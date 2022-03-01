Matt Ryan two-way deal only runs through this season

Keith Smith: Matt Ryan’s Two-Way deal with the Boston Celtics is for the remainder of this season only, a league source tells @celticsblog.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
For those wondering:
Matt Ryan will not make his Boston Celtics debut tonight. He’s currently playing for the Maine Celtics in the G League.
Brodric Thomas is also with Maine tonight. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Man…you guys are determined to run the Matt Ryan joke right through ground and into the earth’s core, huh? – 6:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Matt Ryan’s Two-Way deal with the Boston Celtics is for the remainder of this season only, a league source tells @celticsblog. – 6:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said after the Celtics promoted Sam Hauser to the full roster, they were targeting another shooter.
Those who’ve worked with their new signing Matt Ryan say that’s exactly what they’re getting.
Ime Udoka said after the Celtics promoted Sam Hauser to the full roster, they were targeting another shooter.
Those who’ve worked with their new signing Matt Ryan say that’s exactly what they’re getting.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matt Ryan signs two-way contract with Celtics sportando.basketball/en/matt-ryan-s… – 4:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics announce they’re signing Matt Ryan to provide quarterback help — I mean — shooting help. – 3:51 PM
Keith Smith: On adding another player via buyout, Ime Udoka said “Unless something comes out of the woodwork that we weren’t expecting, we’ll probably stand pat.” Udoka said that Boston added Matt Ryan because they wanted another shooter with some size on a Two-Way after signing Sam Hauser. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / March 1, 2022
The Boston Celtics have signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, the team announced today. -via NBA.com / February 28, 2022
Marc Stein: The Celtics are planning to sign Matt Ryan to a two-way contract, league sources say. Ryan currently plays in the @nbagleague for the @NBAGrandRapids Gold. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 27, 2022