Luka Doncic on Ja Morant's play this season: MVP level

Q: Did you see Ja Morant’s 50-point game last night and what do you think about what he’s been doing with Memphis? Luka Doncic: “I saw the dunk and the last-second buzzer beater. Amazing. He’s been playing amazing this season, MVP level. Everybody saw this season what he is, and he’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable skills and so fun to watch.”
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Podcast: Does Rockets’ Jalen Green have some Ja Morant in his game? That and @danielle_lerner and I chat about the best was to develop young players, along with a bit of MVP talk houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
League office confirms that Luka Doncic’s technical foul against the Warriors was rescinded, as @Marc Stein reported. His official total drops back down to 12, four shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 5:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ja Morant is to Mike Conley what Patrick Mahomes is to Alex Smith – 5:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from Feb. 27, taking his season total from 13 back down to 12. – 5:36 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Ja Morant is the most aesthetically satisfying and singularly thrilling player to watch in the NBA right now.
@YourManDevine: https://t.co/4gSD0qsDPR pic.twitter.com/lcjw6C8rPF – 4:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mavs and Luka launch halfcourt shots at the end of shootaround in LA pic.twitter.com/HpE7AbNdwA – 3:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
🚨 Q&A with Luka Doncic:
— His favorite passes
— Whether February 2022 was the best month of his NBA career
— Playing vs. LeBron for the first time this season
And more here ➡️ https://t.co/JGOndknEgB pic.twitter.com/1buSKwHMQl – 3:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Feels like the blood feud between Mavs and Grizzlies fans about Luka vs. Ja sprung up overnight. Wasn’t really a topic all year and now today it’s everywhere all of a sudden. – 3:27 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Memphis is only 1 game back from the 2-seed Warriors despite having the 2nd-lowest payroll. They’ve never finished higher than the 4-seed…
Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman… Just two names who should receive individual awards by season’s end.
frontofficesports.com/morants-grizzl… via @FOS – 2:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is now 23 years old and still swishing from half court.
AND he’s starting his Jordan Year with a rare post-shootaround group interview.
All grown up. Highlights to come. pic.twitter.com/sGAMomdVai – 2:32 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 pts/5.9 reb/6.6 ast per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. He’s putting up those numbers in 33 minutes per game. No one has ever had a season putting up at least 27/5/6 on 50% FG in under 34 min/gm until this yr, both Ja & Giannis are doing it. – 2:18 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
coach of the year, mens player of the year & womens player of the year 🐎🐎
#RacerNation 🔥🔥 – 2:04 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Ja Morant is the most exciting player to enter the league since Vince & Kobe. Not the best, but the most electrifying. – 12:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
From Allen Iverson to NFL stars and Grizzlies teammates, Ja Morant left a lot people amazed with his 52-point performance against the Spurs.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 11:53 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant has scored at least 40 points in three of his last four games:
✅ Feb. 16 – 44 PTS
✅ Feb. 26 – 46 PTS
✅ Feb. 28 – 52 PTS
No other player in @Memphis Grizzlies history has recorded three 40-point games in their entire CAREER with the franchise 😱 pic.twitter.com/3M2IwmlAwz – 11:33 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
For the 2nd time in his career, Ja Morant recorded at least 30 paint points and 10 fast break points in a game.
The only other player to do that in multiple games over the last 25 seasons is Giannis Antetokounmpo (3x). – 11:25 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA deciding between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant for Western Conference Player of the Month a little like choosing between Miss Universe and runner-up. Two worthy candidates to say the least. – 10:37 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You can’t guard him”
@Brian Scalabrine & @Frank Isola break down @Ja Morant‘s historic performance last night.
#GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/1T0vag1466 – 10:33 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in February:
✅ 34.7 PPG
✅ 10.3 RPG
✅ 8.8 APG
It’s the second time Doncic has averaged at least 30p/10r/5a in a calendar month (min. 10 GP).
He and Oscar Robertson (3x) are the only NBA players to reach those rates in a calendar month before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/uxrlpiKOC6 – 10:11 AM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
Still trying to process what we saw last night from @Ja Morant … It was the most incredible performance I’ve seen in person — and I’ve been doing this for 29 years. 1/4 – 10:02 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Ja Morant is the most exciting player in a long time … which is saying something. – 10:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: This is now a Ja Morant stan page nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/thr… – 9:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ja Morant (who is listed at 170 pounds) is one of only two players in the league to score more than 300 points in the paint this season.
The other player is Nikola Jokic. – 9:15 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant finished with 34 points in the paint last night against the Spurs.
The only players with more paint points in a game over the last 25 seasons:
Shaquille O’Neal
Julius Randle
DeMarcus Cousins
Shareef Abdur-Rahim – 9:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant scored 52 points on 22-30 shooting last night, the first 50-point-game in @Memphis Grizzlies history.
He’s scored 98 points over his last two games. The only players in NBA history with more points over a two-game span before their 23rd birthday are Rick Barry and Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/Tqyuath7aS – 9:01 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
They arrived courtside with five minutes left in the greatest Ja Morant performance yet, right in time for history to be made. Right in time for Morant to do “The Kari” and fulfill a promise he made to his best friend. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:00 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ja Morant went off for 52 points in the win over the Spurs last night. Spurs defense has suffered a lot from Morant since his rookie season in NBA.
Ja Morant vs San Antonio Spurs (10 games):
27.4 points
4.8 rebounds
7.6 assists
57.9% FG
50% 3P
+71
Insane! #GrindCity @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/NkALE5xbx1 – 8:30 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Report Card: Ja Morant is Magnificent as Grizzlies beat the Spurs https://t.co/fm9rAKPSbP pic.twitter.com/PfLg5IyABs – 8:20 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Scenes from Ja Morant’s historic 52-point outburst, the first 50-point game in Memphis Grizzlies history, and a Monday night game those at FedExForum will tell people they were at for years to come.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 8:13 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Ja Morant
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/qEaotAsFiH – 7:52 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
ja morant has really transcended reality pic.twitter.com/tJlumDz28u – 12:29 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
It’s impossible to put into words what Ja Morant did tonight, but I gave it a try: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ja Morant hammers insane dunk on Jakob Poeltl, follows with even wilder buzzer-beater (videos) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/ja-… – 11:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant pulling up to Chick-Fil-A in the morning like: pic.twitter.com/xlu7y6mdo8 – 11:13 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After scoring 52pts, Ja Morant did not go straight home but instead is sitting courtside watching the @Memphis Grizzlies #HBCUNight Step Show! – 11:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant Sets New Franchise Record with 52 Points as the Grizzlies defeat the Spurs 118-105. Recapping the night is @BrysonWright3: grizzlybearblues.com/2022/2/28/2295… – 11:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gave his jersey after his first 50-point game to his childhood best friend from South Carolina, Davonte Pack.
“I’m going to sign it for him. That jersey is his.” – 11:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the game, Ja Morant said he really couldn’t talk about tonight yet. He hadn’t wrapped his head around it all but he gave credit to his teammates.
Ja said at one point they guys told him to just run and they will get/give him the ball. – 10:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“That’s a great player right there. He knows his strengths.” – Lonnie Walker IV on Ja Morant
“He does a great job going down hill, going to his left.” – 10:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most points in a game, Memphis Grizzlies franchise history
1. Ja Morant, 52, on 2/28/2022
2. Ja Morant, 46 on 2/26/2022
3. Mike Miller, 45 on 2/21/2007
t-4. Ja Morant, 44 on 2/16/2022
t-4. Ja Morant, 44 on 12/23/2020
t-4. Pau Gasol, 44 on 3/28/2006 pic.twitter.com/xletxe5TWT – 10:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant kept the jersey from the game tonight. Handed it to one of his friends in his section after the game. – 10:47 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The 2021-22 Memphis Grizzlies are the 2015-16 Carolina Panthers.
2015 MVP: Cam Newton
2021 MVP: ???
@Ja Morant 👀 pic.twitter.com/qYglwYTrx0 – 10:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins: “I’m not the decision maker, but it’s pretty obvious to me that (Ja Morant) is the MVP.” – 10:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said if the Grizzlies were a football team, Ja Morant would be the quarterback, but Steven Adams may get the call on a Hail Mary play. – 10:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ja Morant just had his “Steph Curry drops 54 at MSG” arrival game.
Sure, it happened on a random Monday against the Spurs.
But that’s about as emphatic of an “I’m MF’ing here” game as I can remember. – 10:39 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Gregg Popovich on Ja Morant tonight: “I just wish I had a camera so I could get a few pictures. It was pretty special. He was special.” – 10:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Three days ago, Mike Miller held the @Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for most points in a single game.
Ja Morant broke that record on Saturday.
Then broke his own record on Monday. – 10:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
This Ja Morant Grizzlies team feels so similar to the 2010-11 Bulls.
Good news for them?
They won’t run until prime LeBron, prime D-Wade and prime Bosh in a playoff series.
In this league at this particular time, they absolutely have enough.
Likely? No. Reasonable? Yes. – 10:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant last 4 games:
52 PTS
46 PTS
20 PTS
44 PTS
He’s averaging 41/6/5 on 53/44% shooting in that span. pic.twitter.com/JnVzcnO2Rl – 10:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Grizzlies points tonight:
52 — Ja Morant
18 — Rest of starters combined pic.twitter.com/dnYsp7oGJJ – 10:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
52 PTS (career high)
7 REB
22-30 FG
4-4 3P
Plus a crazy dunk and a buzzer beater. pic.twitter.com/qQfrTv8szg – 10:21 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I sure hope Nike designers are somewhere in Beaverton concocting the Ja Morant signature shoe because it’ll sell. Big time. The streets are going to need it sooner than later. – 10:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The shoes.
The dunk.
The buzzer-beater.
The 50 piece.
Ja Morant really is THAT dude. – 10:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Ja Morant puts up 52 and the Grizzlies defeat the Spurs by 13 points.
The Spurs are now…
…24-38 overall
…13-20 on the road
…14-21 against the West
…4-4 to wrap up the RRT pic.twitter.com/GGIbOrZC21 – 10:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: 118-105 Grizzlies over Spurs
Ja Morant had 52 points. Second highest scoring total in the NBA this season. – 10:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies defeat the San Antonio Spurs 118-105. Ja Morant sets a career & franchise high with 52 points. Another historical night for Ja and the Grizzlies. – 10:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
Tonight @Ja Morant scored a career-high and franchise-record 52 points, the first 50-point game in franchise history.
Morant also set the @Memphis Grizzlies franchise record for field goals made (22).
Morant had set the previous regular season team scoring record (46) Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fm3VMI4Als – 10:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All 30 NBA franchises now have had a 50-point scorer.
The latest is Ja Morant for the Grizzlies.
(Submitted by @The Jump) pic.twitter.com/zaeRWACPYn – 10:19 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I’m putting together a highlight reel of Ja Morant from tonight’s game
It’ll be 34 minutes long… – 10:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant today:
52 points (career high)
22-30 shooting
logo 3-pointer
poster dunk over 7-footer
Buzzer beater with 0.4 seconds left
Won’t be too many nights like this one.
📸: @joerondone pic.twitter.com/eXqJfiTsjc – 10:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ja Morant will arrive in Boston Thursday off back-to-back career-highs.
46 Saturday
52 tonight – 10:18 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies win 118-105!
JA MORANT: 52PTS (22-30 FG), 7reb, 2ast
JA MORANT: 52PTS (22-30 FG), 7reb, 2ast
JA MORANT: 52PTS (22-30 FG), 7reb, 2ast – 10:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant gets a standing ovation as he checks out as the first player in Memphis Grizzlies history to score 50 points.
52 on the night. pic.twitter.com/iHfLJvg06h – 10:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ja Morant with a franchise-record 52 points for Grizzlies against San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/k88wDamNeS – 10:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant has 4 of the 6 highest scoring totals in a game for the Memphis Grizzlies. Two of those have been the last 2 games. He’s unbelievable. – 10:15 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Ja Morant snuck a peak at the video board when he scored point no. 50 just to see it up there. pic.twitter.com/R0XbLZcbzW – 10:15 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Last game, Ja Morant set a Grizzlies franchise record with 46 points.
Two days later, Ja Morant set a Grizzlies franchise record with 48 points (and counting).
This dude is unbelievable. – 10:13 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant has the first 50-point game in Grizzlies history.
Memphis was the only active franchise without an individual 50-point game entering tonight. – 10:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The first 50-point game of Ja Morant’s career. In style he broke his OWN franchise record one game after scoring 46 points. – 10:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
career-high 48 points and counting for Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/pOXNpzruQr – 10:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is one of the sickest performances I’ve ever seen in person. Ja Morant just scored his 50th point and the whole FedExForum was standing the whole possession while waiting on him to score. Wild. – 10:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant has tied his career high and Grizzlies franchise high with 46 points against the Spurs – 10:10 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant has 44 points with 4:36 to go. His daughter has been brought down courtside to sit with Tee Morant for the final mins of what might be another record-setting night in franchise history. – 10:09 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
00.4 seconds. Too much time for Steven Adams and Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/QW7S4MbCkL – 9:50 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Ja Morant has the @NoDunksInc boys buying tickets to his next game in Atlanta. – 9:23 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
How many players can you remember watching who you’re confident in saying were *more* exciting/electrifying in their prime than 2022 Ja Morant? Who are they? – 9:21 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Considering it’s a league full of guys who make unthinkable athletic plays every single night, Ja Morant has somehow put himself in a class of his own. None of it looks real. You’d even be scratching your head if you saw it in 2k. – 9:18 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Derrick Rose MVP season vs. Ja Morant this season pic.twitter.com/FmTdcD7cBf – 9:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Insane buzzer beater from Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/NCzobkpo8W – 9:13 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja Morant officially put together a first half with more highlights than an entire Grit n’ Grind Era season. What is done in the dark will be revealed in the light. – 9:13 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Ja Morant in his last 2 halves:
59 points
20-29 FG
69% FG pct
Looking ahead… the Grizzlies are the only active franchise without an individual 50-point game. – 9:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies lead 68-58 at the halftime break. Ja Morant leads the way with 29 points on 12-15 shooting (4-4 from deep). He dominated the final 3 minutes of the second quarter. – 9:08 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Earlier tonight @Pete Pranica said Ja Morant’s mixtape from one game was like some players’ whole seasons. After that dunk on Jakob Poeltl followed by the buzzer beater, he must’ve misspoken and meant one *quarter*. – 9:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Highlight after highlight. The Grizzlies are becoming the team you can’t take restroom breaks on while watching. And Ja Morant is a big reason why. – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejuounte’s smile and slight shake said it all after the Grizzlies converted that improbable Hail Mary from Steven Adams to Ja Morant. – 9:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
It’s HBCU NIGHT + JA MORANT IS PUTTING ON A SHOW!! I love it!!! I love it!!! – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
29 points for Ja Morant in the FIRST HALF
14 paint points
12 points from three
2 points from mid-range
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 10 – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This is the one. This is THE Ja Morant game.
Are you serious? He has 29 at half. And maybe the most ridiculous highlight tape I have ever seen. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
CHILL OUT JA MORANT!! Steven Adams full court pass with .4 seconds an dJa hits the fadeaway in mid air to beat the buzzer. what an absolute absurd first half from Ja – 9:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies bench did not sit down once after Ja Morant detonated on Jakob Poeltl. 2 and a half minutes of standing in amazement – 9:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just tore the roof down over the 7-foot Jakob Poeltl‼️😳 – 9:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’m not a lip reader (so don’t hold me to it) but it looked like Ja Morant said “Bombs away, bitch” after drilling that triple. 3-for-3 from deep so far. – 8:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant doing the Damian Lillard “bombs away” after hitting his third 3-ball. Intensity is high in this game – 8:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant!!! He’s been unconscious tonight. 20 points on 8-11 shooting. He’s 3-3 from beyond the arc.
His latest triple gives the Grizzlies a 57-52 lead with 3:08 remaining in the first half – 8:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant with a neat 14 point, 3 rebound performance in the first quarter – 8:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis timeout with 2:00 left in 1Q. Grizzlies lead 34-23. Ja Morant with an 14 points, Melton with 8 off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies fans watching Ja Morant create a season’s worth of highlights on a nightly basis pic.twitter.com/fdkt5ZDOFd – 8:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points for Ja Morant in the 1Q
6 paint points
3 points from distance
1 point from the FT line
Grizz by 1 – 8:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is right back to torching defenses. That didn’t take long. – 8:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant hits a triple all the way from Tin Roof and then a tough finish in the paint to force a Spurs timeout. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dejounte Murray starts the game with a steal and then a block on Ja Morant.
Also looked like Ja hit the back of his head on the floor on the way down. Ouch. – 8:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dejounte Murray vs. Ja Morant should be fun. Murray with a block and steal in the first 30 seconds on Morant. – 8:11 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kobe 6 customs for @Ja Morant tonight. 👀
🎨: @realSIERATO pic.twitter.com/pro0flKcMb – 8:02 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5️⃣ for Memphis:
Ja Morant
Desmond Bane
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
For San Antonio:
Dejounte Murray
Devin Vassell
Doug McDermott
Keldon Johnson
Jakob Poeltl – 7:51 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for the Grizz-vs. Spurs.
San Antonio starts Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Dejounte Murray.
Grizz start Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson, Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. – 7:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Grizzlies starters:
Ziaire Williams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:38 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and daughter Kaari getting a warmup in before the game. pic.twitter.com/qwcWFVXiwn – 7:33 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Did you know Luka Doncic is tied for the league lead in technical fouls?? He has 13 …& 16 results in a 1-game suspension. I joined NBA Today to discuss observing Luka’s passion & emotion from the sidelines & the challenge for this young superstar to channel it productively.🏀🎤 pic.twitter.com/aD3PlGvNdP – 6:54 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“It was surprising. I was actually taking a nap and I woke up and saw (Porzingis) was traded.”
One-on-one with Luka Doncic on his technical fouls, the Porzingis trade and more: pic.twitter.com/0ag7kwhfYd – 4:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more
👉🏼 https://t.co/MdR5IBSbvb pic.twitter.com/eHSWMN3LRo – 12:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“I don’t know if I ever played cards with my coach. That’s what I’ve learned, like he’s very comfortable. He’s been cool.”
On Luka Doncic’s birthday, Jason Kidd reflects on their relationship and the Mavs star’s maturity (not inclusive of tech count 😬)
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:18 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
How about a 9am live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ – Should be fun after the last two wins over Dallas and Phoenix.
Live at youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Rudy Gobert on Luka Doncic
* Danuel House on Devin Booker
* The best pick and roll guard in the NBA
* Monday trends – 10:47 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic had 34 points and 11 rebounds in last night’s comeback win over the Warriors.
It was his 50th career 30-point double-double. Only three other players in NBA history have reached that mark before their 23rd birthday: Shaquille O’Neal, Walt Bellamy, and Rick Barry. pic.twitter.com/X5OBFH68X5 – 9:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🎂 Happy 23rd birthday to Luka Doncic!
📊 245 GP, 26.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 7.9 APG
🎯 45.5 FG%, 33.2 3P%, 73.6 FT%
⭐️ 3x (2020-2022)
🏆 2019 ROY
Doncic has recorded 45 career triple-doubles, seven more than any other player in NBA history before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/BmrRlXTgV8 – 8:01 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (34pts) clutch down the stretch
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:02 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doncic sparks 21-point comeback, Mavericks upset Warriors in Bay Area nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/don… – 2:10 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie said Jason Kidd has given him a “cheat sheet” to help him acclimate as Mavs’ 3rd ball handler:
“Obviously because we’re winning, everything is optimistic and happy, so I accept the praise, but it’s much more a credit to JKidd, Luka and JB helping me.” – 11:59 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After 34 pts tonight, Luka ends the month of February with 10 game averages of 34.7 ppg, 10.3 rpg, and 8.8 apg…shot 45.7% FG and 41.2% on 3s. Mavs won 7 of the 10 games…expecting a Tuesday or Wednesday announcement that he’s Western Conference Player of the Month. – 11:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
How great is Luka? Folks talking about he didn’t play well tonight, but he still ended up with 34 points and 11 rebounds, and he scored 22 points in the second half as the Mavs rallied to beat the Warriors, 107-101. By the way, Spencer Dinwiddie is flat-out balling! pic.twitter.com/DNBMVjAyyj – 11:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As Luka Doncic left his postgame interview, a Mavs staffer wished him a happy birthday.
Luka: “Not yet. That’s bad luck.”
So was his late-game poise for the Warriors: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:20 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
“To jump more” and “to keep winning” 😂 -Luka Doncic shares his 23rd birthday wishes 🥳🎂 after the @Dallas Mavericks pull off a wild comeback road win from down 21 over the Warriors on ESPN! 🏀🔥🍿🍿@EspnNBA pic.twitter.com/uPxtCVTqI5 – 11:11 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka was ON ONE 🔥
The Mavs PG led his team to an epic 21-point comeback to secure the win against the Warriors tonight. pic.twitter.com/OEfgvcRlB6 – 11:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 10 of his 24 points in Q4 tonight: “He’s a baller. That’s how I’m going to describe him.” – 10:37 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I said I was going to twist my ankle. That’s all that I said. I’m not going to talk no more,” Luka Doncic on the technical. – 10:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs rally from 21 down — 19 in the fourth quarter — to pull out the road win over the Warriors. That’s quite a way to kick off Luka Doncic’s 23rd birthday party. – 10:08 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka eventually turned it on too, but the Mavs don’t win this game without Dinwiddie … hopefully, they close it out – 10:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A 26-1 spree put the Mavericks up 100-94 before Golden State finally got a bucket. Luka scored and Mavs are up 102-96 with 1:02 to go. Warriors have the ball. Mavericks have the momentum. – 9:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks’ 19-1 binge was accomplished mostly with Luka on the bench. Spencer Dinwiddie showing the form that made him a 20-plus scorer two seasons back. Mavericks down 94-93 with 3:54 to go. They’ve missed a couple chances to take their first lead of the game. – 9:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr opts not to play Steph the entire fourth. He takes a seat as Doncic checks in – 9:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dallas have made it nervous time with Doncic still sitting and Dinwiddie playing the star role – 9:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This has been a fantastic game for Kevon Looney, who looks rejuvenated after the break. 10 points, 10 rebs, 5 AST, 3 STL +22. His PnR defense on the Luka/Powell combo has been exceptional. – 9:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
In addition to Wiggins’ 13 first-half points, he held the Mavericks to 2-of-11 shooting and forced three turnovers when he was the primary defender. He and Gary Payton II held Luka Doncic to just 1-of-8 FG and four turnovers. H/T @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs fall into early 18 point hole, cut it to six late in the 2nd, before outscored 8-2 in final 3 min going 1-5. and trail 60-48. GS physical w/Doncic who has 5 TOs, and also picked up tech 13. He and Dinwiddie 12 pts. Curry & Wiggins 13 for GS. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
I believe that’s Doncic’s 13th tech, tying him with Carmelo Anthony for the NBA lead. That would mean Doncic is 3 techs away from an auto-one-game suspension. – 8:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is now tied with Carmelo Anthony for the most technical fouls this season with 13. He’s three shy of a one-game suspension, which he vows will not happen. – 8:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just drew his 13th technical foul of the season and walked over to talk to Jason Kidd.
I doubt they chatted about how many techs Luka has to play with until a one-game suspension, but for those interested, it is 2 … over the next 21-plus games. – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Luka gets called for a tech. Stephen misses the free throw. You don’t see that every day. – 8:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka setting up a billion open 3s for his teammates here in the 2nd quarter and they just aren’t converting. – 8:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs technically won the Luka-less minutes 14-13 to start the second quarter, but that ain’t gonna cut it tonight. – 8:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Alert defensive possession from Jonathan Kuminga the first few moments after he entered the game. Switches onto Luka Doncic early in clock, but leaves Doncic (wandering to corner) to wipe away a Maxi Kleber layup just as it is materializing behind him pic.twitter.com/V5EybsYWg1 – 8:15 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors rip off a 27-12 start on the Mavericks. Gary Payton II (despite limping on that shin) active on defense, bothering Doncic. Wiggins hitting shots after quiet return from break. Ball zinging around. Four Curry assists. Has 18 his last four quarters. – 8:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
On his last day as a 22 year old, Luka is on pace to have like 22 turnovers. – 7:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Same starters for Mavs: Luka, Brunson, Bullock, DFS and Powell.
For W’s: Curry, Looney, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins. – 7:11 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Payton, Looney, Moody, Curry
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
As Luka Doncic warms up before Mavs-Warriors, Nico Harrison and Luka’s dad, Sasa, chat courtside. pic.twitter.com/CcHbaNOGYV – 6:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Luka Garza in pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/qHLVeOEbj6 – 5:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (left ankle sprain) is OUT tonight at #Hornets.
Frank Jackson (back spasms) is upgraded to questionable, and it LOOKS LIKE (not sure) that Isaiah Livers and Luka Garza are available. – 1:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his last 5 games,
RJ Barrett is averaging:
29.2 points,
6.0 rebs,
3.2 made 3PTs
He is just the seventh player in NBA history age 21 or younger to avg at least 29/6/3 over a five-game span
The other six:
LeBron, KD, Tatum, D Book, Trae Young and Luka
tommybeer.substack.com/p/rj-scores-ca… – 8:41 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert’s defense on Luka Doncic highlighted the Jazz’s best game of the season https://t.co/Hhnpgt9ztN pic.twitter.com/TLjJVQTMUv – 7:45 PM
