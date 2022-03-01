Jaylen Brown injures ankle

Jay King @ByJayKing
Aaron Nesmith starts the second half with Jaylen Brown out. – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rough first quarter for the Celtics who shot 9-for-23 from the field, committed five turnovers and lost Jaylen Brown for the game with a right ankle injury. Atlanta leads 28-19, though Trae Young’s own status is uncertain after he left with his own ankle injury. – 8:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics starters together without Jaylen Brown this season:
-15.1 net rating
99.0 offensive rating
104 minutes
The starters with Derrick White in Brown’s place has not happened yet this season. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the night by the #Celtics. Here’s latest on his ankle injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Mark Murphy @Murf56
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jay King @ByJayKing
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early run for Aaron Nesmith. That’s a tweak with Jaylen Brown out. – 8:06 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Early minutes for Aaron Nesmith with Jaylen Brown still back in the locker room. #Celtics8:05 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km7:56 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown heads straight to the locker room after rolling his right ankle stepping on De’Andre Hunter’s foot. JB clearly in pain, but walked off the court under his own power. Updates as soon as we get ’em. – 7:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL7:53 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jaylen Brown slow to get up but is able to walk off the court back to the locker room. – 7:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is walking off the floor under his own power and heading straight to locker room. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown went down and it was non-contact. Looked like he rolled his ankle. – 7:52 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown is down after taking a hard fall. – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown just went down on a drive. It’s hard to see what happened but he’s down on all fours right now and in pain – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown just went down in a heap on a drive to the basket with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. Still hasn’t gotten up. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is down after a drive. Doesn’t look good #Celtics7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Headband Jaylen Brown with a jumper and assist right out the gate for the #Celtics. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
DeAndre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:13 PM

