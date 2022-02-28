DJ Wilson back to Toronto

Aaron Rose: The Raptors have signed DJ Wilson to a third 10-day contract. He will be available tonight
Source: Twitter @AaronBenRose
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Late to this, but Raptors have announced that DJ Wilson has been signed to a 10-day contract. He will be available vs. Brooklyn tonight. – 2:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors bringing back DJ Wilson on a 10-day contract, they just announced – 1:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have signed DJ Wilson to another 10-day contract. He’ll be available vs Brooklyn tonight. – 1:35 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say DJ Wilson is back. He’s signed to another 10-day contract. He will be available tonight (OG Anunoby still out) – 1:35 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have signed DJ Wilson to a third 10-day contract. He will be available tonight – 1:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg: For the first time in 2 weeks, the Raptors don’t have anybody in the COVID protocols. Isaac Bonga has been cleared, and DJ Wilson’s hardship 10-day expired today. Scottie Barnes (knee) is probable for tomorrow’s game vs New York. Raps are nearing full strength. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / January 1, 2022
Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are signing forward D.J. Wilson on a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Wilson, the No. 17 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for G League’s OKC Blue. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 21, 2021