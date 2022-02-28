Bulls vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bulls vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bulls vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 28, 2022- by

By |

The Chicago Bulls (39-22) play against the Miami Heat (40-21) at FTX Arena

The Chicago Bulls are spending $3,489,328 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $3,513,588 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710
Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
NBA EAST – 3-Point shooting
(Since Dec. 1)
Tucker, Mia .468
Holiday, Mil .457
WILLIAMS, BOS .441
White, Chi .427
RICHARDSON, BOS .422
LaVine, Chi .416
Harris, Orl .416
Maxey, Phi .413
PRITCHARD, BOS .410 – 1:49 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home