Jamal Murray and Michael Porter back before playoffs?

There is a strong sense within the Denver Nuggets locker room that both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could be back in time for the playoffs, if not sooner, sources told The Athletic. Porter is on track to return in mid to late March, a source said. Murray has been out since tearing his left ACL last April. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 21.2 points and a career-best 40.8 3-point shooting percentage last season.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Agent says Michael Porter Jr. cleared for contact, could return in March nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/age… – 11:07 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets demolition of the injured Blazers, including:
-Joker controlling things in his own way
-Bench was fantastic, led by Boogie/J-Myke duo
-Forbes
And a real update on MPJ. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295… – 1:33 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live! With some BIG topics to discuss.
✅ MPJ 🔜?
✅ Spotlight
✅ Longest win streak of the season on the line
youtube.com/watch?v=LBlOVI… – 8:30 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets: *no updates on MPJ*
MPJ: hey, gonna be seein some people in Grand Rapids next week
Woj: MPJ is gonna be seeing some people in Grand Rapids next week
Agent: MPJ is good to go for next week
Nuggets: why didn’t everyone pay attention to the absolutely nothing we’re saying? – 7:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Michael Malone about the MPJ report.
“I would say don’t listen to those reports. … They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly. They didn’t come from anybody within the Denver Nuggets. I would say, be careful what you listen to and what you read.” – 7:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone just informed the media pregame not to listen to any of the reports that have been going around about Michael Porter Jr. He said none of them are coming from within the Nuggets organization. – 7:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on report MPJ will be cleared this week: “I would say don’t listen to those reports. They didn’t come from me, they didn’t come from Tim Connelly, they didn’t come from anyone within the Nuggets. Be careful what you listen to.” – 7:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The thing to remember with MPJ: His re-integration back into the lineup shouldn’t be as difficult as Jamal Murray’s. Porter is a floor-spacer and a rebounder. Murray touches the ball on most possessions. I think it’s going to be a lot more seamless with him. – 7:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
There is significant optimism Michael Porter Jr. could return sometime in March, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, told @denverpost.
“There’s a very good chance he could be back if he continues to progress,” Bartelstein said.
denverpost.com/2022/02/27/mic… – 7:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Huge for the Nuggets if they get both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back and they are productive.
They could be that rare lower-seeded team that no one actually wants to see in the postseason. – 6:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., is progressing to be cleared for on-court contact within the next week, freeing a path for him to return to the lineup sometime in March, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Story: es.pn/3voBX4g – 6:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray isn’t on the court for pregame warmups. Michael Porter Jr. is going through normal warmup. Looks pretty good. – 8:38 PM
The ‘if’ component looms large here. If Murray is able to come back, and if he’s the same guy who starred in the Orlando bubble en route to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2020 and averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds last season before his injury, then Denver might be as dynamic as any other team in the West. But those are massive ‘ifs.’ “I think he cannot wait,” Jokić said of Murray. “He cannot wait to come back at the end, just because of how competitive he is. He’s traveling with us. He’s with us. So I think he’s in a good spot.” -via The Athletic / February 28, 2022
A source with knowledge of Porter Jr.’s status said the 23-year-old is on track to return in mid- to late March. Murray’s timeline, meanwhile, is harder to handicap. Though his teammates have been given the impression he’s also likely to return in time for the playoffs, the combination of the severity of his injury and the sensitivity with which the Nuggets have handled his recovery means the team will handle the final stages of his process with the utmost care. Especially considering the workload Murray was prone to carrying for all those years before his injury. -via The Athletic / February 28, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: From the sound of it, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have not started contact yet. Make of that what you will. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / February 23, 2022