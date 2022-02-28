Lakers signing DJ Augustin, waiving DeAndre Jordan

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Philadelphia 76ers emerging as a frontrunner to land center DeAndre Jordan: es.pn/3IykD0a – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakers cost themselves roughly $5M in tax payments and a small trade exception by not just sending cash to another team to take DeAndre Jordan at the trade deadline. Hey, it’s the Buss’s money, but that’s some FO malpractice right there. – 8:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeAndre Jordan is so bad that a thin Lakers team mired in a tailspin waives him and yet we’re having conversations about how Jordan is a valuable target for legit championship contenders.
What are we doing here? Why is this a thing? Can we make it stop? – 8:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
DeAndre Jordan is washed and shouldn’t be in a playoff rotation. I’d play Willie Cauley-Stein or Paul Reed over him at this point. – 7:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Does D.J. Augustin address more pressing needs than DeAndre Jordan? Absolutely. But is he as good at throwing passes into the third row? Only time will tell. AK – 7:46 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
DeAndre Jordan is a Doc Rivers guy. Wouldn’t be a big upgrade, but an upgrade. – 7:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers are planning to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign DJ Augustin, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/OrCTrra8E1 – 7:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
When DJ Augustin closes games ahead of Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/RyJdNzkNhO – 7:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. – 7:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Lakers’ latest turnover: DeAndre Jordan threw a cross-court pass that hit a fan sitting along the baseline. – 11:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The 76ers have been in the market for a backup center and will be aggressive in pursuit of DeAndre Jordan — either placing a waiver claim or working to sign him as a free agent should he clear waivers, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 28, 2022
