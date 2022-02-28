Pacers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (21-41) play against the Orlando Magic (47-47) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022
Indiana Pacers 34, Orlando Magic 33 (Q2 10:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s awesome to see markelle fultz on the court. orlando is two or three years away from maybe being really good – 7:36 PM
it’s awesome to see markelle fultz on the court. orlando is two or three years away from maybe being really good – 7:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Pacers 32, Magic 31.
Fultz with 3 assists in 4 minutes in his first game over since January 2021.
Franz Wagner leads Magic with 6 points.
Orlando’s 59.1% from the field, but Pacers are shooting 50%, including 53.8% (7 of 13) on 3-pointers. – 7:36 PM
End of 1Q: Pacers 32, Magic 31.
Fultz with 3 assists in 4 minutes in his first game over since January 2021.
Franz Wagner leads Magic with 6 points.
Orlando’s 59.1% from the field, but Pacers are shooting 50%, including 53.8% (7 of 13) on 3-pointers. – 7:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 32, #Magic 31
Tyrese Haliburton leads all scorers with 10 points. He’s been very aggressive. – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: #Pacers 32, #Magic 31
Tyrese Haliburton leads all scorers with 10 points. He’s been very aggressive. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Indiana 32, Orlando 31 pic.twitter.com/l01iCSy6Su – 7:35 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Indiana 32, Orlando 31 pic.twitter.com/l01iCSy6Su – 7:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Pacers 32, Magic 31
Haliburton: 10 points, 4 assists
Smith: 8 points
Wagner: 6 points
Harris: 5 points – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: Pacers 32, Magic 31
Haliburton: 10 points, 4 assists
Smith: 8 points
Wagner: 6 points
Harris: 5 points – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle to Franz 😈
📺: https://t.co/zXcPII18xR pic.twitter.com/8Jr6LCJ5hI – 7:30 PM
Markelle to Franz 😈
📺: https://t.co/zXcPII18xR pic.twitter.com/8Jr6LCJ5hI – 7:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Markelle Fultz returns after nearly 14 months, gets an assist first play. pic.twitter.com/VC5BZKhmax – 7:30 PM
Markelle Fultz returns after nearly 14 months, gets an assist first play. pic.twitter.com/VC5BZKhmax – 7:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Markelle Fultz checks in to standing ovation and immediately drops a dime to Wagner. #Pacers still lead 24-21. – 7:28 PM
Markelle Fultz checks in to standing ovation and immediately drops a dime to Wagner. #Pacers still lead 24-21. – 7:28 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,191 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:28 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,191 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz earned a loud ovation upon checking into the game pic.twitter.com/RHRlKvHlJU – 7:28 PM
Markelle Fultz earned a loud ovation upon checking into the game pic.twitter.com/RHRlKvHlJU – 7:28 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Thought that Franz Wagner would benefit from Markelle Fultz’s return. To no surprise, he gets the first bucket off a Fultz assist. – 7:28 PM
Thought that Franz Wagner would benefit from Markelle Fultz’s return. To no surprise, he gets the first bucket off a Fultz assist. – 7:28 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz has officially returned: pic.twitter.com/gGAH6YtrWP – 7:28 PM
Markelle Fultz has officially returned: pic.twitter.com/gGAH6YtrWP – 7:28 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Now entering the game: Markelle Fultz. 💙 pic.twitter.com/dz4ZbUcfXZ – 7:27 PM
Now entering the game: Markelle Fultz. 💙 pic.twitter.com/dz4ZbUcfXZ – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
leaving @Tyrese Haliburton this open is certainly a choice pic.twitter.com/pNd1RaUms9 – 7:27 PM
leaving @Tyrese Haliburton this open is certainly a choice pic.twitter.com/pNd1RaUms9 – 7:27 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Looks like Goga Bitadze may have been pushed into Oshae Brissett on that last drive.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/y1QjjkgL1f – 7:26 PM
Looks like Goga Bitadze may have been pushed into Oshae Brissett on that last drive.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/y1QjjkgL1f – 7:26 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I dunno what it sounded like in the arena but the fans’ excitement upon seeing Markelle Fultz head to the scorers’ table really came through on the broadcast. Given how… subdued… Amway can be, that was a surprise! – 7:26 PM
I dunno what it sounded like in the arena but the fans’ excitement upon seeing Markelle Fultz head to the scorers’ table really came through on the broadcast. Given how… subdued… Amway can be, that was a surprise! – 7:26 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz has made his way to the scorer’s table and will enter the game after this Pacers’ timeout. – 7:24 PM
Markelle Fultz has made his way to the scorer’s table and will enter the game after this Pacers’ timeout. – 7:24 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz will check into the game after the Pacers’ timeout with 3:56 left in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Markelle Fultz will check into the game after the Pacers’ timeout with 3:56 left in the first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
rook to rook 🤩
📺: https://t.co/zXcPII18xR pic.twitter.com/Z8DXar1h4y – 7:22 PM
rook to rook 🤩
📺: https://t.co/zXcPII18xR pic.twitter.com/Z8DXar1h4y – 7:22 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze with a 3 ball. That’s huge for him. He’s been struggling. #Pacers – 7:21 PM
Goga Bitadze with a 3 ball. That’s huge for him. He’s been struggling. #Pacers – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes getting some time, as expected since Lance is out. #Pacers – 7:20 PM
Keifer Sykes getting some time, as expected since Lance is out. #Pacers – 7:20 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pacers lead the Magic 16-7 at the first timeout. Indiana is shooting 4-6 from 3PT to start the game. – 7:17 PM
The Pacers lead the Magic 16-7 at the first timeout. Indiana is shooting 4-6 from 3PT to start the game. – 7:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers offense is rolling. They’re up 16-7 and have made four 3s. – 7:17 PM
#Pacers offense is rolling. They’re up 16-7 and have made four 3s. – 7:17 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Wendell Carter Jr.’s goggles broke. This tweet is a recording. pic.twitter.com/Qvs0tJivbF – 7:13 PM
Wendell Carter Jr.’s goggles broke. This tweet is a recording. pic.twitter.com/Qvs0tJivbF – 7:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers start the game with two 3s. One from Oshae Brissett and another from Jalen Smith. – 7:11 PM
#Pacers start the game with two 3s. One from Oshae Brissett and another from Jalen Smith. – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Jalen Smith
— Isaiah Jackson – 7:11 PM
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Jalen Smith
— Isaiah Jackson – 7:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pacers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/K0NWVxLZgv – 7:10 PM
The Pacers and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/K0NWVxLZgv – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame 📸s courtesy of yours truly.
#Pacers | #Magic pic.twitter.com/s1lIVtdIFA – 7:10 PM
Pregame 📸s courtesy of yours truly.
#Pacers | #Magic pic.twitter.com/s1lIVtdIFA – 7:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley when asked about Markelle Fultz’s minutes restriction for his return tonight:
“We’re just going to keep looking at how he feels as he goes throughout the game. We’ll see around 16-20 [minutes] but we’ll see what he looks like throughout the game.” – 7:00 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley when asked about Markelle Fultz’s minutes restriction for his return tonight:
“We’re just going to keep looking at how he feels as he goes throughout the game. We’ll see around 16-20 [minutes] but we’ll see what he looks like throughout the game.” – 7:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon, who isn’t playing tonight. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/Z6h0qq3WOH – 6:41 PM
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon, who isn’t playing tonight. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/Z6h0qq3WOH – 6:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Forgot to share this from last night, but here’s what Jaylen Brown said about his scuffle with Goga Bitadze:
“That’s a big dude, and I feel like he was trying to put something behind that, trying to send a message. So that’s why I was upset.” #Pacers —> https://t.co/RZKf1LuQ2M pic.twitter.com/kRxUGaSthP – 6:36 PM
Forgot to share this from last night, but here’s what Jaylen Brown said about his scuffle with Goga Bitadze:
“That’s a big dude, and I feel like he was trying to put something behind that, trying to send a message. So that’s why I was upset.” #Pacers —> https://t.co/RZKf1LuQ2M pic.twitter.com/kRxUGaSthP – 6:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
my brothers been my brothers 🤞
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZENYppIsqq – 6:14 PM
my brothers been my brothers 🤞
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZENYppIsqq – 6:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte will play tonight in Orlando.
Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) will miss his second straight game and Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles management) will sit. Possible both will return on Wednesday when they play again in Orlando. – 6:09 PM
Chris Duarte will play tonight in Orlando.
Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) will miss his second straight game and Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles management) will sit. Possible both will return on Wednesday when they play again in Orlando. – 6:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is IN and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is OUT tonight, per #Pacers PR. – 6:07 PM
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is IN and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is OUT tonight, per #Pacers PR. – 6:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
February 28 vs. Indiana
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/m9kjaCbRsN – 6:04 PM
ACTIVE LISTS:
February 28 vs. Indiana
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/m9kjaCbRsN – 6:04 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Jamahl Mosley’s imprint on the Magic.
Mosley was an assistant coach under Carlisle with the Mavericks from 2014-21. pic.twitter.com/SqOald0Wtb – 5:48 PM
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on Jamahl Mosley’s imprint on the Magic.
Mosley was an assistant coach under Carlisle with the Mavericks from 2014-21. pic.twitter.com/SqOald0Wtb – 5:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said he thinks Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) will play and that he thinks Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) will not play, though he wasn’t sure on both. #Pacers – 5:41 PM
Rick Carlisle said he thinks Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) will play and that he thinks Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) will not play, though he wasn’t sure on both. #Pacers – 5:41 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
two years ago tonight was the first (and, to date, only) time I saw Markelle Fultz play in person. I still remember watching this play from the upper bowl and feeling like I was seeing something special. I’m happy he’s back. pic.twitter.com/m4WAjv7Twn – 5:41 PM
two years ago tonight was the first (and, to date, only) time I saw Markelle Fultz play in person. I still remember watching this play from the upper bowl and feeling like I was seeing something special. I’m happy he’s back. pic.twitter.com/m4WAjv7Twn – 5:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz warming up prior to making his season debut tonight vs. the Pacers pic.twitter.com/XtsnhIf7Js – 5:28 PM
Markelle Fultz warming up prior to making his season debut tonight vs. the Pacers pic.twitter.com/XtsnhIf7Js – 5:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said Markelle Fultz will play between 16-20 minutes tonight off the bench but the team will monitor him throughout the game. – 5:21 PM
Jamahl Mosley said Markelle Fultz will play between 16-20 minutes tonight off the bench but the team will monitor him throughout the game. – 5:21 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 62 vs INDIANA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:19 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 62 vs INDIANA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Hoops + Golf 🏀⛳️
Join #Pacers alum Derrick McKey, @PacersBoomer & the @Indiana Pacemates for a @MichelobULTRA viewing party at Top Golf in Fishers on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/trOz0F70hj – 4:19 PM
Hoops + Golf 🏀⛳️
Join #Pacers alum Derrick McKey, @PacersBoomer & the @Indiana Pacemates for a @MichelobULTRA viewing party at Top Golf in Fishers on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/trOz0F70hj – 4:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton with a special outfit in Orlando for his 22nd birthday.
Born in a Leap year, his birthday is actually Feb. 29. It’s something unique that he’s used to by now.
📷: Oshae pic.twitter.com/72ZbiRJBdm – 4:09 PM
Tyrese Haliburton with a special outfit in Orlando for his 22nd birthday.
Born in a Leap year, his birthday is actually Feb. 29. It’s something unique that he’s used to by now.
📷: Oshae pic.twitter.com/72ZbiRJBdm – 4:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles management) is OUT.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is probable, and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is doubtful.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are out as well. – 3:52 PM
#Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles management) is OUT.
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is probable, and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) is doubtful.
Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Ricky Rubio are out as well. – 3:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Orlando (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Probable (left big toe)
Lance Stephenson – Doubtful (left ankle sprain)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles management) pic.twitter.com/vk2m78fdx6 – 3:11 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Orlando (1/2):
Chris Duarte – Probable (left big toe)
Lance Stephenson – Doubtful (left ankle sprain)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles management) pic.twitter.com/vk2m78fdx6 – 3:11 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield made his 1,000th career 3P in a loss to the Hornets.
Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:
350 – Hield
369 – Stephen Curry
372 – Klay Thompson
385 – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/JA4v6EpKUL – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield made his 1,000th career 3P in a loss to the Hornets.
Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:
350 – Hield
369 – Stephen Curry
372 – Klay Thompson
385 – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/JA4v6EpKUL – 3:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Including Friday vs. HOU, @Wendell Carter Jr. has shot 50% or better in 9 of 10 games in February 🔥
His stats for the month:
18.2 PTS
10.6 REB
3.3 AST
60% FG pic.twitter.com/EKxi6vO1ng – 2:40 PM
Including Friday vs. HOU, @Wendell Carter Jr. has shot 50% or better in 9 of 10 games in February 🔥
His stats for the month:
18.2 PTS
10.6 REB
3.3 AST
60% FG pic.twitter.com/EKxi6vO1ng – 2:40 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
🚨 Rug Alert 🚨
😊💬 -> this has actually been a secret markelle fultz stan account this whole time pic.twitter.com/zMykAaMRHS – 2:31 PM
🚨 Rug Alert 🚨
😊💬 -> this has actually been a secret markelle fultz stan account this whole time pic.twitter.com/zMykAaMRHS – 2:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back-to-back against the Magic to start the road trip 🪄
📍: Amway Center
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/mYzQji2Rpu – 1:48 PM
back-to-back against the Magic to start the road trip 🪄
📍: Amway Center
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/mYzQji2Rpu – 1:48 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Coach Jake on matching up with Indiana State or Illinois State: “I don’t know that (we prefer either matchup). We’re going to have to play really good.” – 1:29 PM
Coach Jake on matching up with Indiana State or Illinois State: “I don’t know that (we prefer either matchup). We’re going to have to play really good.” – 1:29 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Coach Jake on preparing for the game Friday: “It’s a real challenge (not knowing who we’re playing). … The best thing we can do is practice hard and practice well. We’ll do a little bit of Indiana State and Illinois State.” – 1:15 PM
Coach Jake on preparing for the game Friday: “It’s a real challenge (not knowing who we’re playing). … The best thing we can do is practice hard and practice well. We’ll do a little bit of Indiana State and Illinois State.” – 1:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Las Vegas Aces finalizing deal to add Pacers player development assistant Tyler Marsh to Becky Hammon’s coaching staff; her close friend, Jenny Boucek, elects to stay in Indy.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/tyler-marsh-… – 1:06 PM
Las Vegas Aces finalizing deal to add Pacers player development assistant Tyler Marsh to Becky Hammon’s coaching staff; her close friend, Jenny Boucek, elects to stay in Indy.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/tyler-marsh-… – 1:06 PM