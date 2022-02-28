Hornets vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (30-32) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-25) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 47, Milwaukee Bucks 67 (Q2 01:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Pat Connaughton to Khris Middleton after tonight’s game 🤕 pic.twitter.com/J9tmahmKtk – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton takes a couple of jabs but makes all of his free throws. #Bucks are up 59-41. – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton took one to the face – but he appears OK for now as he heads to the free throw line. – 8:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And Middleton’s three put the #Bucks up 55-39.
#Hornets have scored 7 points thus far in the quarter. – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Quentin Richardson for No. 87 o the all-time made three-pointers list. – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
6:35 to go in the second quarter and the #Bucks are in the bonus. – 8:53 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Charlotte looks like the team version of the runner who goes way too hard to start a middle distance race and has nothing left for the end. – 8:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Creating Space 🛸🛸🛸
@LaMelo Ball | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/OyMq2VikQU – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has three blocks to go with nine points and five rebounds. #Bucks lead the #Hornets 46-37. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#mubb legend Butch Lee receives a nice applause from the #Bucks crowd – 8:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Jevon Carter now with #Bucks.
Will see #Suns Sunday in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/rnLuaLtRhc – 8:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Hot start for M3️⃣LO! 🔥
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/LhQL0iX9yX – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two quicks threes to open the second quarter sends the #Hornets to a timeout. #Bucks lead 38-32.
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Montrezl Harrell a strong hand to the chest as he made his way the paint prior to Grayson Allen’s three. – 8:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 42-34. Grizzlies came up 4 points shy of matching 1Q scoring mark for a Spurs foe this season.
The Hornets hung 46 on the Spurs in the 1Q on Dec. 15. – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks and #Hornets are tied at 32.
Jrue Holiday has 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists. LaMelo Ball has 13. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That’s Bobby Portis’ eighth technical this season. #Bucks trail 23-19 – 8:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
You don’t see Giannis Antetokounmpo get THAT mad often.
Thought he got fouled by LaMelo Ball on one end and complained about it before turning on the jets to swat a Mason Plumlee dunk. Trailed the play, set himself up for a dunk…and they called a foul on Ball on the ground. – 8:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Big out-of-nowhere block by Giannis on Plumlee … but it might be the only halfway decent defense by either side in these first six minutes. Big “whoever makes more open shots wins” energy here. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was really* frustrated after not getting a call on the offensive end – and took it out on poor Plumlee on the other end.
#Hornets lead 16-9 in the early going. – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Cash out @Miles Bridges 💰
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hornets have made five shots – four of them have been from deep. – 8:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The action starts any minute 😤
📍 – Milwaukee, WI
🆚 – @Milwaukee Bucks
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/BhFNxJZSKQ – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic said in Milwaukee he’s going to look for LaMarcus Aldridge when he can, especially on the short roll. Just found him for a 3. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
One more note on the 76ers tax situation
When George Hill signed his contract with Milwaukee in the offseason, Philadelphia received a significant set-off in salary owed to Hill.
The Hill $1,275,491 cap hit will be reduced to $20,024. – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Watching @LaMelo Ball in the All-Star game was *chef’s kiss* ⭐️
Take a look behind-the-scenes of LaMelo’s first All-Star appearance in the latest episode of Reel Access! 🎬 – 8:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/XGBPyfP0Ku – 7:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby is 1 of 2 players in the league this season, along with Karl-Anthony Towns, averaging 15+ points, 8+ rebounds, and shooting better than 40% from three.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/UkUISZdTlO – 7:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I’m getting my first live look at Vernon Carey Jr, who the Wizards acquired from Charlotte Hornets, he is checking in for the GoGo.
* Isaiah Todd and Cassius Winston are on the floor as well. #DCAboveAll – 7:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis recorded his 20th game scoring 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists vs. Nets.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/faZP5FgSb5 – 7:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIL
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is out.
Bouknight (Neck Soreness) is out.
Martin (Lower Back Tightness) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/RqYQEfmF75 – 7:04 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Good news: Just crossed paths with Brook Lopez in the arena
Bad news: He’s still not playing – 7:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks battled back from a 15 point deficit but came up just short of the comeback vs. Hornets on January 10, 2022.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/yltBrxW0WE – 6:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Here in Milwaukee watching Hornets get in some pre-game work. pic.twitter.com/Ir7PUjqkWO – 6:28 PM
Here in Milwaukee watching Hornets get in some pre-game work. pic.twitter.com/Ir7PUjqkWO – 6:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We love big JAMS 💥💥💥
@Drpepper | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/wpZUQFINxi – 6:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Victor Oladipo already had a “really good workout” with the Skyforce. Oladipo will be able to take part in three practices during his time there, but won’t play in any G League games.
Oladipo expected to rejoin the Heat in Milwaukee on Wednesday. – 5:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Last-Two-Minute Report says that #Pistons Cade Cunningham should have been called for a foul on #Hornets P.J. Washington’s tying putback that sent the game to OT. – 3:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
In partnership with @BlueCrossNC, we hosted a #BlackHistoryMonth Panel: Achieving Success in Sports & Beyond. Middle and HS students joined in on a conversation with five professionals navigating careers in sports, tech and real estate to learn about their journeys.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/kgz9f88sPX – 3:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This one is for Cream City.
🔗https://t.co/ydBryO9bT4 pic.twitter.com/Ched19cuss – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Power Rankings (through Saturday’s games):
Intro: Sixers Top 5 team with happy James Harden?
Top 5:
1 #Suns
2 #Warriors
3 #Grizzlies
4 #Heat
5 #Bulls
Next 5: #76ers, #Jazz, #Cavaliers, #Bucks, #Nuggets.
1 last thing: State of the #Nets. https://t.co/GzV0xpJ86M pic.twitter.com/PaB2hmd1yE – 3:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 20.5 assists in the first half of tonight’s game?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:17 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield made his 1,000th career 3P in a loss to the Hornets.
Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:
350 – Hield
369 – Stephen Curry
372 – Klay Thompson
385 – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/JA4v6EpKUL – 3:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back-to-back games means back-to-back study sessions. 👇
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/6VLaavR7nB – 2:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
HBCUs are institutions established prior to 1964 with the principal mission of educating Black Americans. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/lEOhVQkKYK – 2:12 PM
