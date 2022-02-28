Steve Nash enters health and safety protocols

Brain Lewis: #Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. #NBA
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash has repeatedly said over the last few weeks that he’s been proud of his undermanned team’s effort. Wherever he’s watching tonight — he can’t be proud of what he’s seeing. Nets getting beat up and down the court — while giving up open looks all over the place. – 8:27 PM
Nash has repeatedly said over the last few weeks that he’s been proud of his undermanned team’s effort. Wherever he’s watching tonight — he can’t be proud of what he’s seeing. Nets getting beat up and down the court — while giving up open looks all over the place. – 8:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
When we last saw Jacque Vaughn coaching the Nets, they were losing to these Raptors in four straight in the bubble in the 2020 playoffs, just before Steve Nash was hired. – 7:43 PM
When we last saw Jacque Vaughn coaching the Nets, they were losing to these Raptors in four straight in the bubble in the 2020 playoffs, just before Steve Nash was hired. – 7:43 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash out for health and safety protocols, won’t coach the Nets tonight. Not going to provide much hope to the Nets fans who want the mayor to allow the unvaccinated point guard to play. – 7:36 PM
Steve Nash out for health and safety protocols, won’t coach the Nets tonight. Not going to provide much hope to the Nets fans who want the mayor to allow the unvaccinated point guard to play. – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Raptors tips shortly. Steve Nash is out due to health and safety protocols. We, as a beat, were all saying he sounded a bit sick in his pregame press conference. Enter Jacque Vaughn. Coincidentally, the last time he coached was against the Raptors. – 7:33 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Raptors tips shortly. Steve Nash is out due to health and safety protocols. We, as a beat, were all saying he sounded a bit sick in his pregame press conference. Enter Jacque Vaughn. Coincidentally, the last time he coached was against the Raptors. – 7:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nets say Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight – 7:29 PM
The Nets say Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight – 7:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Steve Nash will not coach tonight because of health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will coach in his place. – 7:28 PM
Nets say Steve Nash will not coach tonight because of health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will coach in his place. – 7:28 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets head coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns, team says. – 7:25 PM
Nets head coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns, team says. – 7:25 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight, the Nets say. – 7:25 PM
Steve Nash has been placed in the league’s COVID protocols and will not coach tonight, the Nets say. – 7:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
This just now from the Nets PR
Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:25 PM
This just now from the Nets PR
Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets announce Steve Nash is in health and safety protocols tonight. Jacque Vaughn will coach until he’s out. – 7:25 PM
Nets announce Steve Nash is in health and safety protocols tonight. Jacque Vaughn will coach until he’s out. – 7:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:24 PM
Nets say Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. #NBA – 7:24 PM
#Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. #NBA – 7:24 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game vs. Toronto due to health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties. – 7:24 PM
Nets say coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game vs. Toronto due to health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties. – 7:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Reporter: has coach Steve Nash or anyone else in the organization talked to Kyrie Irving about getting the shot anymore?
“No.”
-coach Nash offers his POV on the latest from NYC Mayor Eric Adams and possible vaccine mandate changes pic.twitter.com/2eSPr7JqV3 – 6:57 PM
Reporter: has coach Steve Nash or anyone else in the organization talked to Kyrie Irving about getting the shot anymore?
“No.”
-coach Nash offers his POV on the latest from NYC Mayor Eric Adams and possible vaccine mandate changes pic.twitter.com/2eSPr7JqV3 – 6:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think we’re waiting…to see how he responds. So there’s no decisions made either way, and just trying to see how much improvement he can get over the coming weeks.”
-Nash was asked if #Nets learned Joe Harris does NOT need 2nd surgery or if they’re waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/yW5IRay6AM – 6:48 PM
“I think we’re waiting…to see how he responds. So there’s no decisions made either way, and just trying to see how much improvement he can get over the coming weeks.”
-Nash was asked if #Nets learned Joe Harris does NOT need 2nd surgery or if they’re waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/yW5IRay6AM – 6:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“He’s just doing some light shooting, … physical therapy, just making sure he gets that back 100 percent, just that little flare up….shooting and his kind of reconditioning stuff that he’s able to do while that thing settles down.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons back flare up pic.twitter.com/tpaKLNReow – 6:12 PM
“He’s just doing some light shooting, … physical therapy, just making sure he gets that back 100 percent, just that little flare up….shooting and his kind of reconditioning stuff that he’s able to do while that thing settles down.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons back flare up pic.twitter.com/tpaKLNReow – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash gives an update on Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Sounds like KD is looking at Thursday or Sunday, nothing imminent on the other two.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uUhrmSouBt – 6:06 PM
Steve Nash gives an update on Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. Sounds like KD is looking at Thursday or Sunday, nothing imminent on the other two.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/uUhrmSouBt – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Ben is still working through a number of things and reconditioning and so he’s not gonna play this week but we’ll keep working on his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons return to play – 6:04 PM
“Ben is still working through a number of things and reconditioning and so he’s not gonna play this week but we’ll keep working on his timeline and hopefully he can progress as well.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons return to play – 6:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects a similar workload for Goran Dragic tonight. He played 14 minutes and some change on Saturday. – 6:02 PM
Steve Nash expects a similar workload for Goran Dragic tonight. He played 14 minutes and some change on Saturday. – 6:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash saying he doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week. So seems to answer the question of whether he could play in Philadelphia on the 10th. – 5:58 PM
Steve Nash saying he doesn’t expect Ben Simmons to practice this week. So seems to answer the question of whether he could play in Philadelphia on the 10th. – 5:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says nobody in the organization has had any communication with Kyrie about getting the vaccination. He’s made his stance clear and the Nets aren’t pushing him on it. – 5:58 PM
Nash says nobody in the organization has had any communication with Kyrie about getting the vaccination. He’s made his stance clear and the Nets aren’t pushing him on it. – 5:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he’s re-engaged talks with Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, Steve Nash says “No.” – 5:56 PM
Asked if he’s re-engaged talks with Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated, Steve Nash says “No.” – 5:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving about him getting vaccinated. – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving about him getting vaccinated. – 5:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash says Ben Simmons won’t practice this week. Asked if Simmons would be on schedule to debut by the middle of next month (#Nets have a three-game trip ending 3/10 at the #Sixers) Nash answers “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #NBA – 5:56 PM
Nash says Ben Simmons won’t practice this week. Asked if Simmons would be on schedule to debut by the middle of next month (#Nets have a three-game trip ending 3/10 at the #Sixers) Nash answers “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #NBA – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said the Nets are waiting to see how Joe Harris responds to see if he needs another operation. – 5:55 PM
Nash said the Nets are waiting to see how Joe Harris responds to see if he needs another operation. – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether Joe Harris will need a second surgery on his ankle: “We’re waiting to see how he responds, so there’s no decisions made either way.” – 5:54 PM
Steve Nash on whether Joe Harris will need a second surgery on his ankle: “We’re waiting to see how he responds, so there’s no decisions made either way.” – 5:54 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he doesn’t believe Simmons will practice this week. Says the Nets are waiting for his back soreness to calm down. As of now Simmons is doing some “Light shooting and physical therapy,” as they wait for his back to feel better. – 5:53 PM
Nash says he doesn’t believe Simmons will practice this week. Says the Nets are waiting for his back soreness to calm down. As of now Simmons is doing some “Light shooting and physical therapy,” as they wait for his back to feel better. – 5:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Kevin Durant for the Nets here tomorrow, could return from knee injury later this week, Steve Nash reports – 5:53 PM
No Kevin Durant for the Nets here tomorrow, could return from knee injury later this week, Steve Nash reports – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons isn’t going to practice this week. When asked if Simmons will play by the middle of next month (Nets @ Philly on 3/10), Nash says “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #Nets – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons isn’t going to practice this week. When asked if Simmons will play by the middle of next month (Nets @ Philly on 3/10), Nash says “I haven’t done the math, so I don’t know.” #Nets – 5:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play this week. Adds that he’s just doing some light shooting and physical therapy to make sure he gets that back soreness 100% from the little flare up. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons won’t play this week. Adds that he’s just doing some light shooting and physical therapy to make sure he gets that back soreness 100% from the little flare up. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said Ben Simmons is some light shooting and some physical therapy on his back for now. Nash doesn’t expect him to practice this week. – 5:52 PM
Nash said Ben Simmons is some light shooting and some physical therapy on his back for now. Nash doesn’t expect him to practice this week. – 5:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash hopeful Kevin Durant could play Thursday vs the #Heat or maybe Saturday. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash hopeful Kevin Durant could play Thursday vs the #Heat or maybe Saturday. #Nets – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant won’t play in either of the back-to-back games against the Raptors but is hopeful he’ll play either Thursday against the Miami Heat or Sunday in Boston against the Celtics. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Kevin Durant won’t play in either of the back-to-back games against the Raptors but is hopeful he’ll play either Thursday against the Miami Heat or Sunday in Boston against the Celtics. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says KD is out vs. Toronto on Tuesday as well. He’s hopeful he will he back either Thursday vs. Heat or Sunday vs. Celtics. – 5:51 PM
Nash says KD is out vs. Toronto on Tuesday as well. He’s hopeful he will he back either Thursday vs. Heat or Sunday vs. Celtics. – 5:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Steve Nash is hopeful that Kevin Durant will return later this week but confirms he won’t play in the home-and-home vs the Raptors tonight or tomorrow. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash is hopeful that Kevin Durant will return later this week but confirms he won’t play in the home-and-home vs the Raptors tonight or tomorrow. – 5:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says they’re hopeful KD can play this week. Says it won’t be either game vs. Toronto. Maybe Thursday or Sunday. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says they’re hopeful KD can play this week. Says it won’t be either game vs. Toronto. Maybe Thursday or Sunday. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash on KD: “We’re hopeful that he can play this week. He wont play tonight or tomorrow” #Nets – 5:51 PM
Nash on KD: “We’re hopeful that he can play this week. He wont play tonight or tomorrow” #Nets – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash says Joe Harris “is working away at it” and seeing if he can progress. Rules out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game in Toronto but is “hopeful” he can play Thursday or Sunday. Said Ben Simmons is still reconditioning. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Joe Harris “is working away at it” and seeing if he can progress. Rules out Kevin Durant for tomorrow’s game in Toronto but is “hopeful” he can play Thursday or Sunday. Said Ben Simmons is still reconditioning. – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Joe Harris is progressing in his ankle surgery rehab: “Joe is working away at it. There’s no real update but he’s still fighting the good fight and seeing if he can progress.” – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash says Joe Harris is progressing in his ankle surgery rehab: “Joe is working away at it. There’s no real update but he’s still fighting the good fight and seeing if he can progress.” – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD already ruled out tonight. Nash already said it was ‘likely’ he wouldn’t play Tuesday in Toronto either. Seems like Thursday vs. Heat will be the day. Bruce Brown, with a smile, on how KD looks: “He doesn’t look hurt to me, I’m going to be honest. He looks good.” – 11:01 AM
KD already ruled out tonight. Nash already said it was ‘likely’ he wouldn’t play Tuesday in Toronto either. Seems like Thursday vs. Heat will be the day. Bruce Brown, with a smile, on how KD looks: “He doesn’t look hurt to me, I’m going to be honest. He looks good.” – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: If the NYC vaccine mandate is lifted, Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving is working toward being able to play full-time. Doesn’t see him needing to ease into a heavier load should it happen. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 23, 2022
Shams Charania: New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games. Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 23, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: NYC Mayor Eric Adams came closer today to saying he’ll get rid of vaccine mandate & phase out vaccine passport. Adams: “Yes, I can’t wait to get it done… I’m not going to get ahead of the science because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this & get back to a level of normalcy.” pic.twitter.com/6Kr9DtOjkd -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / February 23, 2022