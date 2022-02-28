Steve Nash hoping Kevin Durant will return this week

Josh Lewenberg: Steve Nash is hopeful that Kevin Durant will return later this week but confirms he won’t play in the home-and-home vs the Raptors tonight or tomorrow.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will not coach tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols. Assistant Coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head coaching duties until Nash returns. – 7:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Nets rule Kevin Durant out for tomorrow’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 27, 2022
The Nets played their 19th straight game without Kevin Durant on Saturday night, but they may not have to wait much longer for their star to return. Durant went through a second high-intensity workout Saturday morning in Milwaukee and if he comes out of that healthy, could only need one more before he is cleared to return from his sprained left MCL — though coach Steve Nash said Durant is unlikely to return during a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against the Raptors. “Every day closer,” Nash said before the Nets’ 126-123 win over the Bucks. “We’ll see. I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. But it could be quick, it could be the whole week barring setbacks.” -via New York Post / February 27, 2022
“I think with Kevin, he’s been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash said. “The No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy, feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free when he’s back. Obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor. He leads the league in scoring, one of the greatest scorers of all time. “But we also know he helps us defensively and gives us more size and length. He’s a big miss for us and whenever he gets back he’ll definitely impact our team on both ends of the floor.” -via New York Post / February 27, 2022