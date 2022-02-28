Bulls vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (39-22) play against the Miami Heat (21-21) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022
Chicago Bulls 51, Miami Heat 65 (Q3 07:44)
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan is challenging this offensive foul call on LaVine, which would be his 4th. – 9:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Gabe Vincent is averaging 9.2 points on the season, but this is his second 20-point game against the #Bulls – 9:03 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Gabe Vincent has scored the last 6 Miami points- he has 20—he had 20 against the Bulls in game 1 of the season series—undrafted-player development pays off—as it is doing with the Bulls. – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Btw, just so we’re all straight:
Gabe Vincent gives DeMar a pump fake, steps through for the and-1
Goes to the other end, jams up DeMar on the help for a steal
Runs the break for a transition corner three
Like what lol – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent now with 20 points on 4-of-7 shooting on threes. – 9:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No, Gabe Vincent is not simply stepping aside for Victor Oladipo. – 9:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Gabe Vinent just hit DeMar DeRozan with the DeMar DeRozan up-and-under. – 8:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
If the Bulls can come back and win it will be their first win of the season against a team with a .615 winning percentage or higher. Came in 0-10 against such teams this season. No pressure. – 8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’d like to see Miami go right to Bam to start the third for a couple face-ups
Then go to the sprays – 8:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation..what’s up? Drop me a tweet and I’ll give you a shout out . @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network – 8:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
just making sure y’all saw this, @NBA 🖐 #BAMDPOY pic.twitter.com/0kpCK6Qch5 – 8:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A Patrick Williams/Alex Caruso update … Lonzo Ball makes a guest appearance, and Vooch talks Tristan … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/2… – 8:46 PM
A Patrick Williams/Alex Caruso update … Lonzo Ball makes a guest appearance, and Vooch talks Tristan … all in one click.
Read it:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down 9 at the break.
DeMar DeRozan: 13 points
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It was a victory for #Bulls to trim a 19-point deficit sown to 6, but they trail 55-46 at halftime. They’re starting to adjust to Miami’s hyper-hustle style, but won;’ beat anybody shooting 1 for 13 from 3. DeRozan leads with 13 pts – 8:42 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Heat dominated the start of that one to a 55-46 lead. Adebayo proving an indomitable force down low.
The Bulls have figured things out in stretches — shoring up TO’s, sparking that 14-2 run in the second quarter — but it’s another inconsistent start against a top opponent. – 8:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Let’s see if the Bulls can come out the third with a bit more urgency and play harder. It would be nice if they understood the moment a bit more. – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s fallaway is pure.
@NBCSChicago | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/ml6KYmPmiv – 8:41 PM
Zach’s fallaway is pure.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 55, Bulls 46. Gabe Vincent with 14 points. Bam Adebayo with 11 points. Jimmy Butler with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 4 steals. Bulls shooting 1 of 13 on threes. – 8:41 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Heat 55, Bulls 46.
Some telling Bulls stats…
Assists: 8
Turnovers: 9
3-point shooting: 1 of 13
Fast-break points: 0
Bench points: 4 – 8:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 19 in second, take 55-46 lead into half. Vincent with 14, Herro 11. DeRozan 13 for Bulls. – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 55, Bulls 46 at half
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 10 pts
Vincent 14 pts
Herro 11 pts – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After committing 8 TOs in 1st quarter, Bulls have just 1 in 2nd quarter. Big reason they trimmed a 19-point deficit to as low as 6. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
To beat the Heat, you usually have to make a good percentage of your threes. Bulls are 1 of 12 on threes tonight. – 8:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls within 7. 49-42…We have ourselves a ballgame. Bulls on a 14-2 run, DeRozan with 13. 2:42 left 2nd. – 8:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are on a 14-2 run since 6:34 mark of second quarter. Have trimmed a 47-28 deficit to 49-42 – 8:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ayo doing a really good job on Jimmy Butler on three-straight possessions. – 8:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Vooch came out of nowhere!
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/p9BjQCamn3 – 8:28 PM
Vooch came out of nowhere!
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo with two blocks on the same possession. His defensive clinic continues. – 8:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo is guarding Coby White in a pick and roll
Coby White throws a lob to the rolling big
Bam Adebayo spins and blocks the rolling Nikola Vucevic
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Special stuff from Adebayo there. Switched onto Coby White and recovered in time to block Vucevic’s alley-oop attempt. Then blocked Vucevic’s jumper off the inbounds. – 8:27 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch with a sprinting, soaring slam in transition to clean up a ricocheting 3-pointer from LaVine.
The Bulls were able to push the pace for a quick surge, something Zach said he sees as a key way to shake off oppressive defenses. Half-court offense just isn’t holding up. – 8:27 PM
Vooch with a sprinting, soaring slam in transition to clean up a ricocheting 3-pointer from LaVine.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
all made possible by Caleb skying in for that rebound ✈️
Gabe up to 13 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/8BWFc7z67D – 8:24 PM
all made possible by Caleb skying in for that rebound ✈️
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Gabe Vincent had 13 points and is 3-5 from 3-point range midway through second quarter
Vincent, remember, had a 16-point (four 3-pointer) 4th quarter vs. Bulls in Chicago on Nov. 27. Approaching Bulls killer status? – 8:23 PM
Gabe Vincent had 13 points and is 3-5 from 3-point range midway through second quarter
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Keep telling yourself that that Lonzo and Caruso will fix everything. – 8:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Miami 47-30. 6:23 left 2nd. Miami 60%. Bulls: 1-10-3s. DeRozan with 8. – 8:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
okay but look at Max and Dewayne’s reaction after 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TQFQiUNQCv – 8:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Neither team were hitting 3-pointers to start this one, but the Heat have turned on the faucet with a swiftness.
Miami currently 3-for-6 from behind the arc in the second quarter. The Bulls are 1-for-10 on the night. – 8:21 PM
Neither team were hitting 3-pointers to start this one, but the Heat have turned on the faucet with a swiftness.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent setting the bar Victor Oladipo might have to clear. – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat trying to buy time with a lineup of Herro, Vincent, Martin, Strus and Dedmon. – 8:13 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
1Q in the books.
DeMar DeRozan: 6 pts (3-6 FG) pic.twitter.com/fdb8aLPlue – 8:13 PM
1Q in the books.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Miami 30-21 after 1. Bulls 1-8 from 3pt range. 8 turnovers. DeRozan:6pts. Butler: 8pts 4 reb. 4 steals. – 8:12 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat’s defense forced eight Bulls turnovers in the first quarter. When the Bulls have gotten a shot off, they are shooting 50%. That’s the difference in the game. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat up 30-21
Defense looking strong
Don’t feel like the offense has been great, yet they put up 30
A Herro 2nd quarter is needed – 8:12 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Heat wreaked havoc through that opening quarter to grab a 30-21 lead. DeRozan getting smothered with double teams. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo making things difficult on both sides of the court. – 8:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tough bucket by Deebo.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/MzIHXvNJsq – 8:11 PM
Tough bucket by Deebo.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Miami up 9 after one … could be a lot more … this is going as expected. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 30, Bulls 21. Heat lead by as many as 14 points in the period. Jimmy Butler already with four steals and Bulls already with eight turnovers. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 in first, take 30-21 lead into second. Butler with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals. – 8:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jimmy Butler has 4 steals, Bam Adebayo is switching everything and wreaking havoc to the tune of 8 Bulls’ TOs and Heat lead 30-21 after 1. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat now with essentially five bench players in the game, with Vincent, Herro, Strus, Martin and Dedmon on the court. Of course, Vincent is starting for Lowry tonight. – 8:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat have basically said to start this game:
DeMar will not pick on Tyler – 8:06 PM
The Heat have basically said to start this game:
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Completely disjointed start for the Bulls, who just coughed up a five-second violation coming out of a timeout.
Heat lead 25-11. Jimmy Butler leads with 7 points and 4 steals. – 8:04 PM
Completely disjointed start for the Bulls, who just coughed up a five-second violation coming out of a timeout.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Not sure how many times I’ve seen a first-quarter, 5-second violation…out of a timeout. But the Bulls just pulled it off, one of their eight (and counting) first-quarter turnovers. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus in the game after receiving his first DNP-CD since Nov. 24 on Saturday. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Chicago team over-helps so much
Heat have done a good job noticing it early with Jimmy
Gotta keep that up though when he exits – 8:04 PM
This Chicago team over-helps so much
Heat have done a good job noticing it early with Jimmy
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls have 2 assists and 7 turnovers in first 8:54 of this one
Jimmy Butler has 4 of Miami’s 6 steals – 8:01 PM
Bulls have 2 assists and 7 turnovers in first 8:54 of this one
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bulls already with seven turnovers. A recipe for Heat success! – 8:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mark Wahlberg in the Heat’s house tonight. Thunderbuddies for life. – 8:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s one thing to fall behind early when a team hits a bunch of 3s. But #Bulls are getting it stolen on one end, then giving up layups on the other. Heat leads 24-11. – 7:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Lowry out, Max Strus back in the rotation after being held out Saturday vs. Spurs. – 7:59 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jimmy Butler 3 steals in first 7 minutes of game, Heat has 5 steals as a team. Another poor start by #Bulls – 7:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls started today with better news — Alex Caruso returning to the court for practice.
Likely “a couple more weeks” until the next step, but a positive step for Caruso to spend his birthday out of his wrist splint with a ball in his hands: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:58 PM
The Bulls started today with better news — Alex Caruso returning to the court for practice.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler attracting 2-3 bodies on every attack
PJ not just sitting and watching
Cuts with him and gets the dunk – 7:56 PM
Jimmy Butler attracting 2-3 bodies on every attack
PJ not just sitting and watching
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Miami 16-10. Bulls 4 turnovers.Butler 4pts 2 reb. 2 steals. Adebayo-6. Bulls: Vucevic: 4 LaVine 2pts 2 assists. 6:43 left – 7:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Turnovers an early concern for the Bulls here. Four turnovers, five made baskets with an early 16-10 lead for the Heat. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami has the DeRozan-Vucevic PnR mapped out
Bam and PJ switch
PJ denies
Jimmy lurks
Right there, Jimmy with the weak-side rotation and steal – 7:49 PM
Miami has the DeRozan-Vucevic PnR mapped out
Bam and PJ switch
PJ denies
Jimmy lurks
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler with 10 of the Heat’s first 16 points. Heat leads Bulls 16-10. – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bulls trying to take advantage of Heat’s switching to find Vucevic on smaller defenders. So far, mixed results. – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami obviously switching everything, but a ton of interior denial going on
Gabe Vincent being able to guard bigger guys on post-ups is so big – 7:48 PM
Miami obviously switching everything, but a ton of interior denial going on
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat opting to start with Tucker on DeRozan and Butler on LaVine. Bulls seeking out PnR switches early to get Vucevic going. – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat have trailed 10-0 and 12-2 at start of past two (won both). About to tip off now vs. Bulls. – 7:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls have the Bull introduction … Miami has Trick Daddy telling you all to shutup! – 7:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan is a Hall of Fame worthy coach. His accomplishments at Florida speaks for itself..2 NCAA Titles…4 Final 4 appearances…59% winning percentage in the NBA. I asked him about that possibility on tonight’s @Chicago Bulls pre game show.@670TheScore – 7:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach rocking New Balance 🎟
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/VFfNuiVkZB – 7:16 PM
Zach rocking New Balance 🎟
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again stepping in for Kyle Lowry in Heat starting lineup tonight, a lineup rounded out by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As expected, Gabe Vincent starting in Kyle Lowry’s place.
Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo starting for Heat vs. Bulls tonight. – 7:01 PM
As expected, Gabe Vincent starting in Kyle Lowry’s place.
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
First five out in Miami.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/rTD9Ii3uvE – 7:00 PM
First five out in Miami.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
OK @DJShawna I walk out of the tunnel to head upstairs and it’s Do or Die playing? Did this Chicago boy’s heart good 😏 – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
T-30 minutes until game time. 🕖
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/AByuXENUBS – 7:00 PM
T-30 minutes until game time. 🕖
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here’s some never before seen content:
PJ Tucker shooting corner threes pic.twitter.com/IydJfvLDUJ – 6:54 PM
Here’s some never before seen content:
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on what he liked most about Tre Jones’ double-double performance in Miami, “Same thing I like with him every night. He’s a competitor, plays good ‘D,’ thinks the game, plays all out.” – 6:54 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Clocking in.
@Klarna | @Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/D4DgBdy6Zb – 6:31 PM
Clocking in.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What does the Heat miss with Kyle Lowry out? Butler: ‘I think that the guy is incredible’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame, working with assistant coach Caron Butler. – 6:25 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball continues to do straight-ahead running as he rehabs knee, per Billy Donovan. Next steps: Change of direction running + ramp up intensity of sprints
On Friday, Ball will be 5 weeks into 6-8 week recovery timeline. Donovan: “Nothing has changed with his time schedule” – 6:24 PM
Lonzo Ball continues to do straight-ahead running as he rehabs knee, per Billy Donovan. Next steps: Change of direction running + ramp up intensity of sprints
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso will continue non-contact drills as he regains strength in his wrist for the next 1-2 weeks until he’s cleared: “He can’t really even pass with that (arm), he doesn’t feel comfortable shooting with it. It’s not pain. It’s just stiff and it’s weak.” – 6:22 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime with @Tristan Thompson on @Chicago Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy Tristan is engaging, outgoing and is a future broadcaster. He discusses his relationship with @DeMar_DeRozan …his first nba game..and more. Tonight on @Chicago Bulls radio – 6:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan: Ball doing straight ahead running. Caruso right hand is stiff and weak…cleared to dribble but needs to build strength. Williams needs to continue to strengthen wrist. – 6:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says it will probably be a couple more weeks for Patrick Williams’ recovery from left wrist surgery. #Bulls – 6:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso is able to get on court, do work with basketball for first time since wrist surgery, but it’s going to take some time to get strength back in area. Said AC can barely pass with right hand right now. Not cleared for contact, could be a couple weeks – 6:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso has to get his strength back. Won’t be cleared for contact until then. Donovan said that may be a couple weeks. – 6:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash hopeful Kevin Durant could play Thursday vs the #Heat or maybe Saturday. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo already had a “really good workout” with the Skyforce. Oladipo will be able to take part in three practices during his time there, but won’t play in any G League games.
Oladipo expected to rejoin the Heat in Milwaukee on Wednesday. – 5:52 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo already had a “really good workout” with the Skyforce. Oladipo will be able to take part in three practices during his time there, but won’t play in any G League games.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant won’t play in either of the back-to-back games against the Raptors but is hopeful he’ll play either Thursday against the Miami Heat or Sunday in Boston against the Celtics. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says KD is out vs. Toronto on Tuesday as well. He’s hopeful he will he back either Thursday vs. Heat or Sunday vs. Celtics. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra said Victor Oladipo will get in three practices in during his time in the G League with Sioux Falls. He will not play in games there. – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin (Achilles) is available for Heat tonight. Lowry (personal reasons), Morris (neck) and Oladipo (knee), Javonte Smart (two way) are out. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin, who was questionable with Achilles soreness, is expected to play tonight. – 5:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from Miami @Miami Heat with a one game lead on @Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the East. Join @34billy42 and me with the call. 6:15 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. Fired up! pic.twitter.com/ZjoHdw16JO – 5:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 How DeMar DeRozan has elevated his game
💯 James Harden’s Sixers debut
🤬 Lakers rage with @JomiAdeniran
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0iU4Bl… – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Midrange Masters: Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan do it from old-school terrain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: As Heat turn to buyout options, will their addition be the next Zo, Ronny Turiaf or . . . Mike Bibby? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
First game of Heat-Bulls this season:
– Win without Tyler Herro
Second game of Heat-Bulls:
– Win without Jimmy Butler + Bam Adebayo
Third game of Heat-Bulls:
– Without Kyle Lowry… – 4:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’ve been hard at work with @HealthintheHood, @VillageFreedge & @RootsBlackHouse to address the ongoing issue of food insecurity and food deserts in Miami.
See what we’ve been up to ➡️ https://t.co/osdAndQPtR pic.twitter.com/J8Serh5JgW – 4:17 PM
We’ve been hard at work with @HealthintheHood, @VillageFreedge & @RootsBlackHouse to address the ongoing issue of food insecurity and food deserts in Miami.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Tristan Thompson grew up listening to Chuck Swirsky broadcast Raptors games, worked out for Toronto when Marc Eversley served as assistant GM and contested an iconic Derrick Rose postseason buzzer-beater.
So, yes, his Bulls ties run deep.
Story: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Power Rankings (through Saturday’s games):
Intro: Sixers Top 5 team with happy James Harden?
Top 5:
1 #Suns
2 #Warriors
3 #Grizzlies
4 #Heat
5 #Bulls
Next 5: #76ers, #Jazz, #Cavaliers, #Bucks, #Nuggets.
1 last thing: State of the #Nets. https://t.co/GzV0xpJ86M pic.twitter.com/PaB2hmd1yE – 3:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Midrange Masters: Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan do it from old-school terrain. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat has found a way to win more games than it has lost without Kyle Lowry this season, but his teammates have still missed his presence through it all miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bienvenidos a Miami 🎵
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/vGbMfxuXBg – 2:16 PM
Bienvenidos a Miami 🎵
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Coming off his 19-point, 11-assist double-double at Miami, Tre Jones says, “I’m getting a lot more comfortable every single game.” pic.twitter.com/uFMUmcRoPC – 2:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On February 26 vs. the Bulls, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 26 minutes and traveled 2 miles at an average of 4.26 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/bZ5FfauKDt – 2:01 PM
On February 26 vs. the Bulls, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 26 minutes and traveled 2 miles at an average of 4.26 MPH.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 58 points and 10 assists in a 121-118 win over the Heat.
Harden has eight career games with at least 50 points and 10 assists, five more such games than any other player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/MwSqYmd03G – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2019, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 58 points and 10 assists in a 121-118 win over the Heat.
