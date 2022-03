Luka Doncic on Ja Morant's play this season: MVP level

Q: Did you see Ja Morant’s 50-point game last night and what do you think about what he’s been doing with Memphis? Luka Doncic: “I saw the dunk and the last-second buzzer beater. Amazing. He’s been playing amazing this season, MVP level. Everybody saw this season what he is, and he’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable skills and so fun to watch.”Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News