Isaiah Thomas to Charlotte

Adrian Wojnarowski: Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with Charlotte, source tells ESPN. Thomas averaged 41 points in three games with Denver’s G League team recently. He also had NBA stops with the Lakers and Mavericks this season.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Isaiah Thomas to sign 10-day contract with Hornets sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 1:39 PM
Isaiah Thomas to sign 10-day contract with Hornets sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 1:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Isaiah Thomas signing a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets: es.pn/3hs3CsT – 1:07 PM
ESPN story on Isaiah Thomas signing a 10-day deal with the Charlotte Hornets: es.pn/3hs3CsT – 1:07 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
We’ll see how much of a role he actually ends up playing, but Charlotte bringing in Isaiah Thomas on a 10-day is a triple-down on offense. Since Jan. 1, #Hornets are 23rd offensively (110.6 ORTG). Harrell was an offensive transaction and here’s another. Points or bust. – 12:43 PM
We’ll see how much of a role he actually ends up playing, but Charlotte bringing in Isaiah Thomas on a 10-day is a triple-down on offense. Since Jan. 1, #Hornets are 23rd offensively (110.6 ORTG). Harrell was an offensive transaction and here’s another. Points or bust. – 12:43 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with the Hornets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/zv4KJXS40k – 12:41 PM
Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with the Hornets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/zv4KJXS40k – 12:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with Charlotte, source tells ESPN. – 12:30 PM
Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day deal with Charlotte, source tells ESPN. – 12:30 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: Grand Rapids Gold star Isaiah Thomas will receive G League Player of the Week honors, sources tell @HoopsRumors. Thomas averaged 41.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first three games back, shooting 52% from the floor. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / March 1, 2022
Marc Stein: Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas is expected to re-join @NBAGrandRapids of the @nbagleague post All-Star break, league sources say. Playing for Jason Terry, his close friend, Thomas scored 42 points in his only game for the Gold to earn an immediate NBA call-up from the Lakers. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 15, 2022
Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas’ 10-day contract with Dallas expires before the Mavericks’ next game Sunday and Thomas’ brief Mavs stint will then come to an end, league sources say. Thomas could only play in one game as a Maverick before he had to enter the league’s health and safety protocols. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 8, 2022