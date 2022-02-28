Pelicans signing Alize Johnson to 10-day contract

Adrian Wojnarowski: The New Orleans Pelicans are signing free agent F Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Johnson played with Chicago and Washington this season too.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Alize Johnson reportedly joining Pelicans sportando.basketball/en/alize-johns… – 2:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Wizards are signing forward Alize Johnson on a 10-day deal, his agent @George Langberg tells ESPN. Johnson cleared waivers at 5 PM, landed in Miami and is on his way to the arena where he’s expected to play significant minutes with three frontcourt players in protocols. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 28, 2021
Shams Charania: The Bulls are waiving forward Alize Johnson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2021