tuesday. Tonight he passed Anthony Davis into what will be his final spot, 12th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for players 23 and under.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James trying to attack the basket early. I suspect the Pelicans will start throwing defending LeBron withs some of their bigger players – 10:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones opens defensively against LeBron. CJ McCollum matched up with Westbrook, a player he’s very familiar with from playing in same division and meeting in West playoffs – 10:13 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I can’t believe LeBron couldn’t believe he fouled Jaxson Hayes. – 10:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers rolling with the same starters against the Pelicans tonight:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron James will play tonight vs Pelicans. Lakers had listed LeBron earlier as questionable – 8:24 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel confirms LeBron James will play tonight despite QUESTIONABLE designation. – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Frank Vogel says LeBron James will play vs. #Pelicans. He was listed as questionable on injury report – 8:23 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron James should take a page out of Damian Lillard’s playbook.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The latest on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan on the All-Star stage, buyout market updates, coaching news and more … ALL here via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 1:10 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, discusses the two-hour meeting he had with Lakers brass last week and insists there’s no division here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3150986/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
theathletic.com/3150986/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2008, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James scored 26 points in a loss to the Celtics, surpassing 10,000 career points in the process.
James is the youngest player in NBA history to reach that mark (age in years-days):
23-059 James
24-033 Kevin Durant
24-194 Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wRXGU5lT2o – 12:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his last 5 games,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
29.2 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 made 3PTs
He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span
The other six:
LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: People in the league who have a lot of experience, say they should trade them both (LeBron James and Anthony Davis). And because again, it makes some sense. I just don’t think they can do that. And I think this is going to be a severe, serious conversation that probably could hang over Lakers games. -via Apple Podcasts / February 28, 2022
Three, no one is convinced he’s truly looking to leave the Lakers. Or, more accurately, everyone is convinced his announcement was more about establishing what he would want to stay. “It’s a leverage play,” a second Eastern Conference GM said. “I don’t see him wanting to leave. He’s out there in Hollywood now. That was what was behind the move out there in the first place.” -via FoxSports.com / February 27, 2022
James’ agent, Rich Paul, has refuted reports that James is unhappy with the Lakers’ inactivity or Pelinka, but the GMs I spoke to aren’t buying it. “I heard that he was trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob,” the second Eastern Conference GM said. “I don’t see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there.” -via FoxSports.com / February 27, 2022