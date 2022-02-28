New York Mayor Eric Adams: 'Making exception for Kyrie Irving would send wrong message'

New York Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that he wants to see Kyrie Irving playing home games at Barclays Center but making an exception for the Brooklyn Nets’ unvaccinated star guard “would send the wrong message” to the rest of the city. Adams made his comments to CNBC and added that he has spoken with Nets owner Joseph Tsai about the issue.
Source: ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Still a full week until the so-called mandate would be lifted. From political side, optics seemingly play a huge role in all this… but think ultimately Kyrie ends up playing F/T.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Here is New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Kyrie Irving: “It would send the wrong message to have an exception for one player when we’re telling a countless number of NYC employees, ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.’” pic.twitter.com/W0ovlKgGzU – 10:49 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving is not expected to be cleared for home games by the planned changes to New York City’s vaccine mandate.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving one step closer to Barclays Center return as NYC plans to lift vaccine mandate #nets nypost.com/2022/02/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Even though mayor Adams is set to repeal the Key to NYC vaccine mandate, there’s another mandate keeping Kyrie Irving off the floor.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So, City Hall said the private business vaccine mandate is still in effect. Thus, Irving still can’t play unless he gets vaccinated but he can go and watch the #Nets as a fan. #NBA – 6:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
So my understanding is the city will lift its public mandate barring a change this week, but it’s private sector one remains unchanged. The private one is the mandate that impacts Kyrie Irving. – 5:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Reported here why lifting mandate doesn’t necessarily mean Kyrie Irving can play at home. There’s a different mandate for employees who come to their workplace in NYC nydailynews.com/opinion/ny-edi… – 5:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
New York City will lift Key2NYC vaccine mandate on March 7, assuming numbers stay on track, per Mayor Eric Adams.
But: I’m told the private sector mandate still restricts Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, although he could enter Barclays Center as spectator. – 5:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kyrie Irving called his return to Fiserv Forum emotional as he shined for the #Nets in their win over the #Bucks.
The all-star point guard harbored some feelings about the way he was hurt in Game 4 of the East semis, but added Sat. wasn’t personal. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets PR
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against Toronto: Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) – OUT
More on this storyline
“Listen, I want Kyrie on the court. I would do anything to get that ring. So badly, I want it. But there’s so much at stake here. And I spoke with the owner of the team. We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue,” Adams said in the interview with CNBC. “I can’t have my city closed down again. It would send the wrong message just to have an exception for one player when we’re telling countless number of New York City employees ‘If you don’t follow the rules, you won’t be able to be employed.'” -via ESPN / February 28, 2022
The Daily News obtained a memo sent to NBA teams ahead of the start of the season. The spirit of that memo? NBA teams do not have the option to pay to break the law. “Pursuant to the local orders set forth above, if a player is on an impacted team, unvaccinated, and does not have an approved bona fide medical or religious exemption (the determination of which will be made by the league office), he will not be allowed to enter their home arenas or practice facilities in these jurisdictions or participate in any games, practices, or other team activities conducted there,” the memo read. Kyrie Irving is allowed to practice at the Nets’ Training Facility in Industry City because New York City deemed the building a private office space, subject to vaccine requirements set by ownership, not The City. -via New York Daily News / February 28, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Here’s interpretation on NYC Mayor’s announcement: Kyrie Irving remains restricted from playing under NYC mandate for large employers, but March 7 loosening of Key2NYC mandate is another step in what’s expected to be an inevitability Irving will be cleared to play this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 27, 2022