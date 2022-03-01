Lakers to waive Sekou Doumbouya

Jovan Buha: The Lakers are waiving forward Sekou Doumbouya to make room to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic.
The Lakers are waiving forward Sekou Doumbouya to make room to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic. – 1:16 PM
Dave McMenamin: The Lakers announce that Sekou Doumbouya is back on the team on a two-way contract and Jay Huff has been waived. -via Twitter @mcten / January 12, 2022