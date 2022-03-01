Jaylen Brown injures ankle

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rough first quarter for the Celtics who shot 9-for-23 from the field, committed five turnovers and lost Jaylen Brown for the game with a right ankle injury. Atlanta leads 28-19, though Trae Young’s own status is uncertain after he left with his own ankle injury. – 8:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics starters together without Jaylen Brown this season:
-15.1 net rating
99.0 offensive rating
104 minutes
The starters with Derrick White in Brown’s place has not happened yet this season. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the night by the #Celtics. Here’s latest on his ankle injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) WILL NOT RETURN – 8:08 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics – Jaylen Brown has a right ankle sprain and will not return – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has a sprained right ankle and is done for the game – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown for the night with a right ankle sprain. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early run for Aaron Nesmith. That’s a tweak with Jaylen Brown out. – 8:06 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km – 7:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL – 7:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jaylen Brown slow to get up but is able to walk off the court back to the locker room. – 7:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is walking off the floor under his own power and heading straight to locker room. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown went down and it was non-contact. Looked like he rolled his ankle. – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown just went down on a drive. It’s hard to see what happened but he’s down on all fours right now and in pain – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown just went down in a heap on a drive to the basket with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. Still hasn’t gotten up. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is down after a drive. Doesn’t look good #Celtics – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Headband Jaylen Brown with a jumper and assist right out the gate for the #Celtics. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
DeAndre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Himmelsbach: Jaylen Brown has a right ankle injury and won’t return, per Celtics. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / March 1, 2022