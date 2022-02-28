Russell Westbrook on Lakers fans: 'If they boo, they can take their ass home'

Russell Westbrook, the L.A. native whom the franchise completely overhauled its roster to acquire in the offseason, was asked if that type of reception from Lakers fans would be something he takes home with him, after his team lost for the ninth time in its past 12 games. “Nah,” he said. “Take it home? For what? S—. Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their ass home. I ain’t worried about that. It doesn’t bother me none. … “I can only answer if I take them home: No. But as for our team, I don’t think it’s something we got to deal with. And kind of move forward.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Oram @billoram
Russell Westbrook very bluntly said he thinks opponents scouting report is just to play harder than the Lakers. “And it’s working. Until we determine and have the determination that we’re not gonna allow it, especially on our home floor, it will continue to happen to us.” – 1:45 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russell Westbrook acknowledged the lacking energy and effort in this game, along with the Lakers’ tendency to get down on themselves when things aren’t going well. He even imagined that’s on the scouting report by now. “Play harder than them and see what happens.” AK – 12:55 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on the team’s 23 turnovers: “One of those nights.” – 12:52 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook just had his 12th game of the season with more turnovers (seven) than made field goals (five). – 12:29 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook has taken as many shots (12) as Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker, Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk combined.
Those are the only four players the Lakers have used tonight that are in their 20s, and idk, I’d kind of prioritize getting them touches. – 11:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Russell Westbrook 3-for-9 from the field, but also has 6 turnovers in the first half. – 11:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Four turnovers apiece for LeBron and Westbrook now, as LAL’s total climbs to 13.
LAL got within 1 before the most recent 2 TO’s sparked a 6-0 NOP run to put them up 40-33. – 10:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Pelicans 24, Lakers 20
The Lakers had nine turnovers in the first quarter — seven of which came from their starters (three from Dwight Howard). This new starting unit’s offense continues to be subpar. Russell Westbrook has 8 points. LeBron James has 6. – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers trail 24-20 after 1.
Last game, they were 0 for 10 from 3 in the 1st Q against the Clippers, and started 0 for 5 tonight until THT hit one in the final minute.
Big issue was turnovers, with Dwight Howard committing 3,
and LeBron, Westbrook and Monk 2 each. – 10:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
People are obviously disappointed and expect better, but in October I’d have told you a team would take the floor sporting Westbrook, Monk, THT, something called Austin Reaves and Dwight, you’d probably think that team wasn’t very good. BK – 10:33 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Who cares he made that. Let Russell Westbrook shoot ALL the jumpers. – 10:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Referees didn’t whistle a foul on Herb Jones against Russell Westbrook right there?
Absolutely shocked, I tell you – 10:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herbert Jones opens defensively against LeBron. CJ McCollum matched up with Westbrook, a player he’s very familiar with from playing in same division and meeting in West playoffs – 10:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers rolling with the same starters against the Pelicans tonight:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Same starters for #Pelicans, who remain big (Hayes and Valanciunas at 4 and 5 spots). Should be some interesting matchups with Lakers going with Westbrook, Reaves, Ariza, James, Howard – 9:20 PM
More on this storyline
“I think each play we get down on ourselves too much and just not playing as hard as we can,” said Russell Westbrook, who had 16 points, one assist and seven turnovers. “Teams are coming in and playing harder. And I believe that’s kind of the scouting report, just play harder than them and see what happens and it’s working. Until we determine and have a determination that we’re not going to allow it, especially on our home floor, it will continue to happen to us.” -via Los Angeles Times / February 28, 2022
L.A. plays three teams above it in the standings this week — the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors — and then has a road-heavy schedule for the rest of March. “We got a tough stretch with Dallas, Clippers again Thursday, then Golden State on Saturday,” LeBron James said. “And we still got 10 road games this month, or March, so it don’t get easier for us.” -via ESPN / February 28, 2022
NBA Central: Lakers fans booing LeBron after this turnover 😯 pic.twitter.com/KfcYGso6UE -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 28, 2022