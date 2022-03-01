Cavs don't want another LeBron James stint in Cleveland

Marc Stein: I believe even more strongly now based on subsequent conversations, the Cavs do not want to do a third LeBron dance. This franchise, this organization, this ownership, this front office, they’ve had to hear for a zillion years, you’ve never done anything without LeBron.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This Ja Morant Grizzlies team feels so similar to the 2010-11 Bulls.
Good news for them?
They won’t run until prime LeBron, prime D-Wade and prime Bosh in a playoff series.
In this league at this particular time, they absolutely have enough.
Likely? No. Reasonable? Yes. – 10:29 PM
This Ja Morant Grizzlies team feels so similar to the 2010-11 Bulls.
Good news for them?
They won’t run until prime LeBron, prime D-Wade and prime Bosh in a playoff series.
In this league at this particular time, they absolutely have enough.
Likely? No. Reasonable? Yes. – 10:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers listing LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Mavs because of left knee soreness. But LeBron played through that ailment past two games – 8:45 PM
Lakers listing LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Mavs because of left knee soreness. But LeBron played through that ailment past two games – 8:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers: “If you trade LeBron, you’ll never win again” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/sha… – 7:00 PM
Shaquille O’Neal on Lakers: “If you trade LeBron, you’ll never win again” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/sha… – 7:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Just realized LeBron has scored in double-figures in 1,083 consecutive games.
1,083
lol
Talk about unbreakable records… – 5:21 PM
Just realized LeBron has scored in double-figures in 1,083 consecutive games.
1,083
lol
Talk about unbreakable records… – 5:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast on YouTube. We discussed Sunday’s horrific loss, the Lakers’ lacking confidence, and whether LeBron is healthy enough to help. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=I0L0xP… – 4:19 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast on YouTube. We discussed Sunday’s horrific loss, the Lakers’ lacking confidence, and whether LeBron is healthy enough to help. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=I0L0xP… – 4:19 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Could the #Lakers trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis next offseason?
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-a… – 4:13 PM
Could the #Lakers trade LeBron James and Anthony Davis next offseason?
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lebron-james-a… – 4:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James recorded his 500th career 30-point game last night. He’s the third player in NBA history to reach that mark.
It’s the fourth time James’ team has suffered a 20-point loss when he scored at least 30 points. Wilt Chamberlain is the all-time leader with 20 such losses. pic.twitter.com/kqhmnbz3sH – 2:34 PM
LeBron James recorded his 500th career 30-point game last night. He’s the third player in NBA history to reach that mark.
It’s the fourth time James’ team has suffered a 20-point loss when he scored at least 30 points. Wilt Chamberlain is the all-time leader with 20 such losses. pic.twitter.com/kqhmnbz3sH – 2:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss an ugly loss to the Pelicans, whether the Lakers have lost all belief and confidence, and the question of LeBron shutting it down. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:36 PM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss an ugly loss to the Pelicans, whether the Lakers have lost all belief and confidence, and the question of LeBron shutting it down. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more
👉🏼 https://t.co/MdR5IBSbvb pic.twitter.com/eHSWMN3LRo – 12:26 PM
Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more
👉🏼 https://t.co/MdR5IBSbvb pic.twitter.com/eHSWMN3LRo – 12:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
More fresh NBA goodness coming soon on this Monday, but until then …
Here again is Sunday’s This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes package on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game, buyouts, coaching news and much more: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 12:21 PM
More fresh NBA goodness coming soon on this Monday, but until then …
Here again is Sunday’s This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes package on LeBron and the Lakers, Michael Jordan at the All-Star Game, buyouts, coaching news and much more: marcstein.substack.com/p/bottom-line-… – 12:21 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Quick guess — LeBron shuts it down for the season after he passes Karl Malone for No. 2 on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/SYv07uFk24 – 9:42 AM
Quick guess — LeBron shuts it down for the season after he passes Karl Malone for No. 2 on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/SYv07uFk24 – 9:42 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Team LeBron’s All Star winnings to pay for room and board for Kent State I Promise students @LJFamFoundation @LeBron James #NBAAllStar beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 9:15 AM
Team LeBron’s All Star winnings to pay for room and board for Kent State I Promise students @LJFamFoundation @LeBron James #NBAAllStar beaconjournal.com/story/news/202… via @beaconjournal – 9:15 AM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Think Pels are really jelling right now: last night’s win was fun and the energy/ball movement were largely very good. As added context, though, this LAL team is having a really rough go. LeBron’s plus-minus last night was T-23rd worst of 1353 regular season games (see chart) -MP pic.twitter.com/cDe5CgQI8g – 8:04 AM
Think Pels are really jelling right now: last night’s win was fun and the energy/ball movement were largely very good. As added context, though, this LAL team is having a really rough go. LeBron’s plus-minus last night was T-23rd worst of 1353 regular season games (see chart) -MP pic.twitter.com/cDe5CgQI8g – 8:04 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James: “It’s how we can be better today or tomorrow” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:16 AM
LeBron James: “It’s how we can be better today or tomorrow” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:16 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show and reported, “I personally don’t see a scenario where LeBron James is bolting from the Lakers to the Cavs. … From everything I’ve been told his plan is to be a Laker for the foreseeable future.” -via Bleacher Report / March 1, 2022
There is one aspect of the recent LeBron James/Lakers saga in zero dispute: He continues to openly dream of playing alongside son Bronny in the NBA… He won’t be eligible for the NBA until the 2024 draft and, based on my own checking with various teams, Bronny wouldn’t be a draft candidate that quickly — based on where he is as a player today — without the nudge he’s getting from Dad, who will turn 40 during the 2024-25 season. As one Eastern Conference personnel voice tried to gently put it: “I don’t think he’d be a one-and-done player if he wasn’t LeBron’s son.” -via marcstein.substack.com / February 27, 2022
In the aftermath of LeBron James’ public comments on a possible return to Cleveland and media reports describing his agency’s displeasure with the organization, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka on Tuesday, insisting that there’s no movement underway to seek management changes and that he believes there’s a shared accountability for the franchise’s disappointing season, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022