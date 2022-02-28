Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-24) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 26, Cleveland Cavaliers 37 (Q2 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail the Cavaliers 37-26.
Towns leads the way for the Wolves with 10 points, his 17th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 7:39 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Wolves 37-26. Cavs shot 14-of-26 (53.8%) from the field and 4-of-12 (33.3%) from 3. They have 10 assists on 14 made baskets.
Jarrett Allen leads the Cavs with 10 pts. Brandon Goodwin has 8 pts and 5 assists. – 7:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Tim Frazier has checked in and hits a jumper in his first game on his 10-day contract. – 7:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant makes it all look easy 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ESZEU9LRmU – 7:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
That’s right, @MrCavalier34 😂
@Brandon Goodwin with an early 8 PTS and 5 AST! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/V5qFMEdmDM – 7:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Cedi Osman went back to the locker room with the training staff. – 7:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Cedi Osman, after briefly being looked at by trainer Steve Spiro on the bench, went back to the locker room for further examination. – 7:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’ve said this before, but #Cavs Isaac Okoro is going to be so important for Cleveland in a playoff series. Every team needs a dude like him who just plays his ass off, fights on every possession and does the little things to impact winning. Postseason is so much about that – 7:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for MIN/CLE live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/YijDUWmycn pic.twitter.com/z3ZeGgRVSd – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Off to a G0⃣0⃣D start!
@Brandon Goodwin | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/PeLrmagdTZ – 7:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Hey, look at that. Shots are falling. #Cavs have a 19-9 lead through the first six minutes of the first quarter. Jarrett Allen and Brandon Goodwin lead the Cavs with 6 points each.
Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro are active on the boards early as well. – 7:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
G00DY Defense ➡️ EV4 Offense
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/aommzlhxK4 – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“He look like Jarrett Allen there!”
Get up, @Brandon Goodwin! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KyAPMq2NPz – 7:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO gets us going!
📺 #CavsWolves on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/WLyNqFAoL2 – 7:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A couple early defense notes from Wolves-Cavs
– Pat Bev guarding Markkanen (makes sense, that’s CLE’s primary offensive creator)
– We saw Vando blitz-switch the first two pick and rolls
– DLo’s matchup to play safety is Okoro
– Ant guarding the point (Goodwin) – 7:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves offense showing no signs of getting on track early against Cleveland – 7:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Who has the better hair? 😂 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hcHgj8bx9M – 7:06 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
As I said on the pod, I think the Wolves win by a lot tonight
I understand the concern about the Cavs size (and they’ll still get theirs on the glass), but it’s Garland who empowers that frontcourt offensively — very little ability to self-create from Allen/Mobley/Markkanen/Love – 6:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson won’t play tomorrow against Minnesota. It’s the second game in a row he’s missed because of illness. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson remains out tomorrow to open the road trip in Minnesota with this recent illness. Second straight missed game. – 6:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Malik Beasley is AVAILABLE.
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT at Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/KIwEi2Ms5T – 6:31 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Wrapping up February at our favorite place 🏡 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/k1aQyzTrmf – 6:21 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsWolves Starting Five! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U1HnAqouRy – 6:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for MIN/CLE live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Hearing #Cavs will be going with same starting lineup from the other night against Washington, with Brandon Goodwin starting for Darius Garland (and Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo). Also hearing the plan is to get Tim Frazier some run tonight. – 5:59 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“This is a hell of a place to play, to be honest with you. Our fans are phenomenal.”
@jbbickerstaff_ praises the crowd at @RMFieldHouse prior to taking on the Timberwolves at home! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/vkZDMUr8SV – 5:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing we may see the Wolves do against Cleveland tonight is play Karl-Anthony and Naz Reid together.
KAT and Naz shared the floor last time the Wolves and Cavs matched up. Notable considering KAT has played 96% of his minutes this season with Naz on the bench. pic.twitter.com/7XXyKlzh8U – 5:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
♥️ @Karl-Anthony Towns is all about the fans pic.twitter.com/Dg5QKvL8ea – 4:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Lifelong connections made and careers developed 🖤
Hear firsthand from team members how the HBCU experience shaped their future as we continue our #CavsBHC tonight with @CrownRoyalAPPLE! pic.twitter.com/tx3RIGtsNa – 4:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
“I have some intel. I think the [NBA] is going to expand to Vegas and Seattle.” — Bill Simmons
If that happens, here’s one idea on how the NBA divisions and conferences might look with Minnesota possibly moving to the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/i5CepEHoVe – 3:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Power Rankings (through Saturday’s games):
Intro: Sixers Top 5 team with happy James Harden?
Top 5:
1 #Suns
2 #Warriors
3 #Grizzlies
4 #Heat
5 #Bulls
Next 5: #76ers, #Jazz, #Cavaliers, #Bucks, #Nuggets.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Keep those good vibes going at home!
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/Jrnp9G44gm – 3:00 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Horizon Awards:
Co-Players of the Year: Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy & Jamal Cain, Oakland
COY: Jon Coffman, Purdue Fort Wayne
FOY: Sam Vinson, Northern Kentucky
Defensive POY: D’Moi Hodge, Cleveland State – 2:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The #Cavs are now 26-5 when @Jarrett Allen records a double-double 💪
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
In their first 2 games together, James Harden has assisted 11 times to Joel Embiid.
That is the most assists over a 2-game span by a single player to Embiid in his career.
5 assists on Friday vs Minnesota
6 assists on Sunday vs New York – 1:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Darius Garland and Caris LeVert are out tonight for the Cavs against the Wolves
Without Garland and LeVert, Cleveland might have the worst offense in the league
Here’s the beginning of their last game. No one can self-create offense so it’s a 90s-style post up and pin down fest pic.twitter.com/2JPrinXeme – 1:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Join us Wednesday as we light @RMFieldHouse up in blue for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night with @ClevelandClinic and @FightCRC! 💙
DETAILS: https://t.co/KoRH008AM8
🎟: https://t.co/LVy8xOwXA9 pic.twitter.com/i0MFh028XP – 1:06 PM
