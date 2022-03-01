Everything on the table regarding Anthony Edwards and sore knee

Dane Moore: Chris Finch said the Wolves continue to consider resting Anthony Edwards and his lingering sore knee. After it’s now acted up again, Finch said, “everything is on the table”. Finch also pointed out that this injury could hang around all year due to it being a form of tendinitis.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards was drafted 467 days ago and has played in 128 NBA games and 4249 minutes in that time.
I don’t think it’s crazy he has tendinitis. – 8:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is OUT tonight with left patella tendinopathy.
Jaden McDaniels will start in Edwards place. – 7:46 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Anthony Edwards has been in a bit of slump. Is @julian_andrews_ concerned?
Full pod here: https://t.co/6cRqPcs4K1 pic.twitter.com/aopZDElJPB – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said the Wolves continue to consider resting Anthony Edwards and his lingering sore knee. After it’s now acted up again, Finch said, “everything is on the table”.
Finch also pointed out that this injury could hang around all year due to it being a form of tendinitis. – 6:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jarred Vanderbilt is in. Anthony Edwards is a game-time decisions. Finch conceded Ant’s knee issue appears to be something they might have to manage the rest of the season. – 6:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell said postgame that he confused Anthony Edwards for Patrick Beverley a few times tonight because of how he was defending tonight. – 10:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In about a year, Kessler Edwards is going to absolutely annihilate Anthony Edwards, closing the loop. – 9:38 PM
