Evan Fournier on Knicks' struggles: 'We have no confidence'

The Knicks’ fourth-quarter struggles reared their ugly head again Sunday against the 76ers, when they entered the final 12 minutes trailing by two points before losing 125-109. Tom Thibodeau’s crew even led early in the fourth quarter and then was down 106-105 with seven minutes left, only to muster just four points the rest of the way. “Our togetherness down the stretch is not good enough,” guard Evan Fournier said after the loss. “By togetherness I mean we are not tied together enough. Down the stretch, like I said, we have no confidence, so we are second-guessing at times. It should be second nature — boom, boom, boom, this is what we’re doing. As long as we are not doing that, it’s going to be hard to close out games against teams that are good. “It keeps happening and that’s what’s so frustrating.”
Source: Greg Joyce @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Evan Fournier on NYK issues in 4th Q: “Down the stretch, we have no confidence, so we are second guessing at times.”
“I feel like sometimes we’re looking at each other, second-guessing what play we’re going to run, who we’re going to go to.”
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“Felt like we were in Philly” #Knicks fall to Harden’s #Sixers at Garden as Evan Fournier questions fourth-quarter mindset after late collapse #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/27/kni… – 6:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3 here at MSG: 76ers 90, Knicks 89.
3’s attempted by James Harden and Tyrese Maxey: 4-8
3’s attempted by the rest of the 76ers: 2-for-16 (and Georges Niang is 2-for-4).
Embiid has 29/6, Harden 20/7/13/5 for Philly.
Fournier has 24, Knicks shooting 10/24 from 3. – 3:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Evan Fournier has made five 3s tonight, which gives him 178 made 3s on the season, tying him with Allan Houston in 2002-03 for the fifth-most in a single season in Knicks history.
Franchise record is John Starks (217) in 1994-95. Pretty realistic chance Fournier breaks that. – 2:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Harden has 15 points and 10 assists in the first half. Embiid, who ended the half on the floor behind the Knicks bench after trying to block a Fournier 3, has 20 points. Fournier has 14, Barrett 12, Randle 11. Knicks are losing. – 2:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has shrugged now at:
-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3
-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3
-Danny Green for deciding he’d rather outlet an inbound pass to Tobias than James asking for it.
All Minor kinks but Harris-Harden are oil and water so far – 1:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reviewed Fournier’s halfcourt shot replay confirms he let it go late. – 1:44 PM
More on this storyline
The Knicks’ net rating (estimated point differential per 100 possessions) in the fourth quarter over their last 10 games is -34.9 — last in the NBA, with the Rockets (-21.4) the next closest. Their fourth-quarter offensive rating (estimated points scored per 100 possessions) in that span is 85.5, well below the next-closest team, the Trail Blazers (100). “I feel like we’re in a position right now where we are down two or down three, teams get on a run, it’s like, ‘Oh s–t, again,’ ” Fournier said. “Maybe just a good win would help us more, more confidence would help.” Having a veteran point guard to run the offense late in games — and therefore instill some of that confidence in crunch time — would also help. -via New York Post / March 1, 2022
Some players privately questioned how he handled the benching of Walker earlier in the season. Walker said that he and Thibodeau didn’t speak for a significant stretch after Thibodeau decided to bench him. -via SportsNet New York / February 17, 2022
According to the source, two of the teams who had contacted the Knicks about Robinson got the impression they will lose him if he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. The source said the relationship between Robinson and the Knicks currently isn’t on firm ground. -via New York Post / February 14, 2022