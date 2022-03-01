Lakers announce signing of DJ Augustin

Mike Trudell: The Lakers announced the signing of DJ Augustin, a veteran point guard who was drafted in 2008 (No. 9 overall). They also signed 24-year-old Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract. In related moves, they waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya (two-way).
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Lakers make it official on the DJ Augustin signing:
💰$393,312 cap hit ($622,467 salary)
💰Tax bill: $43.7M to $45M (+$1.3M)
As of Jan. 1, the Lakers projected tax bill was $45.7M.
There is no set-off in the $7M salary that Augustin is receiving from the Rockets. – 5:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya to bring in DJ Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel (two-way contract). pic.twitter.com/SITy7cyDML – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers announced the signing of D.J. Augustin, a veteran point guard who was drafted in 2008 (No. 9 overall). They also signed 24-year-old Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
In related moves, they waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya (two-way). – 5:24 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers finally made some moves. The signings of D.J. Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel are better than standing pat, but does it move the needle for this season?
On the DJ-DJ swap, LA’s roster needs, the limited buyout market and more: theathletic.com/3155784/?sourc… – 3:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Like Jarrett Jack, Steve Blake and many others before and after them, D.J. Augustin is part of a career-backup point guard fraternity whose splits are notably on the high side against the Lakers. AK basketball-reference.com/players/a/augu… – 11:25 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Are the players still trying?
-Do the Lakers make the ‘Play In’ Tournament?
-Options this offseason…Retool or Start Over?
-DeAndre Jordan reportedly out, DJ Augustin in
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Does D.J. Augustin address more pressing needs than DeAndre Jordan? Absolutely. But is he as good at throwing passes into the third row? Only time will tell. AK – 7:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Lakers are planning to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign DJ Augustin, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/OrCTrra8E1 – 7:27 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
When DJ Augustin closes games ahead of Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/RyJdNzkNhO – 7:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. – 7:16 PM
