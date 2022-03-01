Lakers to waive Sekou Doumbouya

March 1, 2022- by

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are waiving forward Sekou Doumbouya to make room to sign forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract, league sources tell @TheAthletic. – 1:16 PM

