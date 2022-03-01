Daily statistical milestones: Thaddeus Young moves past Julius Erving and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Thaddeus Young No. 48 in steals now
Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 1,509 steals. He’s now 5 away from Rajon Rondo
Buddy Hield No. 52 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,361 three-pointers. He’s now 25 away from Antoine Walker
LaMarcus Aldridge No. 58 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Leroy Ellis with 8,712 rebounds. He’s now 13 away from Jason Kidd
Khris Middleton No. 87 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Quentin Richardson with 1,169 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Ben Gordon
Goran Dragic No. 109 in assists now
Moved ahead of Pooh Richardson with 4,184 assists. He’s now 8 away from Rory Sparrow
Jimmy Butler No. 127 in steals now
Moved ahead of Stephen Jackson with 1,111 steals. He’s now 3 away from Nick Anderson
D’Angelo Russell No. 131 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Morris Peterson with 1,011 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Isaiah Thomas
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 142 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Joel Przybilla and Alex English with 837 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Amir Johnson
DeMar DeRozan No. 153 in assists now
Moved ahead of Derrick Rose with 3,647 assists. He’s now 3 away from Elgin Baylor
Blake Griffin No. 166 in points now
Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 14,312 points. He’s now 6 away from Anthony Davis
Kevin Love No. 176 in points now
Moved ahead of Manu Ginobili and David West with 14,047 points. He’s now 6 away from Dave DeBusschere and Jerry Lucas
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty, Vern Mikkelsen and Blake Griffin with 5,952 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Elmore Smith
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 188 in points now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,817 points. He’s now 41 away from Chuck Person
Patrick Beverley No. 193 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 812 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Chris Mullin and Ben McLemore
Jrue Holiday No. 205 in points now
Moved ahead of Al Harrington with 13,252 points. He’s now 57 away from Jermaine O’Neal
Steven Adams No. 213 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Derrick McKey and Kristaps Porzingis with 613 blocks. He’s now tied with Darko Milicic
DeMar DeRozan No. 220 in steals now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner, James Posey and Chris Morris with 920 steals. He’s now 1 away from Kemba Walker
Doug McDermott No. 229 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Charlie Villanueva and Brandon Knight with 719 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell
Mason Plumlee No. 230 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Lorenzen Wright with 573 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Grant Hill
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 231 in assists now
Moved ahead of Antonio Daniels with 2,940 assists. He’s now 1 away from Howard Komives
Seth Curry No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers and Kent Bazemore with 692 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Gary Harris
Gary Harris No. 239 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers and Kent Bazemore with 692 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Seth Curry
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 244 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Dave Corzine and Cedric Maxwell with 5,265 rebounds. He’s now 3 away from Shawn Bradley
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
-Angry Giannis takes it out on the Hornets
-Budenholzer’s big challenge
-Wesley Matthews?
-Schedule about to turn nasty
-A special guest appearance 🐶
📺 https://t.co/IavYrtvJtF
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/5AighvmbdC – 12:09 AM
“We have our team rules. And then there’s the Jimmy Butler rules.”
“The only guy you can compare it to is when @Dwyane Wade was in his prime.”
Here’s what he said:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/cbIQYgN5gN – 11:10 PM
26 PTS
16 REB
6 AST
2 STL
4 BLK
14-14 FT
It’s his 5th 25/15/5 game in less than 30 minutes played. No other player since the three-point era (1980) has more than one. pic.twitter.com/R3sffp8Abx – 10:33 PM
“DLo broke the play off and wanted me to shoot it.” – 10:20 PM
“Just trying pick and roll, trying to find KAT on the pop. And then when they switch, take em to the spot (which is the nail), he has a size advantage at that point in time. And then was just able to rise to shoot over the top.” – 10:10 PM
Wolves beat #Cavs 127-122. – 9:45 PM
Getting Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball back isn’t going to fix these defensive lapses overnight. – 9:23 PM
Bam Adebayo at the top
Duncan Robinson down screen for Jimmy Butler
Easy lob to Jimmy
If not, DHO to Duncan
If that’s blitzed, Bam drive – 9:09 PM
#Hornets have scored 7 points thus far in the quarter. – 8:55 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave Montrezl Harrell a strong hand to the chest as he made his way the paint prior to Grayson Allen’s three. – 8:40 PM
He kept walking towards officials and loudly saying, “THAT’S SOME BULLSHIT!” over and over. Buddy Hield got pretty mad that Jalen didn’t keep his cool. #Pacers – 8:33 PM
He has three in his last 29 minutes with the Raptors. – 8:27 PM
Thought he got fouled by LaMelo Ball on one end and complained about it before turning on the jets to swat a Mason Plumlee dunk. Trailed the play, set himself up for a dunk…and they called a foul on Ball on the ground. – 8:19 PM
#Hornets lead 16-9 in the early going. – 8:18 PM
Heat lead 25-11. Jimmy Butler leads with 7 points and 4 steals. – 8:04 PM
Jimmy Butler has 4 of Miami’s 6 steals – 8:01 PM
Mild applause; can’t imagine it’ll be the same tomorrow – 8:01 PM
PJ not just sitting and watching
Cuts with him and gets the dunk – 7:56 PM
– Pat Bev guarding Markkanen (makes sense, that’s CLE’s primary offensive creator)
– We saw Vando blitz-switch the first two pick and rolls
– DLo’s matchup to play safety is Okoro
– Ant guarding the point (Goodwin) – 7:16 PM
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Jalen Smith
— Isaiah Jackson – 7:11 PM
“Not that big a deal from my standpoint.” – 6:12 PM
💯 James Harden’s Sixers debut
🤬 Lakers rage with @JomiAdeniran
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0iU4Bl… – 5:12 PM
– Win without Tyler Herro
Second game of Heat-Bulls:
– Win without Jimmy Butler + Bam Adebayo
Third game of Heat-Bulls:
– Without Kyle Lowry… – 4:23 PM
Hield reached that mark in just 350 games, 19 fewer than any other player in NBA history:
350 – Hield
369 – Stephen Curry
372 – Klay Thompson
385 – Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/JA4v6EpKUL – 3:01 PM
Milestones, Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, D'Angelo Russell, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton, LaMarcus Aldridge, Thaddeus Young