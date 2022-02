Russell Westbrook on Lakers fans: 'If they boo, they can take their ass home'

Russell Westbrook, the L.A. native whom the franchise completely overhauled its roster to acquire in the offseason, was asked if that type of reception from Lakers fans would be something he takes home with him, after his team lost for the ninth time in its past 12 games. “Nah,” he said. “Take it home? For what? S—. Take it home? I got three beautiful kids at my house. Why would I take it home? If they boo, they can take their ass home. I ain’t worried about that. It doesn’t bother me none. … “I can only answer if I take them home: No. But as for our team, I don’t think it’s something we got to deal with. And kind of move forward.”Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN