LeBron James, Magic Johnson not on the greatest of terms?

Brian Windhorst on Lakers’ future decisions: ‘My guess my guess is that she is going to seek Magic’s opinion when it comes to this and what Magic might offer will be interesting. I also think it’s interesting to point out that I’m not so sure that LeBron and Magic are on the greatest of terms right now. LeBron was very upset that Magic pulled the rip cord after the first year and didn’t even tell him, he just did it. There is a scar tissue there.Source: Apple Podcasts