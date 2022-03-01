Hawks vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (29-31) play against the Boston Celtics (27-27) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 1, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 76, Boston Celtics 78 (Q3 01:15)
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Aaron Nesmith doing some nice things in the floor game, but as has been the case most of his career just can’t get shots to go down. – 9:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
14-0 run for the Celtics to start the third quarter.
Hawks’ biggest lead was 17 but now it’s tied 65-65. – 9:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hawks now in the penalty with 8:15 left. Big development for Boston who now just needs to attack every single time. It’s now a 14-0 run and a tie game – 9:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston has opened up the second half with a 14-0 run, and is now in the bonus with 8:15 to go in the third quarter. After a pair of Jayson Tatum free throws, scored is now tied up at 65. Tatum is already up to 24 on the night. – 9:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter just picked up his fourth foul with 8:15 left in the third…. – 9:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And now the #Celtics will be in the bonus for the final 9:34 of the 3Q. – 9:13 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics open third with 7-0 run, including Tatum three-point play and, with the tables turned, a Young offensive foul after he tried to deke Smart at the top of the circle. – 9:09 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime chooses to start Nesmith over Derrick White to start the second half. #Celtics #Hawks – 9:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Onyeka Okongwu (concussion evaluation) will not return. – 9:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics are 2-14 when trailing by 15+ this year.
One of those wins though, was against the Hawks here Super Bowl Sunday. – 9:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Onyeka Okongwu (concussion evaluation) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Hawks say Onyeka Okongwu will not return to tonight’s game, as he’s being evaluated for a concussion. – 9:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu (concussion evaluation) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks say Onyeka Okongwu won’t return tonight as he’s evaluation for a concussion. – 9:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young netted 22 points on 8-12 FG (.667%) in tonight’s opening half, marking his NBA-leading eighth first half of the season with 20+ points on .600-or-better shooting from the floor. It’s his 13th such half (either half) of the season, tied for the most in the NBA. – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hawks lead 65-51 at the half
Tatum – 17 points
Smart – 12 points, 5 turnovers
White – 7 points
Celtics – 5-18 three-pointers
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Young – 22 points
Bogdanovic – 10 points
Huerter – 9 points
Hawks – 51.1% shooting
Hawks – 5-15 three-pointers
Hawks – 5 turnovers – 8:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
After spraining his ankle, Trae looks like he’s picking his spots on offense, but on defense, he looks like he’s moving pretty well. – 8:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 65, Celtics 51
Trae Young: 22 pts, 3 ast
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 10 pts, 2 ast
Kevin Huerter: 9 pts, 3 reb
Danilo Gallinari: 7 pts, 3 reb – 8:49 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 65-51 over the Celtics at halftime.
Young: 22/3, 8/12 FG
Bogdanovic: 10, 4/6 FG
Huerter: 9/3, 4/9 FG – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Chance to get to 9 or 8 with 1:40 left and being down 14 at half feels like it will come back to haunt the Celtics – 8:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Hawks 65-51 at half. ATL was 14-20 FG in 2Q. Tatum 17, Smart 12; Young 22, Bogdanovic 10. – 8:49 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
honestly can’t remember the last time i saw trae young miss a long two – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was a potentially pivotal turnover by Marcus Smart. After a Tatum 3 and Smart layup, Trae travels and Boston had the ball down 11. Instead of a bucket to get it into single digits, they hit 2 FTs. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart is trying to do way too much. Celtics have 10 first half turnovers and Smart has five of them. – 8:47 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Would’ve bet money Derrick White’s 3-point shooting would improve with his situation in Boston. Certainly didn’t expect it to get worse. He’s no great shooter by any means, but his drop-off from the perimeter this season has been substantial. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really good look by Tatum to Smart there. Signs of life from Boston late in the first half. – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Boston follows up a Covington 3 by beating Mathews again, this time to the rim.
Rough start for rest of bench (Kennard, Hartenstein, Coffey are 1/9 FGs) but the Boston/Covington scores give Clippers 34-29 lead with 9:36 left in first half. – 8:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Brandon Boston’s biceps flex.
The lean, lanky young fella is never not entertaining. – 8:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first steal tonight, Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached 300 in his career. – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of 1Q: Clippers 29, Rockets 27
Clippers’ scoring wasn’t nearly as easy after the opening seven possessions, when they scored six baskets. First-quarter minutes for Boston Jr. for second game in a row. Morris (9 points), Zubac with eight. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As if Garrison Mathews didn’t already have a sore wheel, Brandon Boston Jr. snatches his ankles to end a 7-0 Rockets run… – 8:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some rotation things:
– Amir Coffey is the backup point guard, coming in for Jackson +remaining in with Jackson/Mann out
– Brandon Boston Jr. getting another shot at first quarter minutes, this time with Coffey instead of in place of Coffey
Clippers up 26-23, 1:31 left in 1st. – 8:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (left ankle sprain) checking back in the game. – 8:32 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks halftime leads vs. Boston this year…
Nov. 17: 9
Jan. 28: 15
Feb. 13: 10
Tonight: 16*
*6:20 remaining first half
Hawks missed their first nine shots, the NBA’s #2 offense is now 18 for their last 27. – 8:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I’ve got Hawks-Celtics on in my hotel room- NBALP on my tablet- Moses Moody can hoop. That’s all I got. – 8:30 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 17 over the Celtics. Gallo, Huerter and Bogdanovic are balling with Young on the bench – 8:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks punishing the #Celtics in these non-Trae minutes. Usual suspects Gallinari and Bogdanovic going off. ATL 49, BOS 33. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I had a feeling, so I looked it up:
Going into tonight, Payton Pritchard was shooting 40% from three in road games. He’s at 33% from three in home games. – 8:29 PM
I had a feeling, so I looked it up:
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fifth defensive rebound tonight, Clint Capela has reached 3,200 in his career. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not the best defensive showing from Grant Williams so far tonight. – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Trae Young is back on the bench for the Hawks, who said a short while ago he’s able to return with a left ankle sprain. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Every team is bad if they lose one of their two best players.
The Celtics are so reliant on both Tatum and Brown for offense that being without either one is a disaster. – 8:23 PM
Every team is bad if they lose one of their two best players.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks commit their first foul of the game with 11:08 left in 2Q. #Celtics – 8:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Mock cheer from Garden crowd as Hawks are whistled for first foul of the night with 11:08 left in second quarter. – 8:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hawks say Trae Young is available to return with a left ankle sprain – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Trae Young is available to return to tonight’s game. He has a left ankle sprain. – 8:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is available to return, Hawks say – 8:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Trae Young (left sprained ankle) is available to return. – 8:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rough first quarter for the Celtics who shot 9-for-23 from the field, committed five turnovers and lost Jaylen Brown for the game with a right ankle injury. Atlanta leads 28-19, though Trae Young’s own status is uncertain after he left with his own ankle injury. – 8:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
28-19, Hawks end of 1.
BOSTON: 9-23fg, 1-7 3fg…..0-0 ft
Atlanta: 9-25fg, 1-8 3fg….9-10ft – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hawks lead 28-19 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Smart – 5 points
Horford – 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.1% shooting
Celtics – 1-7 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Young – 11 points
Okongwu – 5 points
Capela – 5 rebounds
Hawks – 36% shooting
Hawks – 1-8 threes
Hawks – 1 turnover – 8:17 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics starters together without Jaylen Brown this season:
-15.1 net rating
99.0 offensive rating
104 minutes
The starters with Derrick White in Brown’s place has not happened yet this season. – 8:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
17-5 close to the quarter for Atlanta, 7 of which came from the free throw line. – 8:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 28, Celtics 19
Trae Young had 11 points and 2 assists before getting hurt; no up date on him yet from the Hawks. – 8:16 PM
End of the first quarter: Hawks 28, Celtics 19
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 28-19 over the Celtics at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 11/2, 4/7 FG, currently in the locker room getting his lower left leg checked out.
Hawks shooting 9/25 from the floor and 1/8 from 3.
Celtics shooting 9/23, 1/7 from 3 but have 5 TOs – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Hawks 28-19 after 1Q. Brown it OUT with a sprained ankle. ATL attempt 10 FTs, 8 in the final 31.5 seconds. Tatum 6; Young 11 (in the locker room with ankle injury). – 8:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Gross ending to the quarter for the Celtics. Hawks take 8 free throws over the final 31 seconds. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Terrible close to this quarter for the Celtics. Really sloppy defense was only overshadowed by worse offense. – 8:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Trae Young is now headed to the locker room after injuring his ankle when he was fouled by Smart. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Trae Young is now headed to the locker room. #Hawks #Celtics – 8:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Foul on Marcus Smart is a flagrant-1.
Trae Young gets up and was limping; makes two of three free throws. He’s walking back to the locker room now. – 8:12 PM
Foul on Marcus Smart is a flagrant-1.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart has been called for a flagrant 1 for not giving Young space to land and Young landing on his foot. Looks like Young turned an ankle on the play but he’s staying in and shooting the free throws – 8:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart hit with a flagrant one foul for landing under Trae Young’s jumper. Smart just went up to Young and gave him a hug after the call. – 8:11 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Smart given a Flagrant 1 for sliding under Trae Young during a 3-point attempt. – 8:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Trae Young is now down after Marcus Smart got under him on an attempted 3-pointer and Young appeared to hurt his left ankle. After a review, it was called a flagrant one.
Young is staying in the game, at least to shoot the free throws. – 8:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 foul on Smart, and Trae Young is limping but will walk tot he free throw line to attempts his shots. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:11 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is down holding his left foot’ ankle after Marcus Smart fouled him on that 3-point attempt. Smart was called for a flagrant 1. – 8:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the night by the #Celtics. Here’s latest on his ankle injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) WILL NOT RETURN – 8:08 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics – Jaylen Brown has a right ankle sprain and will not return – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has a sprained right ankle and is done for the game – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown for the night with a right ankle sprain. – 8:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:08 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown has a right ankle injury and won’t return, per Celtics. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early run for Aaron Nesmith. That’s a tweak with Jaylen Brown out. – 8:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It’s 50s night at the TD Garden. Among those recognized, is Togo Palazzi, selected with the 5th overall pick in the 1954 draft by the @Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/t99hoLXtcg – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics honoring Togo Palazzi on 50’s night. Togo once told me that to gain an advantage in the post, I should eat a bunch of garlic and breathe on my defender. He is a true legend pic.twitter.com/mgAaA1o2EH – 8:03 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks briefly took the lead off a Danilo Gallinari 3-pointer but trail 12-11 after a layup by Tatum.
4:44 left in the first quarter.
Hawks have opened up 5-17 from the floor (29.4%). – 8:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first assist tonight, Trae Young takes sole possession of eighth place in Hawks history with 2,322 assists (breaking a tie with Dominique Wilkins). – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Took the Hawks nearly four minutes to score. Celtics defense has looked dialed in to start. Horford looks like the day off did him a world of good. Really bouncy to start this one. – 7:57 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km – 7:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL – 7:53 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Big time block in the early goings for the #Celtics vs the #Hawks. pic.twitter.com/OHsGgAnSPC – 7:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jaylen Brown slow to get up but is able to walk off the court back to the locker room. – 7:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We are eager for the challenge ahead as we get set to face some tough competition this home stand. pic.twitter.com/YH5TGoeJsG – 7:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown is headed to the locker room under his own power. #Celtics #Hawks – 7:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is walking off the floor under his own power and heading straight to locker room. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown went down and it was non-contact. Looked like he rolled his ankle. – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown just went down on a drive. It’s hard to see what happened but he’s down on all fours right now and in pain – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown just went down in a heap on a drive to the basket with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. Still hasn’t gotten up. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is down after a drive. Doesn’t look good #Celtics – 7:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gallo actually missed a shot against the Celtics. I saw it with my own eyes. – 7:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Headband Jaylen Brown with a jumper and assist right out the gate for the #Celtics. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For those wondering:
Matt Ryan will not make his Boston Celtics debut tonight. He’s currently playing for the Maine Celtics in the G League.
Brodric Thomas is also with Maine tonight. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Shaq just said he doesn’t know who Robert Williams is…
So, yeah. – 7:42 PM
Shaq just said he doesn’t know who Robert Williams is…
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
In February, Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to average 17 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.4 minutes per game, shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.
What a month for Bogi, who has embraced this new role as a reserve for the Hawks and is thriving. – 7:36 PM
In February, Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to average 17 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.4 minutes per game, shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Celebrating the start of the Celtics dynasty tonight for 50’s Night ☘️ pic.twitter.com/39RCEZoQco – 7:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young is coming off his 10th career 40+ PTS, 10+ AST outing on 2/26, surpassing Michael Jordan for the 9th-most such games in NBA history. It was his 3rd 40p/10a game this year shooting .600-or-better – only Nate Archibald in 1972-73 had more such games in a season (5). – 7:15 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Celtics:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
DeAndre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: None Atlanta: John Collins, Lou Williams pic.twitter.com/SEKQmNxlPe – 7:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash could clear health & safety protocols after two negative tests 24 hours apart. The #Nets host the #Heat Thursday and then start a three-game trip Sunday at the #Celtics. – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ja Morant, whose next game is here at the Garden Thursday, has moved into the top 10 on this list.
2 and 3 about to go head to head.
Trae Young has shot 33% against the Celtics this year, including 6-31 (19%) from 3. pic.twitter.com/Vo08mleddB – 7:02 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Among all bench players in the month of Feb., Bogdan Bogdanovic ranked 2nd in total steals (18), points (170) and 3FGM (32) and 4th in total assists (36). He averaged 17.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.6 APG and 1.8 SPG in 10 games as a reserve in Feb. – 6:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Man…you guys are determined to run the Matt Ryan joke right through ground and into the earth’s core, huh? – 6:40 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his most recent outing, Onyeka Okongwu recorded 17 PTS (6-6 FG), 7 REB and 3 BLK. It marked his third game of 10+ PTS on 1.000 FG% (min. 6 FGM) this season – tying Clint Capela, Jarrett Allen and Rudy Gobert for the most such games by any player this season. – 6:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Matt Ryan’s Two-Way deal with the Boston Celtics is for the remainder of this season only, a league source tells @celticsblog. – 6:33 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White discusses what the adjustment process has been like for him so far, as he continues to learn on the fly and help maximize his teammates’ abilities. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks the final 2021-22 regular season meeting between Atlanta & Boston. The Hawks, 2-1 against the Celtics this season, have held Boston to under 100 points in two of the three games and under .300 3FG% in each outing (.252 3FG%).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said John Collins (right foot strain) is day-to-day and didn’t have an estimate on when he’d be able to return. – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn reiterates Kevin Durant is still on track to come back either Thursday vs. the #Heat or Sunday at the #Celtics. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kevin Durant is still on track to return either Thursday against the Heat or Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Says nothing has changed with KD since Steve Nash’s last update. – 6:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Collins has been downgraded to OUT for the Hawks for tonight’s game at the Celtics.
Lou Williams is also out. – 6:02 PM
John Collins has been downgraded to OUT for the Hawks for tonight’s game at the Celtics.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is out for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. No update on when he might return. McMillan said it’s day to day. – 6:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins (right foot strain) is OUT tonight, per Nate McMillan. – 6:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said after the Celtics promoted Sam Hauser to the full roster, they were targeting another shooter.
Those who’ve worked with their new signing Matt Ryan say that’s exactly what they’re getting.
Join @The Athletic today for just $1 a month https://t.co/xCWsmqUJ2O pic.twitter.com/u3TLyO5AT7 – 5:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says he wasn’t worried about Payton Pritchard finding his rhythm, noting how “he’s the guy that’s in the gym the most.” – 5:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Payton Pritchard: “He’s in the gym the most. He’s a really hard worker who wants to get better.”
Udoka added that because of Pritchard’s work ethic, no one within the Celtics organization is surprised at his play as of late. – 5:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka believes our defense has been too relaxed at the start of the last few games: “We want to get back to guarding the way we were” before the All-Star break, he says. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On adding another player via buyout, Ime Udoka said “Unless something comes out of the woodwork that we weren’t expecting, we’ll probably stand pat.”
Udoka said that Boston added Matt Ryan because they wanted another shooter with some size on a Two-Way after signing Sam Hauser. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics focused on starting games better. The opening group had been very good, but wasn’t as sharp in recent first quarters. – 5:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka said the #Celtics are likely to “stand pat” in the buyout market unless something unforeseen happens. This is likely the roster they roll with. – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the Celtics have everyone available for tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 5:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are No. 9 in the Eastern Conference standings heading into tonight’s game in Boston: pic.twitter.com/Bgk3owwRsm – 5:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Does Home Court Even Matter for the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
As we get ready to celebrate 1950s Night, take a look back at how the greatest dynasty in NBA history was built.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 4:19 PM
As we get ready to celebrate 1950s Night, take a look back at how the greatest dynasty in NBA history was built.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Continuing with our Decade Night celebration, tonight will be all about the 1950’s at @TDGarden ☘️ pic.twitter.com/SUDgYHe1hP – 4:07 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Didn’t realize today marked the anniversary of Rick Pitino’s memorable rant until I just saw @Bill Simmons tweet. I wrote an oral history of the rant — and, sort of, Pitino’s entire Celtics tenure — a couple of years ago.
theathletic.com/1639350/2020/0… – 3:34 PM
Didn’t realize today marked the anniversary of Rick Pitino’s memorable rant until I just saw @Bill Simmons tweet. I wrote an oral history of the rant — and, sort of, Pitino’s entire Celtics tenure — a couple of years ago.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Thanks to @Ballislife for digging up the funniest 89 seconds of an absolute rock-bottom Boston sports year. The Ricktator did this rant exactly 22 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/xCV1iOqVjb – 3:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Derrick White’s trying to adjust into a new environment at Celtics. He talks about his role and added he doesn’t worry about his adjustment at this stage of the season.
Story at @SdnaGr
#BleedGreen
sdna.gr/mpasket/939379… – 1:47 PM
Derrick White’s trying to adjust into a new environment at Celtics. He talks about his role and added he doesn’t worry about his adjustment at this stage of the season.
Boston Celtics @celtics
TONIGHT ☘️ Celtics vs @Jaryd Wilson
⏰ 7:30PM
📺 @NBAonTNT
🎙 @985TheSportsHub
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/vXRY27sozy – 1:33 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Pennzoil has signed its 1st #NIL deals with Indiana basketball player @TrayceJackson, Michigan swimmer @mags_swims26, and Boston College lacrosse player @charlotteocho8.
They will receive a gift card from @Pennzoil to help cover the cost of their vehicle maintenance needs. – 1:30 PM
Pennzoil has signed its 1st #NIL deals with Indiana basketball player @TrayceJackson, Michigan swimmer @mags_swims26, and Boston College lacrosse player @charlotteocho8.
