Spurs vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (24-37) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (20-20) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 58, Memphis Grizzlies 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Grizz by 10
Spurs are still winning mid-range by 6
Grizzlies have control of the 3PT line by 12 points pic.twitter.com/xnQ21pNOiK – 9:08 PM
Half: Grizz by 10
Spurs are still winning mid-range by 6
Grizzlies have control of the 3PT line by 12 points pic.twitter.com/xnQ21pNOiK – 9:08 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies lead 68-58 at the halftime break. Ja Morant leads the way with 29 points on 12-15 shooting (4-4 from deep). He dominated the final 3 minutes of the second quarter. – 9:08 PM
Grizzlies lead 68-58 at the halftime break. Ja Morant leads the way with 29 points on 12-15 shooting (4-4 from deep). He dominated the final 3 minutes of the second quarter. – 9:08 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Earlier tonight @Pete Pranica said Ja Morant’s mixtape from one game was like some players’ whole seasons. After that dunk on Jakob Poeltl followed by the buzzer beater, he must’ve misspoken and meant one *quarter*. – 9:07 PM
Earlier tonight @Pete Pranica said Ja Morant’s mixtape from one game was like some players’ whole seasons. After that dunk on Jakob Poeltl followed by the buzzer beater, he must’ve misspoken and meant one *quarter*. – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Highlight after highlight. The Grizzlies are becoming the team you can’t take restroom breaks on while watching. And Ja Morant is a big reason why. – 9:07 PM
Highlight after highlight. The Grizzlies are becoming the team you can’t take restroom breaks on while watching. And Ja Morant is a big reason why. – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejuounte’s smile and slight shake said it all after the Grizzlies converted that improbable Hail Mary from Steven Adams to Ja Morant. – 9:07 PM
Dejuounte’s smile and slight shake said it all after the Grizzlies converted that improbable Hail Mary from Steven Adams to Ja Morant. – 9:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
It’s HBCU NIGHT + JA MORANT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW!! I love it!!! I love it!!! – 9:07 PM
It’s HBCU NIGHT + JA MORANT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW!! I love it!!! I love it!!! – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
29 points for Ja Morant in the FIRST HALF
14 paint points
12 points from three
2 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 10 – 9:07 PM
29 points for Ja Morant in the FIRST HALF
14 paint points
12 points from three
2 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 10 – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is the one. This is THE Ja Morant game.
Are you serious? He has 29 at half. And maybe the most ridiculous highlight tape I have ever seen. – 9:06 PM
This is the one. This is THE Ja Morant game.
Are you serious? He has 29 at half. And maybe the most ridiculous highlight tape I have ever seen. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
CHILL OUT JA MORANT!! Steven Adams full court pass with .4 seconds an dJa hits the fadeaway in mid air to beat the buzzer. what an absolute absurd first half from Ja – 9:06 PM
CHILL OUT JA MORANT!! Steven Adams full court pass with .4 seconds an dJa hits the fadeaway in mid air to beat the buzzer. what an absolute absurd first half from Ja – 9:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies bench did not sit down once after Ja Morant detonated on Jakob Poeltl. 2 and a half minutes of standing in amazement – 9:05 PM
The Grizzlies bench did not sit down once after Ja Morant detonated on Jakob Poeltl. 2 and a half minutes of standing in amazement – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just tore the roof down over the 7-foot Jakob Poeltl‼️😳 – 9:03 PM
Ja Morant just tore the roof down over the 7-foot Jakob Poeltl‼️😳 – 9:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WALK EM DOWN.
3 for 3 from deep for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/WGrAJm57MQ – 9:01 PM
WALK EM DOWN.
3 for 3 from deep for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/WGrAJm57MQ – 9:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m not a lip reader (so don’t hold me to it) but it looked like Ja Morant said “Bombs away, bitch” after drilling that triple. 3-for-3 from deep so far. – 8:59 PM
I’m not a lip reader (so don’t hold me to it) but it looked like Ja Morant said “Bombs away, bitch” after drilling that triple. 3-for-3 from deep so far. – 8:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant doing the Damian Lillard “bombs away” after hitting his third 3-ball. Intensity is high in this game – 8:59 PM
Ja Morant doing the Damian Lillard “bombs away” after hitting his third 3-ball. Intensity is high in this game – 8:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant!!! He’s been unconscious tonight. 20 points on 8-11 shooting. He’s 3-3 from beyond the arc.
His latest triple gives the Grizzlies a 57-52 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half – 8:59 PM
Ja Morant!!! He’s been unconscious tonight. 20 points on 8-11 shooting. He’s 3-3 from beyond the arc.
His latest triple gives the Grizzlies a 57-52 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half – 8:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams has 95 turnovers this season, and I’m fairly certain over half of them are because he surprised the hell out of his teammates with the pass – 8:54 PM
Steven Adams has 95 turnovers this season, and I’m fairly certain over half of them are because he surprised the hell out of his teammates with the pass – 8:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a lil brotherly face time 📲
@Tyus Jones | #GrzNxtgen pic.twitter.com/DHf75D7iPE – 8:53 PM
a lil brotherly face time 📲
@Tyus Jones | #GrzNxtgen pic.twitter.com/DHf75D7iPE – 8:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II banged his shin in San Antonio weeks ago and it swelled up. He banged it again recently. He’s been noticeably limping during games but will continue to play through it.
Here is a Payton soundbite explaining it pic.twitter.com/cD6JldMfXl – 8:52 PM
Gary Payton II banged his shin in San Antonio weeks ago and it swelled up. He banged it again recently. He’s been noticeably limping during games but will continue to play through it.
Here is a Payton soundbite explaining it pic.twitter.com/cD6JldMfXl – 8:52 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
15 first half points for Lonnie Walker IV
8 points from mid-range
3 points from outside
2 paint points
2 points from the FT line
Grizz by 2 – 8:47 PM
15 first half points for Lonnie Walker IV
8 points from mid-range
3 points from outside
2 paint points
2 points from the FT line
Grizz by 2 – 8:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones converts a miss by his brother into a lob layup for Lonnie Walker. Jones has 2 assists and a steal in his first 5 minutes off the bench. – 8:46 PM
Tre Jones converts a miss by his brother into a lob layup for Lonnie Walker. Jones has 2 assists and a steal in his first 5 minutes off the bench. – 8:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
6-0 run to start the 2nd for the Spurs and Taylor Jenkins takes a quick timeout – 8:45 PM
6-0 run to start the 2nd for the Spurs and Taylor Jenkins takes a quick timeout – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
By the way, that’s 14 straight games the Grizzlies have scored 30 or more points in the first quarter. Pretty impressive streak. – 8:43 PM
By the way, that’s 14 straight games the Grizzlies have scored 30 or more points in the first quarter. Pretty impressive streak. – 8:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
42 points from the gang in the first quarter.
+8 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ZsY9hnEfem – 8:42 PM
42 points from the gang in the first quarter.
+8 after 1.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/ZsY9hnEfem – 8:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fourth quarter Suns
Third quarter Warriors
First quarter Grizzlies – 8:42 PM
Fourth quarter Suns
Third quarter Warriors
First quarter Grizzlies – 8:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
RODEO LONNIE ACTIVATED 🤠📶
@Lonnie Walker : 11 PTS in 6 min pic.twitter.com/6OCoxZ1CKh – 8:42 PM
RODEO LONNIE ACTIVATED 🤠📶
@Lonnie Walker : 11 PTS in 6 min pic.twitter.com/6OCoxZ1CKh – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Killian Tillie takes John Konchar’s spot in the rotation tonight with Konch out with an ankle injury. Grizz going big to start the second with a Tillie/BC/JJJ frontcourt – 8:42 PM
Killian Tillie takes John Konchar’s spot in the rotation tonight with Konch out with an ankle injury. Grizz going big to start the second with a Tillie/BC/JJJ frontcourt – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Grizzlies 42, Spurs 34
Lonnie 11 pts | Ja 14 pts
Poeltl 6 pts | Melton 10 pts
Spurs are winning mid-range by 6
Grizz are winning the paint by 14 – 8:41 PM
1Q: Grizzlies 42, Spurs 34
Lonnie 11 pts | Ja 14 pts
Poeltl 6 pts | Melton 10 pts
Spurs are winning mid-range by 6
Grizz are winning the paint by 14 – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 42-34. Grizzlies came up 4 points shy of matching 1Q scoring mark for a Spurs foe this season.
The Hornets hung 46 on the Spurs in the 1Q on Dec. 15. – 8:40 PM
Spurs trail 42-34. Grizzlies came up 4 points shy of matching 1Q scoring mark for a Spurs foe this season.
The Hornets hung 46 on the Spurs in the 1Q on Dec. 15. – 8:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies lead 42-34 at the end of the first quarter. On pace to score 168 points.
Grizz shot 17-23 (72.7%) from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc. 24 points in the paint – 8:40 PM
Grizzlies lead 42-34 at the end of the first quarter. On pace to score 168 points.
Grizz shot 17-23 (72.7%) from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc. 24 points in the paint – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies ended first quarter with four straight floaters from three different players. pic.twitter.com/K1kymKUS3g – 8:40 PM
The Grizzlies ended first quarter with four straight floaters from three different players. pic.twitter.com/K1kymKUS3g – 8:40 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant with a neat 14 point, 3 rebound performance in the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Ja Morant with a neat 14 point, 3 rebound performance in the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Brandon Clarke resurgence has been awesome to see this season. – 8:37 PM
The Brandon Clarke resurgence has been awesome to see this season. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis timeout with 2:00 left in 1Q. Grizzlies lead 34-23. Ja Morant with an 14 points, Melton with 8 off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Memphis timeout with 2:00 left in 1Q. Grizzlies lead 34-23. Ja Morant with an 14 points, Melton with 8 off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Former Gonzaga teammates on the floor in the Spurs’ Zach Collins and the Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke. – 8:33 PM
Former Gonzaga teammates on the floor in the Spurs’ Zach Collins and the Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke. – 8:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
We have a stoppage of play here at FedExForum as the shotclock by the Spurs bench has gone out – 8:29 PM
We have a stoppage of play here at FedExForum as the shotclock by the Spurs bench has gone out – 8:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 3-33 when trailing by double digits in a game this season. – 8:28 PM
The Spurs enter 3-33 when trailing by double digits in a game this season. – 8:28 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Thaddeus Young made zero 3-pointers in 370 minutes with the Spurs.
He has three in his last 29 minutes with the Raptors. – 8:27 PM
Thaddeus Young made zero 3-pointers in 370 minutes with the Spurs.
He has three in his last 29 minutes with the Raptors. – 8:27 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies fans watching Ja Morant create a season’s worth of highlights on a nightly basis pic.twitter.com/fdkt5ZDOFd – 8:26 PM
Grizzlies fans watching Ja Morant create a season’s worth of highlights on a nightly basis pic.twitter.com/fdkt5ZDOFd – 8:26 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
if “sharing is caring” was a basketball team 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zlrRookvSr – 8:24 PM
if “sharing is caring” was a basketball team 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zlrRookvSr – 8:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points for Ja Morant in the 1Q
6 paint points
3 points from distance
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 1 – 8:23 PM
10 points for Ja Morant in the 1Q
6 paint points
3 points from distance
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 1 – 8:23 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Spurs are a fun matchup for the Grizzlies. Murray vs. Morant is obviously a ton of fun, but Adams and Poeltl setting monstrous screens on every possession is quietly entertaining – 8:23 PM
The Spurs are a fun matchup for the Grizzlies. Murray vs. Morant is obviously a ton of fun, but Adams and Poeltl setting monstrous screens on every possession is quietly entertaining – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 let it ride from Murray ✅
10 early ones for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/onKnbE5ue2 – 8:23 PM
12 let it ride from Murray ✅
10 early ones for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/onKnbE5ue2 – 8:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is right back to torching defenses. That didn’t take long. – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant is right back to torching defenses. That didn’t take long. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant hits a triple all the way from Tin Roof and then a tough finish in the paint to force a Spurs timeout. – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant hits a triple all the way from Tin Roof and then a tough finish in the paint to force a Spurs timeout. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Spurs doubling JJJ when the Grizz feed him in the post with Keldon Johnson on him. JJJ scored anyways the first time, turned it over the second time.
His ability to dish out of the double team will be something to watch tonight – 8:15 PM
Spurs doubling JJJ when the Grizz feed him in the post with Keldon Johnson on him. JJJ scored anyways the first time, turned it over the second time.
His ability to dish out of the double team will be something to watch tonight – 8:15 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. reverse combo meal: The 3 and then the block. – 8:13 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. reverse combo meal: The 3 and then the block. – 8:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dejounte Murray starts the game with a steal and then a block on Ja Morant.
Also looked like Ja hit the back of his head on the floor on the way down. Ouch. – 8:12 PM
Dejounte Murray starts the game with a steal and then a block on Ja Morant.
Also looked like Ja hit the back of his head on the floor on the way down. Ouch. – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dejounte Murray vs. Ja Morant should be fun. Murray with a block and steal in the first 30 seconds on Morant. – 8:11 PM
Dejounte Murray vs. Ja Morant should be fun. Murray with a block and steal in the first 30 seconds on Morant. – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams wins the tip… again. But Dejuonte Murray with a steal and slam to get the evening started. – 8:11 PM
Steven Adams wins the tip… again. But Dejuonte Murray with a steal and slam to get the evening started. – 8:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance at some fan shop cash money 🤑
➡️ https://t.co/ysKwpYeDYh pic.twitter.com/tNF4s5NtAa – 8:03 PM
Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for a chance at some fan shop cash money 🤑
➡️ https://t.co/ysKwpYeDYh pic.twitter.com/tNF4s5NtAa – 8:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kobe 6 customs for @Ja Morant tonight. 👀
🎨: @realSIERATO pic.twitter.com/pro0flKcMb – 8:02 PM
Kobe 6 customs for @Ja Morant tonight. 👀
🎨: @realSIERATO pic.twitter.com/pro0flKcMb – 8:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Lowry out, Max Strus back in the rotation after being held out Saturday vs. Spurs. – 7:59 PM
With Lowry out, Max Strus back in the rotation after being held out Saturday vs. Spurs. – 7:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
crib vibes really hit different part 1😂
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/SaNVnB2jky – 7:56 PM
crib vibes really hit different part 1😂
@beatsbydre | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/SaNVnB2jky – 7:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ready for more following his career-high 📈
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/2e0NxLwfKM – 7:54 PM
ready for more following his career-high 📈
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/2e0NxLwfKM – 7:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5️⃣ for Memphis:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
For San Antonio:
Dejounte Murray
Devin Vassell
Doug McDermott
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl – 7:51 PM
Starting 5️⃣ for Memphis:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
For San Antonio:
Dejounte Murray
Devin Vassell
Doug McDermott
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl – 7:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Starting lineups for tonight via Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/uO3w9z3Wpf – 7:43 PM
Starting lineups for tonight via Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/uO3w9z3Wpf – 7:43 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for the Grizz-vs. Spurs.
San Antonio starts Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Dejounte Murray.
Grizz start Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson, Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. – 7:41 PM
Here are your starters for the Grizz-vs. Spurs.
San Antonio starts Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Dejounte Murray.
Grizz start Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson, Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. – 7:41 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Good Evening from the end of February at FedExForum. Your officials for the Grizz-vs-Spurs tilt.
Rodney Mott, Karl Lane, Aaron Smith.
What say you @badunclep ? – 7:39 PM
Good Evening from the end of February at FedExForum. Your officials for the Grizz-vs-Spurs tilt.
Rodney Mott, Karl Lane, Aaron Smith.
What say you @badunclep ? – 7:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Grizzlies starters:
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:38 PM
Grizzlies starters:
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters:
Doug McDermott
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 7:37 PM
Spurs starters:
Doug McDermott
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl
Devin Vassell
Dejounte Murray – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
new customs on @Ja Morant feet tonight 🥷 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cfiPC6EApz – 7:37 PM
new customs on @Ja Morant feet tonight 🥷 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cfiPC6EApz – 7:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and daughter Kaari getting a warmup in before the game. pic.twitter.com/qwcWFVXiwn – 7:33 PM
Ja Morant and daughter Kaari getting a warmup in before the game. pic.twitter.com/qwcWFVXiwn – 7:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on Kyle Anderson: “He’s not super talented…yet he’s a hell of a player, a guy that anybody would love to have on their team.He’s a special teammate, he plays smarter than most everybody else on the court, and those are great attributes. He is a special kid.” – 7:18 PM
Pop on Kyle Anderson: “He’s not super talented…yet he’s a hell of a player, a guy that anybody would love to have on their team.He’s a special teammate, he plays smarter than most everybody else on the court, and those are great attributes. He is a special kid.” – 7:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
closing out the RRT with some #ULTRADrip 🤠🤟 pic.twitter.com/q5UVKnp8Tw – 7:16 PM
closing out the RRT with some #ULTRADrip 🤠🤟 pic.twitter.com/q5UVKnp8Tw – 7:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“If I get bored, imma go and get a fit off.” – Trip J
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/hpQZqvZxk4 – 6:54 PM
“If I get bored, imma go and get a fit off.” – Trip J
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/hpQZqvZxk4 – 6:54 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on what he liked most about Tre Jones’ double-double performance in Miami, “Same thing I like with him every night. He’s a competitor, plays good ‘D,’ thinks the game, plays all out.” – 6:54 PM
Pop on what he liked most about Tre Jones’ double-double performance in Miami, “Same thing I like with him every night. He’s a competitor, plays good ‘D,’ thinks the game, plays all out.” – 6:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Some Spurs players drives per game PRE to POST trade deadline.
Murray 18.1➡️ 18.8
Keldon 7.7➡️. 8.4
Lonnie 5.7➡️. 8
Vassell 3.6➡️. 5.5 – 6:36 PM
Some Spurs players drives per game PRE to POST trade deadline.
Murray 18.1➡️ 18.8
Keldon 7.7➡️. 8.4
Lonnie 5.7➡️. 8
Vassell 3.6➡️. 5.5 – 6:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott (right knee soreness) has been upgraded from questionable to available, per Spurs. – 6:29 PM
McDermott (right knee soreness) has been upgraded from questionable to available, per Spurs. – 6:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They switch 1-4, they try to stall you out.” – Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on the Spurs’ defense – 6:24 PM
“They switch 1-4, they try to stall you out.” – Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins on the Spurs’ defense – 6:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Cacok and Langford are OUT tonight per Spurs
McDermott is available – 6:23 PM
Cacok and Langford are OUT tonight per Spurs
McDermott is available – 6:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Rodeo Road Trip finale!
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 FedExForum
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/0qfUp8U4Jb – 6:03 PM
Rodeo Road Trip finale!
🆚 @Memphis Grizzlies
⏰ 7pm CT
📍 FedExForum
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/0qfUp8U4Jb – 6:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good afternoon Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in from FedExForum. We’ll be talking to Taylor Jenkins shortly prior to tonight’s Spurs/Grizz matchup. Follow along on my personal for the media availability. – 6:02 PM
Good afternoon Grizz Nation, @bcabraham checking in from FedExForum. We’ll be talking to Taylor Jenkins shortly prior to tonight’s Spurs/Grizz matchup. Follow along on my personal for the media availability. – 6:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
As expected, the Wizards have signed Tomas Satoransky, the team announced. – 5:48 PM
As expected, the Wizards have signed Tomas Satoransky, the team announced. – 5:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Tomas Satoransky signing is now official, the Wizards announce. – 5:48 PM
The Tomas Satoransky signing is now official, the Wizards announce. – 5:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies always show love to each other in the media. But, Steven Adams doesn’t care.
“I separate locker room and media chat. But, we’re cool, bro. I feel good. The boys feel good. I don’t need a pat on the back. I just need to bloody win the game.”dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 5:45 PM
The Grizzlies always show love to each other in the media. But, Steven Adams doesn’t care.
“I separate locker room and media chat. But, we’re cool, bro. I feel good. The boys feel good. I don’t need a pat on the back. I just need to bloody win the game.”dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 5:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Sit back and enjoy our guys discovering Mutton Bustin’ for the very first time 🤣🐑
p.s. @SanAntonioRodeo save a spot for @Jock Landale next year!
@bmwsa | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/A0YbkNWvVt – 5:05 PM
Sit back and enjoy our guys discovering Mutton Bustin’ for the very first time 🤣🐑
p.s. @SanAntonioRodeo save a spot for @Jock Landale next year!
@bmwsa | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/A0YbkNWvVt – 5:05 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
It’s HBCU Night @FedExForum as our @Memphis Grizzlies face the Spurs. A weekend full of impactful events culminate in tonight’s game. Our @grindcitymedia, @GrizzCommunity and biz ops is stacked with strong and talented HBCU alums repping the Grizz behind the scenes day in & day out. pic.twitter.com/7JJgBvpcIs – 3:27 PM
It’s HBCU Night @FedExForum as our @Memphis Grizzlies face the Spurs. A weekend full of impactful events culminate in tonight’s game. Our @grindcitymedia, @GrizzCommunity and biz ops is stacked with strong and talented HBCU alums repping the Grizz behind the scenes day in & day out. pic.twitter.com/7JJgBvpcIs – 3:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Power Rankings (through Saturday’s games):
Intro: Sixers Top 5 team with happy James Harden?
Top 5:
1 #Suns
2 #Warriors
3 #Grizzlies
4 #Heat
5 #Bulls
Next 5: #76ers, #Jazz, #Cavaliers, #Bucks, #Nuggets.
1 last thing: State of the #Nets. https://t.co/GzV0xpJ86M pic.twitter.com/PaB2hmd1yE – 3:18 PM
My latest #NBA Power Rankings (through Saturday’s games):
Intro: Sixers Top 5 team with happy James Harden?
Top 5:
1 #Suns
2 #Warriors
3 #Grizzlies
4 #Heat
5 #Bulls
Next 5: #76ers, #Jazz, #Cavaliers, #Bucks, #Nuggets.
1 last thing: State of the #Nets. https://t.co/GzV0xpJ86M pic.twitter.com/PaB2hmd1yE – 3:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Coming off his 19-point, 11-assist double-double at Miami, Tre Jones says, “I’m getting a lot more comfortable every single game.” pic.twitter.com/uFMUmcRoPC – 2:07 PM
Coming off his 19-point, 11-assist double-double at Miami, Tre Jones says, “I’m getting a lot more comfortable every single game.” pic.twitter.com/uFMUmcRoPC – 2:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On February 26 vs. the Bulls, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 26 minutes and traveled 2 miles at an average of 4.26 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/bZ5FfauKDt – 2:01 PM
On February 26 vs. the Bulls, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 26 minutes and traveled 2 miles at an average of 4.26 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/bZ5FfauKDt – 2:01 PM