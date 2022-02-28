Kings vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (22-40) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (41-41) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022
Sacramento Kings 59, Oklahoma City Thunder 59 (Q2 00:00)
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA throws an alley-oop to Poku. Poku then throws an oop to Olivier Sarr. Things are getting weird. – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
A Shai Gilgeous-Alexander LOB to Aleksej Pokusevski!!!!!! My heart!!!! – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell jumper. He’s shooting the ball well tonight in OKC after a tough game last time out. – 9:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
TWO HANDS FOR SAFETY 🔨
TWO HANDS FOR SAFETY 🔨
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If the Kings were to finish the season overall struggling like this with their new Fox/Sabonis core, but they had top-5 draft odds, would you feel better than Fox & Sabonis looking great together but with best odds at the 9th or 10th pick? – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins sprained his right ankle earlier this season, and it looks like he just re-injured it. They’re taking him to the locker room. – 9:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
we’re bringing the jump hook back 🪝
we’re bringing the jump hook back 🪝
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kings are actively trying to make the play-in game with All-Star Sabonis, Fox and Barnes.
And they’re getting beat by the Thunder’s G League squad. – 8:53 PM
Kings are actively trying to make the play-in game with All-Star Sabonis, Fox and Barnes.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings in the penalty in less than 5 minutes in this 2nd quarter. Yikes. – 8:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell guarded two guys on one possession and four on another. Defending at a really high level; doing as well as you can vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; seven points on 3-of-4 shooting; and politely asked the official about that block/charge call. – 8:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
magnifique.
magnifique.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis has 4 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 turnovers and 3 personal fouls. – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Domantas Sabonis already has five turnovers and three fouls. The Thunder is giving him fits with constant double teams and traps. – 8:49 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
In his first start for Sacramento and just his fourth of the season overall, Trey Lyles leads the Kings with nine points at the end of the first quarter.
In his first start for Sacramento and just his fourth of the season overall, Trey Lyles leads the Kings with nine points at the end of the first quarter.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
steal ✔️
assist ✔️
score ✔️
steal ✔️
assist ✔️
score ✔️
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles with 9 points in the opening quarter after being inserted into the Kings’ starting rotation – 8:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder briefly had an all-world lineup in …
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)
– Theo Maledon (France)
– Lindy Waters III (US)
– Vit Krejci (Czech Republic
The Thunder briefly had an all-world lineup in …
– Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)
– Theo Maledon (France)
– Lindy Waters III (US)
– Vit Krejci (Czech Republic
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 35-32 after 1Q. Trey Lyles leads with 9 points on 3/4 shooting. Davion Mitchell has 7 off the bench. – 8:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Would love to see the Kings challenge themselves to allowing less than 30 points in the first quarter. They always seem to give up a lot of points early before settling in. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
De’Aaron Fox has attempted eight free throws in the first quarter. – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored or assisted on 22 of OKC’s 28 points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored or assisted on 22 of OKC’s 28 points.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai settin’ the table 🍽
Shai settin’ the table 🍽
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
In his first start for the Kings, Trey Lyles has 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting with a 3-pointer, all in the first three minutes. Kings lead 14-6. – 8:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Trey Lyles playing really well as part of the starting 5. 7 quick points. – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with the back cut. Nice look off the double-team from Sabonis. All five starters have scored. 14-6 Kings. – 8:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is really good at finding that open three in the far corner. – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Up first in OKC!
Up first in OKC!
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
With no work for me or sports/activities for my daughters, I’m able to give my full and undivided attention to a Kings game for the first time since November. I’ll even write tonight’s recap for @thekingsherald, so check for that shortly after the final buzzer. – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
on my business cause it’s always workin 🎞 pic.twitter.com/EKiKcOpv6j – 7:50 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Heating OKC, on a Monday afternoon 👑💧 pic.twitter.com/QDScUH755Y – 7:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Trey Lyles will start tonight for Sacramento.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Trey Lyles will start tonight for Sacramento.
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Change to the Kings starting lineup today vs. OKC:
Change to the Kings starting lineup today vs. OKC:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City – 2/28:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City – 2/28:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City – 2/28:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City – 2/28:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/28:
Updated Injury Report at Oklahoma City Thunder – 2/28:
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Followed up with Daigneault on Josh Giddey (right hip soreness): “It could be a minute. It’s not day-to-day.” – 7:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Richaun Holmes (back) will be available tonight vs. the Thunder. – 6:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry says he thinks Richaun Holmes will be available tonight – 6:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Take a look back at how the Kings celebrated and honored Black history, culture and futures during #BlackHistoryMonth.
Take a look back at how the Kings celebrated and honored Black history, culture and futures during #BlackHistoryMonth.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No injury updates from Mark Daigneault.
No injury updates from Mark Daigneault.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings Tip-off 2022 Capitalize Contest with the Announcement of the “Select 16”
Sacramento Kings Tip-off 2022 Capitalize Contest with the Announcement of the “Select 16”
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, and ahead of #WomensHistoryMonth, Thunder voices are proud to celebrate their stories and the importance of representation across professional sports. pic.twitter.com/AAHP0xZogh – 5:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following two days off from games, the Thunder returns to action against the Kings for the fourth and final time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Following two days off from games, the Thunder returns to action against the Kings for the fourth and final time this season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield made his 1,000th career 3P in a loss to the Hornets.
Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:
350 – Hield
369 – Stephen Curry
372 – Klay Thompson
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield made his 1,000th career 3P in a loss to the Hornets.
Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:
350 – Hield
369 – Stephen Curry
372 – Klay Thompson
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Will Sabonis get his first triple-double with the Kings?
Sabonis’ last two games vs. OKC:
▫️24 pts, 18 reb and 10 asts
Will Sabonis get his first triple-double with the Kings?
Sabonis’ last two games vs. OKC:
▫️24 pts, 18 reb and 10 asts
