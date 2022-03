Wenyen Gabriel joining Lakers with two-way contract

Eddie Sefko: The Mavericks announced today they have signed forward Moses Wright to a two-way contract. Wright (6-8, 226) went undrafted in 2021 and signed with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League. Wright has averaged 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks in 17 games. -via Twitter @ESefko / February 25, 2022